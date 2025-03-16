Fantasy Baseball
Christian Walker Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Walker (oblique) is scheduled to return to spring games next weekend and should be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker has been rehabbing from a sore left oblique that developed in early March. He's progressed to hitting in a batting cage, and he appears to be on track to be available for Opening Day barring any setbacks. Walker signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros in December after spending the last eight seasons with the Diamondbacks.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
