Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Todd Zola 
Published on May 31, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The first full week of action in June is busy with 94 games. Everyone plays at least six, including the White Sox, Athletics, Giants, Padres, Mets, Tigers, Dodgers, and Twins all on seven and the first three teams at home all week and the next two on the road for their septet.

As is tradition, the individual hitter rankings will be posted with the Sunday night update.

Week of June 2 - 8

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624061161141221009683949293
2ATL606338890859810199919393
3BAL624069094106979595919090
4BOS6423310610510696102113959896
5CHC61506971038399100115939494
6CHW725701331177093100116114116115
7CIN61560130126879810076959595
8CLE6333311210311198

Week of June 2 - 8

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624061161141221009683949293
2ATL606338890859810199919393
3BAL624069094106979595919090
4BOS6423310610510696102113959896
5CHC61506971038399100115939494
6CHW725701331177093100116114116115
7CIN61560130126879810076959595
8CLE63333112103111989886949394
9COL606331031099510310191959494
10DET70734113106104105106121118118118
11HOU61506103941039910296939393
12KC615061081049410310698959696
13LAA606331131088910193106969292
14LAD725431011138310098126114115115
15MIA615339692103106107106979797
16MIL615331201161191019993979696
17MIN73434948511098100110112112112
18NYM73407114128127106107133120122121
19NYY62460112101999898116989797
20ATH70770868311510099104113112112
21PHI624061061008710299110959394
22PIT6336096831011009467928890
23SD7250789899410099107109109109
24SF71670747713398100101112113113
25SEA6243311110610510310494969696
26STL61560829177969882899191
27TB62460979411610310487969696
28TEX61506105104102999886929191
29TOR6153311110393999676929090
30WAS61560113115821009990959595

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Strider R@Sale L@Holmes R@Lodolo L@Martinez R@Singer R
ATHRyan RLopez RMatthews ROber RKremer RMorton RSugano R
ATL Nelson RGallen RKelly R@Birdsong R@Webb R@Verlander R
BAL @Kirby R@Hancock R@Woo R@Sears L@Severino R@Lopez L
BOSAnderson LKikuchi LSoriano R @Warren R@Yarbrough L@Rodon L
CHC @Williams R@Gore L@Irvin R@Olson R@Flaherty R@Gipson-Long R
CHWFlaherty RGipson-Long RMize RSkubal LWacha RBubic LLorenzen R
CINPeralta RCivale RPriester R Pfaadt RBurnes RRodriguez L
CLE @Rodon L@Schmidt R@Fried LGordon LBrown RMcCullers Jr. R
COL@Meyer R@Alcantara R@Quantrill R Senga RHolmes RMegill R
DET@Cannon R@Smith R@Burke R@Martin RBrown RTaillon RHorton R
HOU @Burrows R@Skenes R@Keller R@Cecconi R@Williams R@Allen L
KC @Pallante R@Mikolas R@Liberatore L@Houser R@Cannon R@Smith R
LAA@Fitts R@Bello R@Giolito R Miller RCastillo RKirby R
LADMegill RBlackburn RCanning RPeterson L@Gray R@Fedde R@Matz L
MIAMarquez RGordon RFreeland L @Littell R@Bradley R@Rasmussen R
MIL@Singer R@Greene R@Abbott L Vasquez RKolek RWaldron R
MIN@Severino R@Lopez L@Springs L@Hoglund RGausman RLauer LFrancis R
NYM@May R@Wrobleski L@Kershaw L@Gonsolin R@Senzatela R@Palmquist L@Marquez R
NYY Allen LBibee ROrtiz RBuehler RCrochet LFitts R
PHI @Francis R@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Falter L@Heaney L@Burrows R
PIT McCullers Jr. RGusto RValdez LLuzardo LSuarez LWheeler R
SD@Webb R@Verlander R@Roupp R@Ray L@Patrick R@Quintana L@Peralta R
SEA Sugano RPovich LEflin R@Hendricks R@Kochanowicz R@Anderson L
SFKolek RHart LPivetta RCease RSchwellenbach RElder RStrider R
STL Lorenzen RLugo RRagans LKnack RYamamoto RMay R
TB Mahle RLeiter RCorbin LCabrera RPerez RWeathers L
TEX @Rasmussen R@Baz R@Pepiot R@Soroka R@Parker L@Williams R
TOR Wheeler RSanchez LWalker R@Paddack R@Ryan R@Lopez R
WSH Horton RBoyd LRea REovaldi RdeGrom RMahle R

Baseball
