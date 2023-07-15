MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 15

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A later than usual Saturday main slate is awaiting, with first pitch at a 7:05 p.m. EDT start. Ten games are included here, and it's a pitching heavy slate, with five arms priced in five figures and an additional six in the 9k tier. We're without listed run totals for a handful of games as of Saturday morning, but do have double-digit run totals in Colorado and Cincinnati, with two more checking in at nine runs, so offense should still be available despite the potential for a plethora of dominant arms.

Keep an eye on rain as usual. I got bit with my Tampa stack getting postponed last night, and there are a handful of games on the east coast that have the potential for trouble.

Pitching

Andrew Abbott, CIN vs. MIL ($10,000): There isn't a bad option amongst the top-five priced arms, so feel free to deploy any of Spencer Strider, Framber Valdez, Pablo Lopez or George Kirby, all of whom seem to have positive matchups. I'll highlight Abbott here as there's a chance he's the least used of the five however. He's coming off of a disappointing start against these Brewers, where he allowed six runs and nine hits across 4.1 innings. But he dominated them in his debut, striking out six across six shutout innings in route to 46 FDP. Milwaukee comes with a massive 27.5 percent K rate off lefties, posting just a .301 wOBA and 87 wRC+.

Alex Cobb, SF at PIT ($9,100): Cobb has been a bit feast or famine lately, posting 40-plus FanDuel points (FDP) three times in his last seven outings, while averaging just 17.6 FDP in his other four. Pittsburgh ranks 23rd off righties with a .303 wOBA, below average 88 wRC+ and fans at a reasonable 23.0 percent clip. The matchup suggests Cobb can find his way into limited damage, and he's proven to have the upside to combat the higher-priced options on this slate, albeit with some volatility.

Michael Lorenzen, DET at SEA ($8,200): Given the plethora of top arms, I don't find Saturday to be a day where paying down for pitching to be a winning strategy. But Lorenzen looks like he's in a spot where he can provide a decent return if going cheaper for pitching is your strategy. Seattle strikes out at a 25.3 percent rate off righties, which could allow Lorenzen's 6.8 Ks/9 to play up, while ranking 20th with a .309 wOBA. Lorenzen has gone at least five innings in every start since his opener, so he'll get his opportunity to earn fantasy points, and has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last eight starts.

Top Targets

Lance Lynn is allowing a .443 wOBA and 1.056 OPS to lefties on the road. Matt Olson ($4,200) continues to frustrate me as a fan and an owner of a ticket to lead the league in RBI, as his lack of situational hitting should have comfortably in the lead there, but there's no arguing his team-best .423 wOBA, 166 wRC+ and .362 ISO off righties. Michael Harris ($2,900) and Eddie Rosario ($2,700) can offer some value into the Braves lineup, though don't make for an ideal stack given batting order.

Kyle Tucker ($3,800) has hit lefties well all year, posting a .407 wOBA, 165 wRC+ and 41.5 percent hard hit rate. That should play well against Reid Detmers, who is allowing a .396 wOBA to same-handed bats to date. Tucker is a reasonable 4-for-11 (.364) off his adversary as well.

Bargain Bats

The Yankees offense stinks, but FanDuel isn't pricing them up in Coors Field, so I'm still in despite Friday's predictable let down. Rockies' starter Connor Seabold is allowing a .400 wOBA to lefties at home, which should put Anthony Rizzo ($3,200) in play despite his current power drought.

Staying in Denver, Yankee's starter Clarke Schmidt has labored on the road, posting a 5.18 ERA and 4.97 xFIP, allowing a .389 wOBA to lefties. Colorado isn't deep in left-handed options, but a mini-stack of Nolan Jones ($3,200) and Ryan McMahon ($3,300) profile well. Jones snapped a homerless drought last night and has a .395 wOBA, 135 wRC+ and .226 ISO off righties, while McMahon sits at .371/119/.229.

Jeimer Candelario ($3,100) has hit safely in 14 of his last 16, homering five times and has a team-best .371 wOBA, 132 wRC+ and .251 ISO off lefties. That should set him up for a stable floor with upside against Matthew Liberatore, who's allowing a .407 wOBA to right handed bats.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Hogan Harris: Byron Buxton ($3,300), Carlos Correa ($2,800), Donovan Solano ($2,500)

Let's be frank, the Twins offense isn't trustworthy, but it's cooked in to the price point with no hitter priced above Buxton. The target is Harris, who is allowing a reasonably targetable .380 wOBA to righties on the road, and has allowed 15 runs and 22 hits across his last three starts, spanning 14.2 innings. Solano actually leads this group with a team-best (amongst healthy regulars) .329 wOBA, which speaks to the Twins offensive struggles overall. Buxton and Correa are at best name recognition given season long performances, and there shouldn't be a but. But, they once offered high upside potential and are priced so favorably to tee off.

Cardinals vs. Jake Irvin: Paul Goldschmidt ($3,900), Nolan Arenado ($3,700), Jordan Walker ($2,900)

Irvin doesn't have targetable splits, and has been better on the road, but with a 4.60 ERA, 5.67 xFIP and 1.45 WHIP overall, he's not likely to shut down anyone. This stack simply gives us the Cardinals three best statistical options against right-handed bats. Goldschmidt hasn't done anything at the plate lately, but brings a team best .382 wOBA, 144 wRC+ and .221 ISO off righties into Saturday. Arenado is in better form with three multi-hit games and three homers in his last six, and sits at .357/128/.228, while Walker goes .361/130/.155, offers some salary relief and a third piece in the heart of the order.

