Weekly Pitching Rankings: Checking in with Ratios

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Are we really at Memorial Day Weekend? Maybe the pitch clock has made the season seemingly go faster.

Through the early part of the seasons, typical rotisserie league standings are out of sync with how they will look when the season is over. That is, the first and last-place totals prorate to be higher and lower (or in the case of ratios, better and worse) than they'll sit come year's end.

Memorial Day marks the point of the campaign where the categories are representative of the finish. There will still be some compression, but the top to bottom spread reflects the final version. Clearly, there will still be movement within the categories, but the main point is it's easier to gauge where a fantasy team can gain and lose the most, keeping in mind there are still over 100 games to be played per team.

Please note, Boston and Tampa Bay will play a pair in Fenway Park on Saturday.

As always, please direct scheduling questions to the hard workers managing the Probable Pitchers page. Meanwhile, I'm happy to address any rankings questions below.

These are all preliminary. Please pop back after the update is available on Sunday night, usually between 11:30 PM ET and 1 AM ET.

Week of May 29 - June 4

Mixed