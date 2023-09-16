Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Start Me Up

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Start Me Up

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 16, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

I've been thinking a lot about playing time lately. Skills projections are more science than art, but playing time lacks the same reliance on science. The focus is on the player's history, as opposed to how the entire field of players responds to a certain level of recent playing time.

History demonstrates players with "X" years of "Y" innings rarely come close to recent totals, yet we project the high totals. The same is true for batters and plate appearances. 

Things can change, but with only two weeks left in the season, we're looking at an inordinate number of pitchers with at least 30 starts. Here is last season's distribution:

GSNo. of pitchers
334
3217
3113
309
Total43

Including this weekend, there are 16 more days in the season, so the maximum number of remaining starts is three, with the slim chance of four. To reach 30, a hurler needs to currently be at 27.

GSNo. of pitchers
315
309
2917
2814
2713
Total58

There is a chance a handful of pitchers start 34 games. There will almost no doubt be more than last season's four with 33 starts and 17 with 32 starts. Granted, innings are important too, but those are also tracking higher in this group. Projecting the number of starts for some pitchers in 2024 is going to be challenging.

As for this week, there are 95 games, a bit more than an average

I've been thinking a lot about playing time lately. Skills projections are more science than art, but playing time lacks the same reliance on science. The focus is on the player's history, as opposed to how the entire field of players responds to a certain level of recent playing time.

History demonstrates players with "X" years of "Y" innings rarely come close to recent totals, yet we project the high totals. The same is true for batters and plate appearances. 

Things can change, but with only two weeks left in the season, we're looking at an inordinate number of pitchers with at least 30 starts. Here is last season's distribution:

GSNo. of pitchers
334
3217
3113
309
Total43

Including this weekend, there are 16 more days in the season, so the maximum number of remaining starts is three, with the slim chance of four. To reach 30, a hurler needs to currently be at 27.

GSNo. of pitchers
315
309
2917
2814
2713
Total58

There is a chance a handful of pitchers start 34 games. There will almost no doubt be more than last season's four with 33 starts and 17 with 32 starts. Granted, innings are important too, but those are also tracking higher in this group. Projecting the number of starts for some pitchers in 2024 is going to be challenging.

As for this week, there are 95 games, a bit more than an average period. When in doubt, keep in mind rotations will be in greater flux next week with some starters being shut down, or held back for the playoffs, so this is the time to pull out all of the stops.

As always, the schedules are pulled from the Probable Starters page, so please direct questions in that direction. I'm happy to address rankings inquiries below.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of Sept. 18-24

