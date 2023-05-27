Weekly Pitching Rankings: Checking in with Ratios

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Are we really at Memorial Day Weekend? Maybe the pitch clock has made the season seemingly go faster.
Through the early part of the seasons, typical rotisserie league standings are out of sync with how they will look when the season is over. That is, the first and last-place totals prorate to be higher and lower (or in the case of ratios, better and worse) than they'll sit come year's end.
Memorial Day marks the point of the campaign where the categories are representative of the finish. There will still be some compression, but the top to bottom spread reflects the final version. Clearly, there will still be movement within the categories, but the main point is it's easier to gauge where a fantasy team can gain and lose the most, keeping in mind there are still over 100 games to be played per team.
Please note, Boston and Tampa Bay will play a pair in Fenway Park on Saturday.
As always, please direct scheduling questions to the hard workers managing the Probable Pitchers page. Meanwhile, I'm happy to address any rankings questions below.
These are all preliminary. Please pop back after the update is available on Sunday night, usually between 11:30 PM ET and 1 AM ET.
Week of May 29 - June 4
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@HOU, CLE
|Has earned ace status
|2
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@DET, SEA
|Ride him when healthy
|3
|Zac Gallen
|COL, ATL
|4
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|SD, OAK
|Home pair good spot to get back on track
|5
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@HOU, CLE
|Has yet to allow a homer
|6
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@HOU
|7
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|MIL
|8
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@ARI
|9
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@CHC, @BOS
|10
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@DET
|11
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@SF
|12
|Logan Webb
|SF
|BAL
|Quietly shoving
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@WAS
|14
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|NYY, @TEX
|Homers through the roof
|15
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYM
|Nice test for the freshman
|16
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|PHI
|17
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|LAA, DET
|Control key, and has been better lately
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CLE
|19
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@OAK, @ARI
|On the road, but good pitching venues
|20
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|CIN
|21
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|DET
|22
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|NYY
|23
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|LAA
|24
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|LAA
|25
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|TB, @SD
|26
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|LAA, DET
|Nice spot to get out of mini-rut
|27
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|CLE, @SF
|Homers high, but establishing himself as a mid-rotation guy
|28
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CHC
|29
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|NYY
|30
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@CIN
|5 HR over last 19 IP
|31
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|TOR
|0
|32
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@NYM
|33
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|34
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|PIT, BAL
|Big boost from Oracle Park
|35
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|36
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|OAK
|37
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@SEA
|38
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|WAS
|39
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIN
|Only 1 HR in 28 IP
|40
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|MIN
|41
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@SEA, @LAD
|42
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@MIN
|43
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CWS
|44
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|Encouraging, but only 26 K in 43 IP
|45
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|ATL
|46
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@NYM
|47
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|OAK
|48
|George Kirby
|SEA
|NYY
|5 HR last 18.1 IP
|49
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@HOU
|50
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@LAD
|12 K, 7 BB, 4 HR over last 16 IP
|51
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@LAD
|52
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SD
|53
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@SD
|54
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TEX
|Rangers lead MLB in runs per game
|55
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@CHC, @BOS
|56
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@DET
|57
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@BAL
|58
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|WAS, NYY
|Could get a long look
|1%
|9%
|59
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|BAL
|60
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@ARI, @KC
|25%
|61
|Dinelson Lamet
|COL
|@KC
|0%
|0%
|62
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@MIN
|63
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@OAK
|Better second time around
|47%
|64
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|KC
|14%
|65
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|TB
|In rotation with Pivetta and Kluber sent to the bullpen
|42%
|66
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|CLE
|41%
|67
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@BOS
|68
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@SF, STL
|8%
|69
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|CHC
|70
|Dylan Dodd
|ATL
|@OAK
|3%
|36%
|71
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@MIA
|72
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|CIN, TB
|Secondaries coming along
|73
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|TB
|74
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@NYM, @WAS
|48%
|75
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|PHI
|76
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@ARI
|77
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@SF
|78
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@STL
|3%
|40%
|79
|James Paxton
|BOS
|CIN
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|MIL, @NYM
|82
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@SD
|83
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@PIT
|84
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@KC
|0%
|2%
|85
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|LAA
|86
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|TB
