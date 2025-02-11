Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Covey headshot

Dylan Covey News: Joins Atlanta on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:59pm

Covey signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Covey recently elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Mets and will now join a division rival. Covey spent most of last season rehabbing from a shoulder injury and last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he had a 3.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 29 regular-season appearances between the Phillies and Dodgers.

Dylan Covey
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now