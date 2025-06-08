CJ Alexander News: Claimed, optioned by Bronx Bombers

The Yankees claimed Alexander off waivers Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Alexander had been with the Athletics' organization this season until he was DFA'd on Thursday. The 28-year-old went 3-for-17 over six games with the Athletics but posted an .866 with 10 homers, 32 RBI and two stolen bases over 180 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas.