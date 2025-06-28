Casey Schmitt Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Schmitt (wrist) has been scratched from the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the White Sox, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt was originally penciled into the starting nine as the third baseman after missing the Giants' previous two contests, but he's since been removed from the lineup. Christian Koss is now starting at the hot corner, while Brett Wisely is getting a third straight start at second base.