Connor Seabold News: Signs with Tampa Bay as NRI

The Rays signed Seabold to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seabold, 29, pitched for the Samsung Lions in Korea in 2024, posting a 3.43 ERA and 158:40 K:BB across 160 innings. He's managed just an 8.12 ERA over parts of three big-league seasons and is likely to open 2025 as part of the rotation at Triple-A Durham.