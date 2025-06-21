Curtis Mead News: Rare start against righty

Mead went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, three walks and an RBI on Friday against the Tigers.

Mead made just his seventh start against a right-handed pitcher for the season, filling in at third base for Junio Caminero. He took advantage of the opportunity by reaching base in every plate appearance while scoring multiple runs in a game for the second time on the campaign. Mead is hitting a solid .250/.336/.385 across 110 plate appearances this season, but his playing time is too sporadic to be useful in most league formats.