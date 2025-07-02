Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Resting in front end of twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Marsh is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Johan Rojas will cover center field in the first game of the day in place of Marsh, who had started in each of the Phillies' last six contests while going 5-for-19 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and two RBI. Marsh will presumably return to the starting nine for the second game of the day.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now