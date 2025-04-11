David Festa News: Fine work in no-decision

Festa allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Friday.

Festa threw 41 of 64 pitches for strikes in his first major-league outing of the season. He came up short of having a chance at the win, though the Twins' bullpen blew the lead in the sixth inning anyway. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched to a 4.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB over 64.1 innings in 2024, starting 13 of his 14 appearances last year. Festa has a chance to stick in the rotation while Pablo Lopez (hamstring) is out. Festa is tentatively projected for a tough home matchup versus the Mets next week.