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Freddy PeraltaMIL@STL, @MIA2.55 ERA and .51 WHIP with 23 K and 1 BB over last 17.2 IP  
2Max FriedATLPHI, @WASMissing time has him fresh down the stretch  
3Justin VerlanderHOUBAL, KC   
4Brandon WoodruffMIL@MIA   
5Framber ValdezHOUKC   
6Tarik SkubalDET@OAK   
7Luis CastilloSEA@OAK   
8Zack WheelerPHI@ATL, NYMRisky rematch vs. Braves, but needs to make a statement for the playoffs  
9Blake SnellSDCOL   
10Zac GallenARISF   
11Corbin BurnesMIL@STL   
12Tyler GlasnowTBTOR   
13Spencer StriderATLPHI   
14Pablo LopezMINLAA   
15Zach EflinTBLAA   
16Gerrit ColeNYYTOR   
17Sonny GrayMINLAA   
18Justin SteeleCHCPIT   
19Kevin GausmanTOR@NYY   
20George KirbySEA@OAK   
21Kodai SengaNYM@MIA   
22Logan WebbSF@ARI   
23Cristopher SanchezPHI@ATL, NYMDeserves better than a 2-4 record  
24Joe RyanMIN@CIN, LAA   
25Bobby MillerLADDET   
26Chris BassittTOR@TB   
27Jose BerriosTOR@NYY   
28Merrill KellyARISF   
29Aaron CivaleTBLAA   
30Tanner BibeeCLEBAL   
31Jordan MontgomeryTEXBOS, SEARangers leaning on him to turn around with Scherzer out  
32Lance LynnLADDET, SFAllowing homers is not a good thing  
33Clayton KershawLADSF   
34Kyle BradishBAL@HOUGood rehearsal for playoff ball  
35Eduardo RodriguezDET@LAD   
36Lucas GiolitoCLE@KC   
37Bryce ElderATL@WAS   
38Braxton GarrettMIANYM   
39JP SearsOAKSEA, DET   
40Charlie MortonATL@WAS   
41Michael KingNYYTOR   
42Ryan PepiotLADDET, SFOutpitching peripherals, but good home matchups  
43Jesus LuzardoMIAMIL   
44Hyun Jin RyuTOR@TB   
45Bryan WooSEA@OAK, @TEX   
46Hunter GreeneCINMIN   
47Chris SaleBOSCWS   
48Mitch KellerPIT@CHC   
49Seth LugoSDCOL   
50Jordan WicksCHCCOL   
51Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY, @TB   
52Andrew AbbottCINPIT   
53Marcus StromanCHCPIT, COLTentative, Cubs have not formally announced return to rotation45%45%
54Zack LittellTBTOR   
55Reese OlsonDET@LAD   
56Brayan BelloBOS@TEX   
57Wade MileyMIL@STL   
58Logan GilbertSEA@TEX   
59J.P. FranceHOUKC   
60Mike ClevingerCWS@WAS, @BOS   
61Ranger SuarezPHINYM   
62Joey LucchesiNYM@MIA 1%4%
63Reid DetmersLAA@MIN   
64Kyle HendricksCHCCOL   
65Alex FaedoDET@LAD, @OAK 9%47%
66Eury PerezMIANYM   
67Griffin CanningLAA@MIN   
68Kenta MaedaMIN@CIN   
69Michael WachaSDCOL, STL   
70Nick PivettaBOSCWS   
71Logan AllenCLE@KC   
72Jose QuintanaNYM@PHI   
73Cal QuantrillCLE@KC, BAL 17% 
74Kutter CrawfordBOS@TEX, CWS   
75Sawyer Gipson-LongDET@OAK 0%0%
76Emmet SheehanLADSF 27% 
77Tanner HouckBOS@TEX 26% 
78Jameson TaillonCHCPIT   
79Nathan EovaldiTEXBOS   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Gavin WilliamsCLEBAL   
82Cole RagansKC@HOU   
83Chase SilsethLAA@TB 39% 
84Taj BradleyTBLAA, TOR   
85Mix 15 Reliever     
86Shane BieberCLEBAL 40%11%
87Clarke SchmidtNYYTOR, ARI   
88Cristian JavierHOUBAL   
89Carlos RodonNYYARI   
90Hunter BrownHOUBAL   
91Taijuan WalkerPHINYM   
92Ben LivelyCINMIN, PIT 10% 
93Aaron NolaPHI@ATL   
94Ken WaldichukOAKDET 1%28%
95John MeansBAL@HOU, @CLE 0%0%
96Tyler AndersonLAA@MIN 10% 
97Patrick SandovalLAA@TB   
98Bailey FalterPIT@CHC 2%42%
99Kyle WrightATLPHI, @WAS 45% 
100Grayson RodriguezBAL@CLE   
101Edward CabreraMIANYM, MIL   
102Bryce MillerSEA@TEX   
