Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 10, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It was an interesting week with respect to how the pitch clock is influencing game play. Keep in mind, based on last season in the minors, many expected about a two-month timetable for pitchers to get accustomed to the timer.

The first story was some compelling evidence how the pitch clock has negatively affected Alek Manoah. In short, the hypothesis is he needs more time to recover in between deliveries, and he still hasn't fully adjusted. This begs the question, does the same hold true for other hurlers, but just not to the same extent? The narrative may be this pertains to burlier pitchers, though it's just circumstantial.

The other intriguing report came out of Philadelphia as more infractions have occurred in Citizens Bank Park than any other venue. Despite rotating (and not dedicated) crews handling the on/off aspect of the pitch clock, there is evidence of a fast trigger in Philadelphia.

Expect some more reports involving the pitch clock to emanate. Also, the whole thing is a work in progress, with the various times possibly subject to change.

As for the rankings, as always, the schedule was pulled from the best Probable Pitchers page in the business, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll handle all rankings queries below.

As is custom, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted late Sunday night.

Week of June 12 - 18

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATLat DET, vs. COLIn a

It was an interesting week with respect to how the pitch clock is influencing game play. Keep in mind, based on last season in the minors, many expected about a two-month timetable for pitchers to get accustomed to the timer.

The first story was some compelling evidence how the pitch clock has negatively affected Alek Manoah. In short, the hypothesis is he needs more time to recover in between deliveries, and he still hasn't fully adjusted. This begs the question, does the same hold true for other hurlers, but just not to the same extent? The narrative may be this pertains to burlier pitchers, though it's just circumstantial.

The other intriguing report came out of Philadelphia as more infractions have occurred in Citizens Bank Park than any other venue. Despite rotating (and not dedicated) crews handling the on/off aspect of the pitch clock, there is evidence of a fast trigger in Philadelphia.

Expect some more reports involving the pitch clock to emanate. Also, the whole thing is a work in progress, with the various times possibly subject to change.

As for the rankings, as always, the schedule was pulled from the best Probable Pitchers page in the business, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll handle all rankings queries below.

As is custom, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted late Sunday night.

