Clayton Beeter Injury: Not expected for Opening Day
Beeter (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Beeter has not appeared in a Grapefruit League game because of a right shoulder problem. He had been throwing off a mound, but it's not clear whether he might have suffered a setback. Beeter has been converted to reliever and could work his way into an important role in the Yankees' bullpen, once healthy.
