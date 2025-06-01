Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich Injury: X-rays return negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 2:04pm

Yelich had X-rays on his bruised right hand come back negative after leaving Sunday's 5-2 win over the Phillies, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger departed Sunday's contest after being hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance of the day. According to Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Yelich said after the game that the swelling and soreness in his hand made it difficult to grip a bat, but X-rays ruled out a more significant injury. The Brewers are viewing him as day-to-day heading into their three-game series in Cincinnati that begins Monday.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now