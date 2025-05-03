Fantasy Baseball
Cal Stevenson News: Optioned to Lehigh Valley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Phillies optioned Stevenson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stevenson was promoted from Triple-A on April 20 when Brandon Marsh (hamstring) landed on the IL and will now head back to the minors following the latter's return. During his time in the bigs, Stevenson appeared in five games, going 2-for-8 with an RBI. He'd be the likely choice to return to the majors if the Phillies' outfield depth is tested again later in the year.

