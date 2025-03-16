Christian Walker Injury: Closing in on return

Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Walker (oblique) is scheduled to return to spring games next weekend and should be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker has been rehabbing from a sore left oblique that developed in early March. He's progressed to hitting in a batting cage, and he appears to be on track to be available for Opening Day barring any setbacks. Walker signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros in December after spending the last eight seasons with the Diamondbacks.