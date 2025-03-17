Fantasy Baseball
Brice Turang Injury: Struggles to throw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Turang (shoulder) struggled during his throwing session Monday and will be shut down for 3-to-5 days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

There still isn't much long-term concern by the club, as McCalvy notes that Turang should still play on Opening Day, but he's unlikely to be named the starting shortstop at this point. This points toward Joey Ortiz opening the regular season at shortstop and Turang manning second base, at least until he's able to shake his shoulder issue.

