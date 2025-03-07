Fantasy Baseball
Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter Injury: Not expected for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Beeter (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Beeter has not appeared in a Grapefruit League game because of a right shoulder problem. He had been throwing off a mound, but it's not clear whether he might have suffered a setback. Beeter has been converted to reliever and could work his way into an important role in the Yankees' bullpen, once healthy.

Clayton Beeter
New York Yankees
