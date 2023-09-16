Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Start Me Up

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
I've been thinking a lot about playing time lately. Skills projections are more science than art, but playing time lacks the same reliance on science. The focus is on the player's history, as opposed to how the entire field of players responds to a certain level of recent playing time.
History demonstrates players with "X" years of "Y" innings rarely come close to recent totals, yet we project the high totals. The same is true for batters and plate appearances.
Things can change, but with only two weeks left in the season, we're looking at an inordinate number of pitchers with at least 30 starts. Here is last season's distribution:
|GS
|No. of pitchers
|33
|4
|32
|17
|31
|13
|30
|9
|Total
|43
Including this weekend, there are 16 more days in the season, so the maximum number of remaining starts is three, with the slim chance of four. To reach 30, a hurler needs to currently be at 27.
|GS
|No. of pitchers
|31
|5
|30
|9
|29
|17
|28
|14
|27
|13
|Total
|58
There is a chance a handful of pitchers start 34 games. There will almost no doubt be more than last season's four with 33 starts and 17 with 32 starts. Granted, innings are important too, but those are also tracking higher in this group. Projecting the number of starts for some pitchers in 2024 is going to be challenging.
As for this week, there are 95 games, a bit more than an average
I've been thinking a lot about playing time lately. Skills projections are more science than art, but playing time lacks the same reliance on science. The focus is on the player's history, as opposed to how the entire field of players responds to a certain level of recent playing time.
History demonstrates players with "X" years of "Y" innings rarely come close to recent totals, yet we project the high totals. The same is true for batters and plate appearances.
Things can change, but with only two weeks left in the season, we're looking at an inordinate number of pitchers with at least 30 starts. Here is last season's distribution:
|GS
|No. of pitchers
|33
|4
|32
|17
|31
|13
|30
|9
|Total
|43
Including this weekend, there are 16 more days in the season, so the maximum number of remaining starts is three, with the slim chance of four. To reach 30, a hurler needs to currently be at 27.
|GS
|No. of pitchers
|31
|5
|30
|9
|29
|17
|28
|14
|27
|13
|Total
|58
There is a chance a handful of pitchers start 34 games. There will almost no doubt be more than last season's four with 33 starts and 17 with 32 starts. Granted, innings are important too, but those are also tracking higher in this group. Projecting the number of starts for some pitchers in 2024 is going to be challenging.
As for this week, there are 95 games, a bit more than an average period. When in doubt, keep in mind rotations will be in greater flux next week with some starters being shut down, or held back for the playoffs, so this is the time to pull out all of the stops.
As always, the schedules are pulled from the Probable Starters page, so please direct questions in that direction. I'm happy to address rankings inquiries below.
Please pop back on Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
Week of Sept. 18-24
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@STL, @MIA
|2.55 ERA and .51 WHIP with 23 K and 1 BB over last 17.2 IP
|2
|Max Fried
|ATL
|PHI, @WAS
|Missing time has him fresh down the stretch
|3
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|BAL, KC
|4
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@MIA
|5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|KC
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@OAK
|7
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@OAK
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL, NYM
|Risky rematch vs. Braves, but needs to make a statement for the playoffs
|9
|Blake Snell
|SD
|COL
|10
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SF
|11
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@STL
|12
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|TOR
|13
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|PHI
|14
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|LAA
|15
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|LAA
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|17
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|LAA
|18
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|PIT
|19
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@NYY
|20
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@OAK
|21
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@MIA
|22
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ARI
|23
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@ATL, NYM
|Deserves better than a 2-4 record
|24
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CIN, LAA
|25
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|DET
|26
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@TB
|27
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@NYY
|28
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|SF
|29
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|LAA
|30
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|BAL
|31
|Jordan Montgomery
|TEX
|BOS, SEA
|Rangers leaning on him to turn around with Scherzer out
|32
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|DET, SF
|Allowing homers is not a good thing
|33
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SF
|34
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@HOU
|Good rehearsal for playoff ball
|35
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@LAD
|36
|Lucas Giolito
|CLE
|@KC
|37
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@WAS
|38
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|NYM
|39
|JP Sears
|OAK
|SEA, DET
|40
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@WAS
|41
|Michael King
|NYY
|TOR
|42
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|DET, SF
|Outpitching peripherals, but good home matchups
|43
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|MIL
|44
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|@TB
|45
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@OAK, @TEX
|46
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIN
|47
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|CWS
|48
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@CHC
|49
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|COL
|50
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|COL
|51
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY, @TB
|52
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|PIT
|53
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|PIT, COL
|Tentative, Cubs have not formally announced return to rotation
|45%
|45%
|54
|Zack Littell
|TB
|TOR
|55
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@LAD
|56
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TEX
|57
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@STL
|58
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|59
|J.P. France
|HOU
|KC
|60
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@WAS, @BOS
|61
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|NYM
|62
|Joey Lucchesi
|NYM
|@MIA
|1%
|4%
|63
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@MIN
|64
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|COL
|65
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@LAD, @OAK
|9%
|47%
|66
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|NYM
|67
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@MIN
|68
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@CIN
|69
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|COL, STL
|70
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|CWS
|71
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@KC
|72
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@PHI
|73
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@KC, BAL
|17%
|74
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@TEX, CWS
|75
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|DET
|@OAK
|0%
|0%
|76
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|SF
|27%
|77
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@TEX
|26%
|78
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|PIT
|79
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|BOS
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|BAL
|82
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@HOU
|83
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@TB
|39%
|84
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|LAA, TOR
|85
|Mix 15 Reliever
|86
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|BAL
|40%
|11%
|87
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TOR, ARI
|88
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BAL
|89
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|ARI
|90
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|BAL
|91
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|NYM
|92
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|MIN, PIT
