This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Potential postponement in Mariners at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!

We have a couple pitchers in the $10k range on the medium sized slate, with Zack Wheeler being the starter we expect to be the highest rostered in GPPs. The Astros have hit well lately, but Wheeler has the best strikeout rate on the slate by exactly five percentage points and the best K-BB% by three percentage points. He's my preference over Logan Webb.

From there, we've also starred Yoshinobu Yamamoto, George Kirby (check weather) and Edward Cabrera in our optimizer. Yamamoto gets a massive $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which makes him a logical choice even at Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cabrera is the pretty obvious value of the day, having topped 15 DK points in four of his last six starts. Note that Max Fried also ranks well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):