|87
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@CWS
|34%
|88
|Mix 15 Reliever
|89
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@TOR, @CIN
|On the road is not ideal, but in play in deeper formats
|2%
|32%
|90
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@BAL, @MIN
|91
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@CWS
|92
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@MIA
|93
|Alex Wood
|SF
|PIT
|50%
|94
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|WAS
|21%
|95
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@SF
|34%
|96
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@SEA
|97
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|SD
|98
|Brady Singer
|KC
|COL
|At least it's not in Coors…
|99
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@HOU
|100
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|PHI, TOR
|101
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|NYY
|102
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@PIT
|103
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@TOR
|104
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|@CWS, @HOU
|0%
|17%
|105
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@BOS
|106
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|COL, ATL
|3%
|47%
|107
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@LAD, PHI
|0%
|13%
|108
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@SF
|16%
|109
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@BOS, MIL
|4%
|28%
|110
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@HOU
|111
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@NYM
|112
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|TEX
|4%
|43%
|113
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|MIL
|17%
|114
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|PIT
|9%
|30%
|115
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|COL
|0%
|0%
|116
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|117
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|MIL
|118
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@BAL
|119
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|PHI
|12%
|120
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|COL
|1%
|9%
|121
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@PIT
|122
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@CIN
|1%
|4%
|123
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|@ARI
|1%
|2%
|124
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@CWS
|12%
|125
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|COL
|0%
|0%
|126
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|STL
|22%
|127
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|TEX, @CWS
|17%
|128
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@LAD
|6%
|129
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|STL
|130
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|CLE
|131
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|MIN, LAA
|16%
|132
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|MIL
|133
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|COL
|0%
|0%
|134
|J.P. France
|HOU
|MIN, LAA
|135
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|PHI
|136
|Steven Matz
|STL
|KC
|14%
|137
|Dylan Covey
|PHI
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|138
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|139
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|TB
|0%
|0%
|140
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|TB
|3%
|21%
|141
|Mike Mayers
|KC
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|142
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|TOR
|143
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@CHC
|0%
|21%
|144
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@BOS
|145
|Karl Kauffmann
|COL
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|146
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|ATL, @MIA
|0%
|0%
|147
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|@MIA, CHC
|2%
|148
|JP Sears
|OAK
|ATL
|37%
|149
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@MIA
|2%
|11%
|150
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@BOS
|0%
|13%
|151
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@LAD
|0%
|4%
|152
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|153
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|ATL
|1%
|8%
|154
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|@TOR
|0%
|0%
|155
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@TEX
|23%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@HOU, CLE
|Has earned ace status
|2
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@DET, SEA
|Ride him when healthy
|3
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@HOU, CLE
|Has yet to allow a homer
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@HOU
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|MIL
|6
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@CHC, @BOS
|7
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@DET
|8
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|NYY, @TEX
|Homers through the roof
|9
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|LAA, DET
|Control key, and has been better lately
|10
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CLE
|11
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|CIN
|12
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|DET
|13
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|LAA
|14
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|LAA
|15
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|LAA, DET
|Nice spot to get out of mini-rut
|16
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|CLE, @SF
|Homers high, but establishing himself as a mid-rotation guy
|17
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|NYY
|18
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@NYM
|19
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|20
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|21
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@SEA
|22
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIN
|Only 1 HR in 28 IP
|23
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|MIN
|24
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@SEA, @LAD
|25
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@MIN
|26
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CWS
|27
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|Encouraging, but only 26 K in 43 IP
|28
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@NYM
|29
|George Kirby
|SEA
|NYY
|5 HR last 18.1 IP
|30
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@HOU
|31
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@LAD
|12 K, 7 BB, 4 HR over last 16 IP
|32
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@LAD
|33
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TEX
|Rangers lead MLB in runs per game
|34
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@CHC, @BOS
|35
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@DET
|36
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@BAL
|37
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@MIN
|38
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|TB
