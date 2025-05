The Cubs reinstated Thielbar (personal) from the paternity list Monday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Thielbar was away from the Cubs for the maximum three games while he welcomed a new addition to his family. Chicago optioned righty Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Thielbar.