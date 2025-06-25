Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 25

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 25

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 25, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Potential postponement in Mariners at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!

We have a couple pitchers in the $10k range on the medium sized slate, with Zack Wheeler being the starter we expect to be the highest rostered in GPPs. The Astros have hit well lately, but Wheeler has the best strikeout rate on the slate by exactly five percentage points and the best K-BB% by three percentage points. He's my preference over Logan Webb.

From there, we've also starred Yoshinobu Yamamoto, George Kirby (check weather) and Edward Cabrera in our optimizer. Yamamoto gets a massive $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which makes him a logical choice even at Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cabrera is the pretty obvious value of the day, having topped 15 DK points in four of his last six starts. Note that Max Fried also ranks well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Yoshinobu Yamamoto1431
Zack Wheeler22111
Logan Webb31410
Joe Ryan452

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Dodgers8.53High
Yankees6.28High
Mets5.516High
Cubs5.213Medium
Rays5.11High
Giants4.915Low
Phillies4.76High
Royals4.314Medium
Twins4.312Low
Braves4.09Medium
Cardinals3.75Medium
Mariners3.510Low
Reds3.37Medium
Astros3.24Low
Rockies3.011Medium
Marlins2.42Low

My primary team stack targets

Phillies vs. LHP Gordon (4.59 FIP, 2.0 HR/9). Key pieces: J.T. Realmuto, Buddy Kennedy, Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos

Yankees vs. RHP Singer (4.21 FIP, 19.6 K%). Key pieces: Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger

Mets vs. RHP Fuentes (7.20 ERA in lone start, 4.81 ERA in minors this year). Key pieces: Hayden Senger, Jeff McNeil, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso

Rays vs. RHP Wacha (3.80 FIP vs. 3.24 ERA). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Taylor Walls, Jake Mangum

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