|In rotation with Pivetta and Kluber sent to the bullpen
|39
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|CLE
|40
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@BOS
|41
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|CIN, TB
|Secondaries coming along
|42
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|TB
|43
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@SF
|44
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@STL
|45
|James Paxton
|BOS
|CIN
|46
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|MIL, @NYM
|47
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|LAA
|48
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@CWS
|49
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@BAL, @MIN
|50
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@CWS
|51
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@SEA
|52
|Brady Singer
|KC
|COL
|At least it's not in Coors…
|53
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@HOU
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|@CWS, @HOU
|56
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@SF
|57
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@HOU
|58
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|TEX
|59
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|MIL
|60
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@BAL
|61
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@CWS
|62
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|COL
|63
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|TEX, @CWS
|64
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|CLE
|65
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|MIN, LAA
|66
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|COL
|67
|J.P. France
|HOU
|MIN, LAA
|68
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@MIA
|69
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|TB
|70
|Mike Mayers
|KC
|@STL
|71
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@CHC
|72
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@BOS
|73
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|ATL, @MIA
|74
|JP Sears
|OAK
|ATL
|75
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@MIA
|76
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|TEX
|77
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|ATL
|78
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@TEX
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|COL, ATL
|2
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|SD, OAK
|Home pair good spot to get back on track
|3
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@ARI
|4
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@SF
|5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|BAL
|Quietly shoving
|6
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@WAS
|7
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYM
|Nice test for the freshman
|8
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|PHI
|9
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@OAK, @ARI
|On the road, but good pitching venues
|10
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|NYY
|11
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|TB, @SD
|12
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CHC
|13
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@CIN
|5 HR over last 19 IP
|14
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|TOR
|15
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|PIT, BAL
|Big boost from Oracle Park
|16
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|OAK
|17
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|WAS
|18
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|ATL
|19
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|OAK
|20
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SD
|21
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@SD
|22
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|WAS, NYY
|Could get a long look
|23
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|BAL
|24
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@ARI, @KC
|25
|Dinelson Lamet
|COL
|@KC
|26
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@OAK
|Better second time around
|27
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|KC
|28
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@SF, STL
|29
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|CHC
|30
|Dylan Dodd
|ATL
|@OAK
|31
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@MIA
|32
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@NYM, @WAS
|33
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|PHI
|34
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@ARI
|35
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@SD
|36
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@PIT
|37
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@KC
|38
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|TB
|39
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@TOR, @CIN
|On the road is not ideal, but in play in deeper formats
|40
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@MIA
|41
|Alex Wood
|SF
|PIT
|42
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|WAS
|43
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@SF
|44
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|SD
|45
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|PHI, TOR
|46
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|NYY
|47
|NL Reliever
|48
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@PIT
|49
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@TOR
|50
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@BOS
|51
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|COL, ATL
|52
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@LAD, PHI
|53
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@BOS, MIL
|54
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@NYM
|55
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|MIL
|56
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|PIT
|57
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|COL
|58
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|@ARI
|59
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|PHI
|60
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|COL
|61
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@PIT
|62
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@CIN
|63
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|@ARI
|64
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|STL
|65
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@LAD
|66
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|STL
|67
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|MIL
|68
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|PHI
|69
|Steven Matz
|STL
|KC
|70
|Dylan Covey
|PHI
|@WAS
|71
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|TB
|72
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|TOR
|73
|Karl Kauffmann
|COL
|@ARI
|74
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|@MIA, CHC
|75
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@BOS
|76
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@LAD
|77
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|@TOR