This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Potential postponement in Mariners at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!
We have a couple pitchers in the $10k range on the medium sized slate, with Zack Wheeler being the starter we expect to be the highest rostered in GPPs. The Astros have hit well lately, but Wheeler has the best strikeout rate on the slate by exactly five percentage points and the best K-BB% by three percentage points. He's my preference over Logan Webb.
From there, we've also starred Yoshinobu Yamamoto, George Kirby (check weather) and Edward Cabrera in our optimizer. Yamamoto gets a massive $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which makes him a logical choice even at Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cabrera is the pretty obvious value of the day, having topped 15 DK points in four of his last six starts. Note that Max Fried also ranks well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Logan Webb
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Joe Ryan
|4
|5
|2
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Potential postponement in Mariners at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!
We have a couple pitchers in the $10k range on the medium sized slate, with Zack Wheeler being the starter we expect to be the highest rostered in GPPs. The Astros have hit well lately, but Wheeler has the best strikeout rate on the slate by exactly five percentage points and the best K-BB% by three percentage points. He's my preference over Logan Webb.
From there, we've also starred Yoshinobu Yamamoto, George Kirby (check weather) and Edward Cabrera in our optimizer. Yamamoto gets a massive $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which makes him a logical choice even at Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cabrera is the pretty obvious value of the day, having topped 15 DK points in four of his last six starts. Note that Max Fried also ranks well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Logan Webb
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Joe Ryan
|4
|5
|2
|4
|Max Fried
|5
|3
|7
|3
|George Kirby
|6
|14
|5
|8
|Matthew Boyd
|7
|7
|8
|13
|Drew Rasmussen
|8
|6
|10
|16
|Edward Cabrera
|9
|9
|6
|5
|Clay Holmes
|10
|10
|11
|7
|Michael Wacha
|11
|8
|14
|6
|Brady Singer
|12
|12
|12
|2
|Colton Gordon
|13
|13
|9
|14
|Didier Fuentes
|14
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|Erick Fedde
|15
|11
|15
|15
|Chase Dollander
|16
|15
|13
|9
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Dodgers
|8.5
|3
|High
|Yankees
|6.2
|8
|High
|Mets
|5.5
|16
|High
|Cubs
|5.2
|13
|Medium
|Rays
|5.1
|1
|High
|Giants
|4.9
|15
|Low
|Phillies
|4.7
|6
|High
|Royals
|4.3
|14
|Medium
|Twins
|4.3
|12
|Low
|Braves
|4.0
|9
|Medium
|Cardinals
|3.7
|5
|Medium
|Mariners
|3.5
|10
|Low
|Reds
|3.3
|7
|Medium
|Astros
|3.2
|4
|Low
|Rockies
|3.0
|11
|Medium
|Marlins
|2.4
|2
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Phillies vs. LHP Gordon (4.59 FIP, 2.0 HR/9). Key pieces: J.T. Realmuto, Buddy Kennedy, Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos
Yankees vs. RHP Singer (4.21 FIP, 19.6 K%). Key pieces: Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger
Mets vs. RHP Fuentes (7.20 ERA in lone start, 4.81 ERA in minors this year). Key pieces: Hayden Senger, Jeff McNeil, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso
Rays vs. RHP Wacha (3.80 FIP vs. 3.24 ERA). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Taylor Walls, Jake Mangum
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Christian Walker: 9-for-19, HR; .474 BA, 1.289 OPS
- Aaron Judge: 5-for-12, 2 RBI; .417 BA, .950 OPS
- Jesus Sanchez: 4-for-10, 2 2B; .400 BA, 1.055 OPS
- Dansby Swanson: 9-for-24, 3 RBI; .375 BA, .798 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.