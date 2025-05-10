Bryce Harper News: Homer, three hits in win
Harper went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Guardians.
Harper broke things open with a 421-foot home run that ignited a six-run eighth inning for the Phillies. Over his past 10 games, the first baseman has tallied three multi-hit efforts with five extra-base hits, six RBI and six runs scored. While he's batting a modest .242 on the season, the 32-year-old has provided steady production with seven homers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and six steals across 177 plate appearances.