103Johan OviedoPIT@CIN   
104Adrian HouserMIL@STL, @MIA 2%40%
105Sean ManaeaSF@LAD 4%36%
106Alex CobbSF@ARI, @LAD   
107Dane DunningTEXSEA   
108Jose ButtoNYM@MIA, @PHI 2%9%
109Chase AndersonCOL@SD 0%2%
110Paul BlackburnOAKSEA, DET 33% 
111Brandon WilliamsonCINPIT 47% 
112Dean KremerBAL@CLE   
113Keaton WinnSF@LAD 1%8%
114Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA   
115Miles MikolasSTLMIL   
116Kenny RosenbergLAA@TB 1%4%
117Brandon PfaadtARI@NYY   
118Sean NewcombOAKSEA 1%2%
119Josiah GrayWASCWS   
120Kyle FreelandCOL@CHC 6%23%
121Randy VasquezNYYARI 0%4%
122Dakota HudsonSTL@SD 9% 
123Kyle GibsonBAL@HOU   
124Dylan CeaseCWS@BOS   
125Brady SingerKCCLE, @HOU   
126Jon GrayTEXBOS   
127Johnny CuetoMIAMIL 3%36%
128Karl KauffmannCOL@SD 0%0%
129Ross StriplingSF@LAD 7%30%
130Ty BlachCOL@SD, @CHC 0%2%
131Joey WentzDET@OAK 0%0%
132Drew RomSTLMIL, @SD 0%0%
133Zack GreinkeKCCLE 2%9%
134Ryne NelsonARI@NYY 12% 
135David PetersonNYM@PHI 12% 
136Alec MarshKCCLE 2%32%
137Luis OrtizPIT@CIN 0%0%
138Connor PhillipsCINMIN 1%0%
139Jack FlahertyBAL@CLE   
140Jordan LylesKC@HOU 0%2%
141Jose UrenaCWS@WAS 0%0%
142Luis MedinaOAKDET 4%23%
143Zach DaviesARI@NYY 2%28%
144Matt WaldronSDSTL 0%0%
145Pedro AvilaSDSTL 11%40%
146Andre JacksonPIT@CIN 5% 
147Zack ThompsonSTLMIL 16% 
148Jake IrvinWASATL 11% 
149Chris FlexenCOL@CHC 0%4%
150Joan AdonWASCWS, ATL 1%15%
151Quinn PriesterPIT@CHC 0%0%
152Dallas KeuchelMIN@CIN 1%6%
153Jesse ScholtensCWS@WAS 5% 
154Adam WainwrightSTLMIL, @SD 5%0%
155Jackson RutledgeWASCWS 0%0%
156Touki ToussaintCWS@BOS 22% 
157Tylor MegillNYM@PHI 22% 
158Patrick CorbinWASATL 2%38%
159Trevor WilliamsWASATL 0%11%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Justin VerlanderHOUBAL, KC 
2Framber ValdezHOUKC 
3Tarik SkubalDET@OAK 
4Luis CastilloSEA@OAK 
5Tyler GlasnowTBTOR 
6Pablo LopezMINLAA 
7Zach EflinTBLAA 
8Gerrit ColeNYYTOR 
9Sonny GrayMINLAA 
10Kevin GausmanTOR@NYY 
11George KirbySEA@OAK 
12Joe RyanMIN@CIN, LAA 
13Chris BassittTOR@TB 
14Jose BerriosTOR@NYY 
15Aaron CivaleTBLAA 
16Tanner BibeeCLEBAL 
17Jordan MontgomeryTEXBOS, SEARangers leaning on him to turn around with Scherzer out
18Kyle BradishBAL@HOUGood rehearsal for playoff ball
19Eduardo RodriguezDET@LAD 
20Lucas GiolitoCLE@KC 
21JP SearsOAKSEA, DET 
22Michael KingNYYTOR 
23Hyun Jin RyuTOR@TB 
24Bryan WooSEA@OAK, @TEX 
25Chris SaleBOSCWS 
26Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY, @TB 
27Zack LittellTBTOR 
28Reese OlsonDET@LAD 
29Brayan BelloBOS@TEX 
30Logan GilbertSEA@TEX 
31J.P. FranceHOUKC 
32Mike ClevingerCWS@WAS, @BOS 
33Reid DetmersLAA@MIN 
34Alex FaedoDET@LAD, @OAK 
35Griffin CanningLAA@MIN 
36Kenta MaedaMIN@CIN 
37Nick PivettaBOSCWS 
38Logan AllenCLE@KC 
39Cal QuantrillCLE@KC, BAL 
40Kutter CrawfordBOS@TEX, CWS 
41Sawyer Gipson-LongDET@OAK 
42Tanner HouckBOS@TEX 
43Nathan EovaldiTEXBOS 
44Gavin WilliamsCLEBAL 
45Cole RagansKC@HOU 
46Chase SilsethLAA@TB 
47Taj BradleyTBLAA, TOR 
48Shane BieberCLEBAL 
49Clarke SchmidtNYYTOR, ARI 
50Cristian JavierHOUBAL 
51Carlos RodonNYYARI 
52Hunter BrownHOUBAL 
53Ken WaldichukOAKDET 
54John MeansBAL@HOU, @CLE 
55AL Reliever   
56Tyler AndersonLAA@MIN 
57Patrick SandovalLAA@TB 
58Grayson RodriguezBAL@CLE 
59Bryce MillerSEA@TEX 
