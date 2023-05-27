Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitching Rankings: Checking in with Ratios

Weekly Pitching Rankings: Checking in with Ratios

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 27, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Are we really at Memorial Day Weekend? Maybe the pitch clock has made the season seemingly go faster.

Through the early part of the seasons, typical rotisserie league standings are out of sync with how they will look when the season is over. That is, the first and last-place totals prorate to be higher and lower (or in the case of ratios, better and worse) than they'll sit come year's end.

Memorial Day marks the point of the campaign where the categories are representative of the finish. There will still be some compression, but the top to bottom spread reflects the final version. Clearly, there will still be movement within the categories, but the main point is it's easier to gauge where a fantasy team can gain and lose the most, keeping in mind there are still over 100 games to be played per team.

Please note, Boston and Tampa Bay will play a pair in Fenway Park on Saturday.

As always, please direct scheduling questions to the hard workers managing the Probable Pitchers page. Meanwhile, I'm happy to address any rankings questions below.

These are all preliminary. Please pop back after the update is available on Sunday night, usually between 11:30 PM ET and 1 AM ET.

Week of May 29 - June 4

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Joe RyanMIN@HOU, CLEHas earned ace status  
2Nathan EovaldiTEX@DET, SEARide him when healthy  
3Zac Gallen

Week of May 29 - June 4

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Joe RyanMIN@HOU, CLEHas earned ace status  
2Nathan EovaldiTEX@DET, SEARide him when healthy  
3Zac GallenARICOL, ATL   
4Sandy AlcantaraMIASD, OAKHome pair good spot to get back on track  
5Sonny GrayMIN@HOU, CLEHas yet to allow a homer  
6Shohei OhtaniLAA@HOU   
7Kevin GausmanTORMIL   
8Spencer StriderATL@ARI   
9Shane McClanahanTB@CHC, @BOS   
10Jon GrayTEX@DET   
11Mitch KellerPIT@SF   
12Logan WebbSFBALQuietly shoving  
13Zack WheelerPHI@WAS   
14Bryce MillerSEANYY, @TEXHomers through the roof  
15Aaron NolaPHI@NYMNice test for the freshman  
16Max ScherzerNYMPHI   
17Michael KopechCWSLAA, DETControl key, and has been better lately  
18Pablo LopezMINCLE   
19Bryce ElderATL@OAK, @ARIOn the road, but good pitching venues  
20Chris SaleBOSCIN   
21Dylan CeaseCWSDET   
22Clayton KershawLADNYY   
23Cristian JavierHOULAA   
24Framber ValdezHOULAA   
25Marcus StromanCHCTB, @SD   
26Lucas GiolitoCWSLAA, DETNice spot to get out of mini-rut  
27Tyler WellsBALCLE, @SFHomers high, but establishing himself as a mid-rotation guy  
28Yu DarvishSDCHC   
29Logan GilbertSEANYY   
30Corbin BurnesMIL@CIN5 HR over last 19 IP  
31Justin VerlanderNYMTOR0  
32Chris BassittTOR@NYM   
33Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA   
34Anthony DeSclafaniSFPIT, BALBig boost from Oracle Park  
35Bailey OberMINCLE   
36Edward CabreraMIAOAK   
37Nestor CortesNYY@SEA   
38Tony GonsolinLADWAS   
39Tanner BibeeCLE@MINOnly 1 HR in 28 IP  
40Hunter BrownHOUMIN   
41Domingo GermanNYY@SEA, @LAD   
42Shane BieberCLE@MIN   
43Eduardo RodriguezDET@CWS   
44Dane DunningTEXSEAEncouraging, but only 26 K in 43 IP  
45Merrill KellyARIATL   
46Jose BerriosTOR@NYM   
47Eury PerezMIAOAK   
48George KirbySEANYY5 HR last 18.1 IP  
49Patrick SandovalLAA@HOU   
50Gerrit ColeNYY@LAD12 K, 7 BB, 4 HR over last 16 IP  
51Luis SeverinoNYY@LAD   
52Jesus LuzardoMIASD   
53Drew SmylyCHC@SD   
54Luis CastilloSEA@TEXRangers lead MLB in runs per game  
55Zach EflinTB@CHC, @BOS   
56Martin PerezTEX@DET   
57Triston McKenzieCLE@BAL   
58Bobby MillerLADWAS, NYYCould get a long look1%9%
59Alex CobbSFBAL   
60Kyle FreelandCOL@ARI, @KC 25% 
61Dinelson LametCOL@KC 0%0%
62Aaron CivaleCLE@MIN   
63Jared ShusterATL@OAKBetter second time around47% 
64Adam WainwrightSTLKC 14% 
65Tanner HouckBOSTBIn rotation with Pivetta and Kluber sent to the bullpen42% 
66Kyle GibsonBALCLE 41% 
67Tyler GlasnowTB@BOS   
68Rich HillPIT@SF, STL 8% 
69Michael WachaSDCHC   
70Dylan DoddATL@OAK 3%36%
71Joe MusgroveSD@MIA   
72Brayan BelloBOSCIN, TBSecondaries coming along  
73Garrett WhitlockBOSTB   
74Ranger SuarezPHI@NYM, @WAS 48% 
75MacKenzie GoreWASPHI   
76Charlie MortonATL@ARI   
77Kyle BradishBAL@SF   
78Zack GreinkeKC@STL 3%40%
79James PaxtonBOSCIN   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Yusei KikuchiTORMIL, @NYM   
82Jameson TaillonCHC@SD   
83Miles MikolasSTL@PIT   
84Austin GomberCOL@KC 0%2%
85Lance LynnCWSLAA   
86Justin SteeleCHCTB   
87Tyler AndersonLAA@CWS 34% 
88Mix 15 Reliever     
89Adrian HouserMIL@TOR, @CINOn the road is not ideal, but in play in deeper formats2%32%
90Logan AllenCLE@BAL, @MIN   
91Michael LorenzenDET@CWS   
92Blake SnellSD@MIA   
93Alex WoodSFPIT 50% 
94Noah SyndergaardLADWAS 21% 
95Johan OviedoPIT@SF 34% 
96Clarke SchmidtNYY@SEA   
97Braxton GarrettMIASD   
98Brady SingerKCCOLAt least it's not in Coors…  
99Reid DetmersLAA@HOU   
100Kodai SengaNYMPHI, TOR   
101Gavin StoneLADNYY   
102Jack FlahertySTL@PIT   
103Freddy PeraltaMIL@TOR   
104Jaime BarriaLAA@CWS, @HOU 0%17%
105Hunter GreeneCIN@BOS   
106Ryne NelsonARICOL, ATL 3%47%
107Trevor WilliamsWAS@LAD, PHI 0%13%
108Dean KremerBAL@SF 16% 
109Ben LivelyCIN@BOS, MIL 4%28%
110Louie VarlandMIN@HOU   
111Taijuan WalkerPHI@NYM   
112Alex FaedoDETTEX 4%43%
113Brandon WilliamsonCINMIL 17% 
114Sean ManaeaSFPIT 9%30%
115Zach DaviesARICOL 0%0%
116Connor SeaboldCOL@ARI 0%0%
117Alek ManoahTORMIL   
118Cal QuantrillCLE@BAL   
119Carlos CarrascoNYMPHI 12% 
120Tommy HenryARICOL 1%9%
121Jordan MontgomerySTL@PIT   
122Colin ReaMIL@CIN 1%4%
123Chase AndersonCOL@ARI 1%2%
124Griffin CanningLAA@CWS 12% 
125Jordan LylesKCCOL 0%0%
126Vince VelasquezPITSTL 22% 
127Matthew BoydDETTEX, @CWS 17% 
128Patrick CorbinWAS@LAD 6% 
129Roansy ContrerasPITSTL   
130Grayson RodriguezBALCLE   
131Brandon BielakHOUMIN, LAA 16% 
132Graham AshcraftCINMIL   
133Daniel LynchKCCOL 0%0%
134J.P. FranceHOUMIN, LAA   
135Josiah GrayWASPHI   
136Steven MatzSTLKC 14% 
137Dylan CoveyPHI@WAS 0%0%
138James KaprielianOAK@MIA 0%0%
139Kyle HendricksCHCTB 0%0%
140Corey KluberBOSTB 3%21%
141Mike MayersKC@STL 0%0%
142Tylor MegillNYMTOR   
143Josh FlemingTB@CHC 0%21%
144Taj BradleyTB@BOS   
145Karl KauffmannCOL@ARI 0%0%
146Paul BlackburnOAKATL, @MIA 0%0%
147Ryan WeathersSD@MIA, CHC 2% 
148JP SearsOAKATL 37% 
149Luis MedinaOAK@MIA 2%11%
150Luke WeaverCIN@BOS 0%13%
151Jake IrvinWAS@LAD 0%4%
152Joey WentzDETTEX 0%0%
153Ken WaldichukOAKATL 1%8%
154Julio TeheranMIL@TOR 0%0%
155Marco GonzalesSEA@TEX 23% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Joe RyanMIN@HOU, CLEHas earned ace status
2Nathan EovaldiTEX@DET, SEARide him when healthy
3Sonny GrayMIN@HOU, CLEHas yet to allow a homer
4Shohei OhtaniLAA@HOU 
5Kevin GausmanTORMIL 
6Shane McClanahanTB@CHC, @BOS 
7Jon GrayTEX@DET 
8Bryce MillerSEANYY, @TEXHomers through the roof
9Michael KopechCWSLAA, DETControl key, and has been better lately
10Pablo LopezMINCLE 
11Chris SaleBOSCIN 
12Dylan CeaseCWSDET 
13Cristian JavierHOULAA 
14Framber ValdezHOULAA 
15Lucas GiolitoCWSLAA, DETNice spot to get out of mini-rut
16Tyler WellsBALCLE, @SFHomers high, but establishing himself as a mid-rotation guy
17Logan GilbertSEANYY 
18Chris BassittTOR@NYM 
19Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA 
20Bailey OberMINCLE 
21Nestor CortesNYY@SEA 
22Tanner BibeeCLE@MINOnly 1 HR in 28 IP
23Hunter BrownHOUMIN 
24Domingo GermanNYY@SEA, @LAD 
25Shane BieberCLE@MIN 
26Eduardo RodriguezDET@CWS 
27Dane DunningTEXSEAEncouraging, but only 26 K in 43 IP
28Jose BerriosTOR@NYM 
29George KirbySEANYY5 HR last 18.1 IP
30Patrick SandovalLAA@HOU 
31Gerrit ColeNYY@LAD12 K, 7 BB, 4 HR over last 16 IP
32Luis SeverinoNYY@LAD 
33Luis CastilloSEA@TEXRangers lead MLB in runs per game
34Zach EflinTB@CHC, @BOS 
35Martin PerezTEX@DET 
36Triston McKenzieCLE@BAL 
37Aaron CivaleCLE@MIN 
38Tanner HouckBOSTBIn rotation with Pivetta and Kluber sent to the bullpen
39Kyle GibsonBALCLE 
40Tyler GlasnowTB@BOS 
41Brayan BelloBOSCIN, TBSecondaries coming along
42Garrett WhitlockBOSTB 
43Kyle BradishBAL@SF 
44Zack GreinkeKC@STL 
45James PaxtonBOSCIN 
46Yusei KikuchiTORMIL, @NYM 
47Lance LynnCWSLAA 
48Tyler AndersonLAA@CWS 
49Logan AllenCLE@BAL, @MIN 
50Michael LorenzenDET@CWS 
51Clarke SchmidtNYY@SEA 
52Brady SingerKCCOLAt least it's not in Coors…
53Reid DetmersLAA@HOU 
54AL Reliever   
55Jaime BarriaLAA@CWS, @HOU 
56Dean KremerBAL@SF 
57Louie VarlandMIN@HOU 
58Alex FaedoDETTEX 
59Alek ManoahTORMIL 
60Cal QuantrillCLE@BAL 
61Griffin CanningLAA@CWS 
62Jordan LylesKCCOL 
63Matthew BoydDETTEX, @CWS 
64Grayson RodriguezBALCLE 
65Brandon BielakHOUMIN, LAA 
66Daniel LynchKCCOL 
67J.P. FranceHOUMIN, LAA 
68James KaprielianOAK@MIA 
69Corey KluberBOSTB 
70Mike MayersKC@STL 
71Josh FlemingTB@CHC 
72Taj BradleyTB@BOS 
73Paul BlackburnOAKATL, @MIA 
74JP SearsOAKATL 
75Luis MedinaOAK@MIA 
76Joey WentzDETTEX 
77Ken WaldichukOAKATL 
78Marco GonzalesSEA@TEX 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zac GallenARICOL, ATL 
2Sandy AlcantaraMIASD, OAKHome pair good spot to get back on track
3Spencer StriderATL@ARI 
4Mitch KellerPIT@SF 
5Logan WebbSFBALQuietly shoving
6Zack WheelerPHI@WAS 
7Aaron NolaPHI@NYMNice test for the freshman
8Max ScherzerNYMPHI 
9Bryce ElderATL@OAK, @ARIOn the road, but good pitching venues
10Clayton KershawLADNYY 
11Marcus StromanCHCTB, @SD 
12Yu DarvishSDCHC 
13Corbin BurnesMIL@CIN5 HR over last 19 IP
14Justin VerlanderNYMTOR 
15Anthony DeSclafaniSFPIT, BALBig boost from Oracle Park
16Edward CabreraMIAOAK 
17Tony GonsolinLADWAS 
18Merrill KellyARIATL 
19Eury PerezMIAOAK 
20Jesus LuzardoMIASD 
21Drew SmylyCHC@SD 
22Bobby MillerLADWAS, NYYCould get a long look
23Alex CobbSFBAL 
24Kyle FreelandCOL@ARI, @KC 
25Dinelson LametCOL@KC 
26Jared ShusterATL@OAKBetter second time around
27Adam WainwrightSTLKC 
28Rich HillPIT@SF, STL 
29Michael WachaSDCHC 
30Dylan DoddATL@OAK 
31Joe MusgroveSD@MIA 
32Ranger SuarezPHI@NYM, @WAS 
33MacKenzie GoreWASPHI 
34Charlie MortonATL@ARI 
35Jameson TaillonCHC@SD 
36Miles MikolasSTL@PIT 
37Austin GomberCOL@KC 
38Justin SteeleCHCTB 
39Adrian HouserMIL@TOR, @CINOn the road is not ideal, but in play in deeper formats
40Blake SnellSD@MIA 
41Alex WoodSFPIT 
42Noah SyndergaardLADWAS 
43Johan OviedoPIT@SF 
44Braxton GarrettMIASD 
45Kodai SengaNYMPHI, TOR 
46Gavin StoneLADNYY 
47NL Reliever   
48Jack FlahertySTL@PIT 
49Freddy PeraltaMIL@TOR 
50Hunter GreeneCIN@BOS 
51Ryne NelsonARICOL, ATL 
52Trevor WilliamsWAS@LAD, PHI 
53Ben LivelyCIN@BOS, MIL 
54Taijuan WalkerPHI@NYM 
55Brandon WilliamsonCINMIL 
56Sean ManaeaSFPIT 
57Zach DaviesARICOL 
58Connor SeaboldCOL@ARI 
59Carlos CarrascoNYMPHI 
60Tommy HenryARICOL 
61Jordan MontgomerySTL@PIT 
62Colin ReaMIL@CIN 
63Chase AndersonCOL@ARI 
64Vince VelasquezPITSTL 
65Patrick CorbinWAS@LAD 
66Roansy ContrerasPITSTL 
67Graham AshcraftCINMIL 
68Josiah GrayWASPHI 
69Steven MatzSTLKC 
70Dylan CoveyPHI@WAS 
71Kyle HendricksCHCTB 
72Tylor MegillNYMTOR 
73Karl KauffmannCOL@ARI 
74Ryan WeathersSD@MIA, CHC 
75Luke WeaverCIN@BOS 
76Jake IrvinWAS@LAD 
77Julio TeheranMIL@TOR 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