|10%
|93
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ATL
|94
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|DET
|1%
|28%
|95
|John Means
|BAL
|@HOU, @CLE
|0%
|0%
|96
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@MIN
|10%
|97
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TB
|98
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@CHC
|2%
|42%
|99
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|PHI, @WAS
|45%
|100
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@CLE
|101
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|NYM, MIL
|102
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@TEX
|103
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@CIN
|104
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@STL, @MIA
|2%
|40%
|105
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@LAD
|4%
|36%
|106
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ARI, @LAD
|107
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|108
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|@MIA, @PHI
|2%
|9%
|109
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|@SD
|0%
|2%
|110
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|SEA, DET
|33%
|111
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|PIT
|47%
|112
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@CLE
|113
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@LAD
|1%
|8%
|114
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|115
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|MIL
|116
|Kenny Rosenberg
|LAA
|@TB
|1%
|4%
|117
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@NYY
|118
|Sean Newcomb
|OAK
|SEA
|1%
|2%
|119
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|CWS
|120
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CHC
|6%
|23%
|121
|Randy Vasquez
|NYY
|ARI
|0%
|4%
|122
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@SD
|9%
|123
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@HOU
|124
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@BOS
|125
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CLE, @HOU
|126
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|BOS
|127
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|MIL
|3%
|36%
|128
|Karl Kauffmann
|COL
|@SD
|0%
|0%
|129
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@LAD
|7%
|30%
|130
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@SD, @CHC
|0%
|2%
|131
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@OAK
|0%
|0%
|132
|Drew Rom
|STL
|MIL, @SD
|0%
|0%
|133
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CLE
|2%
|9%
|134
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@NYY
|12%
|135
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@PHI
|12%
|136
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|CLE
|2%
|32%
|137
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@CIN
|0%
|0%
|138
|Connor Phillips
|CIN
|MIN
|1%
|0%
|139
|Jack Flaherty
|BAL
|@CLE
|140
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@HOU
|0%
|2%
|141
|Jose Urena
|CWS
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|142
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|DET
|4%
|23%
|143
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@NYY
|2%
|28%
|144
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|STL
|0%
|0%
|145
|Pedro Avila
|SD
|STL
|11%
|40%
|146
|Andre Jackson
|PIT
|@CIN
|5%
|147
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|MIL
|16%
|148
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ATL
|11%
|149
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|@CHC
|0%
|4%
|150
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|CWS, ATL
|1%
|15%
|151
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|152
|Dallas Keuchel
|MIN
|@CIN
|1%
|6%
|153
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|@WAS
|5%
|154
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL, @SD
|5%
|0%
|155
|Jackson Rutledge
|WAS
|CWS
|0%
|0%
|156
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|@BOS
|22%
|157
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@PHI
|22%
|158
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ATL
|2%
|38%
|159
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|ATL
|0%
|11%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@STL, @MIA
|2.55 ERA and .51 WHIP with 23 K and 1 BB over last 17.2 IP
|2
|Max Fried
|ATL
|PHI, @WAS
|Missing time has him fresh down the stretch
|3
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@MIA
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL, NYM
|Risky rematch vs. Braves, but needs to make a statement for the playoffs
|5
|Blake Snell
|SD
|COL
|6
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SF
|7
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@STL
|8
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|PHI
|9
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|PIT
|10
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@MIA
|11
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ARI
|12
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@ATL, NYM
|Deserves better than a 2-4 record
|13
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|DET
|14
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|SF
|15
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|DET, SF
|Allowing homers is not a good thing
|16
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SF
|17
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@WAS
|18
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|NYM
|19
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@WAS
|20
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|DET, SF
|Outpitching peripherals, but good home matchups
|21
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|MIL
|22
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIN
|23
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@CHC
|24
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|COL
|25
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|COL
|26
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|PIT
|27
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|PIT, COL
|Tentative, Cubs have not formally announced return to rotation
|28
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@STL
|29
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|NYM
|30
|Joey Lucchesi
|NYM
|@MIA
|31
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|COL
|32
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|NYM
|33
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|COL, STL
|34
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@PHI
|35
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|SF
|36
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|PIT
|37
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|NYM
|38
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|MIN, PIT
|39
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ATL
|40
|NL Reliever
|41
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@CHC
|42
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|PHI, @WAS
|43
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|NYM, MIL
|44
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@CIN
|45
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@STL, @MIA
|46
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@LAD
|47
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ARI, @LAD
|48
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|@MIA, @PHI
|49
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|@SD
|50
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|PIT
|51
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@LAD
|52
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|MIL
|53
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@NYY
|54
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|CWS
|55
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CHC
|56
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@SD
|57
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|MIL
|58
|Karl Kauffmann
|COL
|@SD
|59
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@LAD
|60
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@SD, @CHC
|61
|Drew Rom
|STL
|MIL, @SD
|62
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@NYY
|63
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@PHI
|64
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@CIN
|65
|Connor Phillips
|CIN
|MIN
|66
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@NYY
|67
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|STL
|68
|Pedro Avila
|SD
|STL
|69
|Andre Jackson
|PIT
|@CIN
|70
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|MIL
|71
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ATL
|72
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|@CHC
|73
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|CWS, ATL
|74
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@CHC
|75
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL, @SD
|76
|Jackson Rutledge
|WAS
|CWS
|77
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@PHI
|78
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ATL
|79
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|ATL