60Dane DunningTEXSEA 
61Paul BlackburnOAKSEA, DET 
62Dean KremerBAL@CLE 
63Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA 
64Kenny RosenbergLAA@TB 
65Sean NewcombOAKSEA 
66Randy VasquezNYYARI 
67Kyle GibsonBAL@HOU 
68Dylan CeaseCWS@BOS 
69Brady SingerKCCLE, @HOU 
70Jon GrayTEXBOS 
71Joey WentzDET@OAK 
72Zack GreinkeKCCLE 
73Alec MarshKCCLE 
74Jack FlahertyBAL@CLE 
75Jordan LylesKC@HOU 
76Jose UrenaCWS@WAS 
77Luis MedinaOAKDET 
78Dallas KeuchelMIN@CIN 
79Jesse ScholtensCWS@WAS 
80Touki ToussaintCWS@BOS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Freddy PeraltaMIL@STL, @MIA2.55 ERA and .51 WHIP with 23 K and 1 BB over last 17.2 IP
2Max FriedATLPHI, @WASMissing time has him fresh down the stretch
3Brandon WoodruffMIL@MIA 
4Zack WheelerPHI@ATL, NYMRisky rematch vs. Braves, but needs to make a statement for the playoffs
5Blake SnellSDCOL 
6Zac GallenARISF 
7Corbin BurnesMIL@STL 
8Spencer StriderATLPHI 
9Justin SteeleCHCPIT 
10Kodai SengaNYM@MIA 
11Logan WebbSF@ARI 
12Cristopher SanchezPHI@ATL, NYMDeserves better than a 2-4 record
13Bobby MillerLADDET 
14Merrill KellyARISF 
15Lance LynnLADDET, SFAllowing homers is not a good thing
16Clayton KershawLADSF 
17Bryce ElderATL@WAS 
18Braxton GarrettMIANYM 
19Charlie MortonATL@WAS 
20Ryan PepiotLADDET, SFOutpitching peripherals, but good home matchups
21Jesus LuzardoMIAMIL 
22Hunter GreeneCINMIN 
23Mitch KellerPIT@CHC 
24Seth LugoSDCOL 
25Jordan WicksCHCCOL 
26Andrew AbbottCINPIT 
27Marcus StromanCHCPIT, COLTentative, Cubs have not formally announced return to rotation
28Wade MileyMIL@STL 
29Ranger SuarezPHINYM 
30Joey LucchesiNYM@MIA 
31Kyle HendricksCHCCOL 
32Eury PerezMIANYM 
33Michael WachaSDCOL, STL 
34Jose QuintanaNYM@PHI 
35Emmet SheehanLADSF 
36Jameson TaillonCHCPIT 
37Taijuan WalkerPHINYM 
38Ben LivelyCINMIN, PIT 
39Aaron NolaPHI@ATL 
40NL Reliever   
41Bailey FalterPIT@CHC 
42Kyle WrightATLPHI, @WAS 
43Edward CabreraMIANYM, MIL 
44Johan OviedoPIT@CIN 
45Adrian HouserMIL@STL, @MIA 
46Sean ManaeaSF@LAD 
47Alex CobbSF@ARI, @LAD 
48Jose ButtoNYM@MIA, @PHI 
49Chase AndersonCOL@SD 
50Brandon WilliamsonCINPIT 
51Keaton WinnSF@LAD 
52Miles MikolasSTLMIL 
53Brandon PfaadtARI@NYY 
54Josiah GrayWASCWS 
55Kyle FreelandCOL@CHC 
56Dakota HudsonSTL@SD 
57Johnny CuetoMIAMIL 
58Karl KauffmannCOL@SD 
59Ross StriplingSF@LAD 
60Ty BlachCOL@SD, @CHC 
61Drew RomSTLMIL, @SD 
62Ryne NelsonARI@NYY 
63David PetersonNYM@PHI 
64Luis OrtizPIT@CIN 
65Connor PhillipsCINMIN 
66Zach DaviesARI@NYY 
67Matt WaldronSDSTL 
68Pedro AvilaSDSTL 
69Andre JacksonPIT@CIN 
70Zack ThompsonSTLMIL 
71Jake IrvinWASATL 
72Chris FlexenCOL@CHC 
73Joan AdonWASCWS, ATL 
74Quinn PriesterPIT@CHC 
75Adam WainwrightSTLMIL, @SD 
76Jackson RutledgeWASCWS 
77Tylor MegillNYM@PHI 
78Patrick CorbinWASATL 
79Trevor WilliamsWASATL 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Senior Week
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Senior Week
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, Sept. 16
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, Sept. 16
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 16
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 16
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown