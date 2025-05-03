Cavan Biggio News: Launches first homer

Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 4-0 win against Baltimore on Saturday.

Offense was at a premium in the rain-delayed contest, and Biggio provided a key run with his 389-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. It was the first long ball of the season for the veteran infielder, who has struggled to a .191/.321/.255 slash line through 57 plate appearances this season. The poor numbers have impacted Biggio's playing time and have made him a non-factor in almost all fantasy formats.