Week of June 12 - 18

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATLat DET, vs. COLIn a bit of a rut, good spot to recover  
2Zack WheelerPHIat ARI, at OAK   
3Zach EflinTBat OAK, at SD   
4Pablo LopezMINvs. MIL, vs. DET   
5Tyler GlasnowTBat OAK   
6Logan GilbertSEAvs. MIA, vs. CWS   
7Joe RyanMINvs. DET   
8Jon GrayTEXvs. LAA, vs. TOR4.61 xFIP says he's been lucky, but improving skills will soften the blow  
9Logan WebbSFat STL, at LADAway from great home park, but road venues also pitcher-friendly  
10Luis CastilloSEAvs. MIA   
11Michael KopechCWSat SEA28 K over last 18.1 IP  
12Corbin BurnesMILat MINMaybe he's not washed?  
13Jesus LuzardoMIAat SEA   
14Chris BassittTORat BAL, at TEX   
15Shane McClanahanTBat SD   
16Clayton KershawLADvs. CWS   
17Lucas GiolitoCWSat SEA   
18Zac GallenARIvs. CLE   
19James PaxtonBOSvs. COL, vs. NYYVeteran presence in a now-young rotation  
20Sonny GrayMINvs. DET   
21Cristian JavierHOUvs. WAS   
22Framber ValdezHOUvs. WAS   
23Gerrit ColeNYYat NYM   
24Marcus StromanCHCvs. PIT   
25Kevin GausmanTORat TEX   
26Sandy AlcantaraMIAat WAS   
27Shohei OhtaniLAAat TEX   
28Joe MusgroveSDvs. CLE, vs. TB   
29Charlie MortonATLat DET, vs. COL   
30Max ScherzerNYMvs. NYY   
31Aaron NolaPHIat ARI   
32Hunter BrownHOUvs. WAS, vs. CIN2.98 xFIP indicates his 3.69 ERA is actually unlucky  
33Yu DarvishSDvs. CLE   
34Nathan EovaldiTEXvs. LAA   
35Tanner BibeeCLEat SD, at ARI   
36Tony GonsolinLADvs. CWS, vs. SFOnly 30 K in 40 IP  
37Taj BradleyTBat OAK   
38Taijuan WalkerPHIat OAK   
39Edward CabreraMIAat SEAFewer walks away from taking the next step  
40Bailey OberMINvs. MIL   
41Mitch KellerPITat MIL   
42Jordan MontgomerySTLvs. SF   
43Triston McKenzieCLEat ARI   
44Michael WachaSDvs. CLE   
45Merrill KellyARIvs. PHI   
46Aaron CivaleCLEat SD   
47Luis SeverinoNYYat NYM, at BOS   
48Hunter GreeneCINat HOU   
49Eury PerezMIAat SEA   
50George KirbySEAvs. MIA   
51Matthew BoydDETat MIN 20% 
52Tyler WellsBALvs. TOR   
53Bryce ElderATLvs. COL   
54AJ Smith-ShawverATLat DETCue the "next Spencer Strider" narrative0%0%
55Louie VarlandMINvs. DET   
56Dylan CeaseCWSat LAD   
57Yonny ChirinosTBat OAK, at SD 1%21%
58Miles MikolasSTLat NYM   
59Michael LorenzenDETvs. ATL   
60Justin VerlanderNYMvs. NYY   
61Garrett WhitlockBOSvs. COL   
62Justin SteeleCHCvs. BAL   
63Bobby MillerLADvs. SF   
64Jose BerriosTORat BAL   
65Ranger SuarezPHIat ARI   
66Jameson TaillonCHCvs. PIT, vs. BAL4.64 xFIP isn't great, but he's better than exhibited so far47% 
67Patrick SandovalLAAat KC   
68Shane BieberCLEat ARI   
69Jared ShusterATLvs. COL   
70Kyle GibsonBALat CHC   
71JP SearsOAKvs. PHI   
72Alex CobbSFat STL, at LAD   
73Zack GreinkeKCvs. CIN, vs. LAA 2% 
74Griffin CanningLAAat KC 42% 
75Andrew AbbottCINat HOU 0%0%
76Johan OviedoPITat MIL   
77Tanner HouckBOSvs. NYY 35% 
78Jack FlahertySTLvs. SF   
79Ben LivelyCINat KC 45% 
80Bryce MillerSEAvs. CWS   
81Blake SnellSDvs. TB   
82Kutter CrawfordBOSvs. COL 2% 
83Mix 12 Reliever     
84Freddy PeraltaMILvs. PIT   
85Dane DunningTEXvs. LAA, vs. TOR   
86Logan AllenCLEat SD   
87Reese OlsonDETvs. ATL, at MIN 15% 
88Connor SeaboldCOLat BOS, at ATL 0%0%
89Mix 15 Reliever     
90Tommy HenryARIvs. PHI, vs. CLE 26% 
91Anthony DeSclafaniSFat STL   
92Brady SingerKCvs. LAA   
93Domingo GermanNYYat BOS   
94Andrew HeaneyTEXvs. LAA   
95Brayan BelloBOSvs. NYY   
96Colin ReaMILat MIN 1%19%
97Lance LynnCWSat LAD, at SEA   
98Kodai SengaNYMvs. STL   
99Luke WeaverCINat KC, at HOU 1% 
100Drew SmylyCHCvs. PIT   
101MacKenzie GoreWASvs. MIA   
102Jordan LylesKCvs. CIN 0%0%
103Trevor RogersMIAat WAS   
104Matthew LiberatoreSTLvs. SF, at NYM   
105Martin PerezTEXvs. TOR   
106Trevor WilliamsWASvs. MIA 0%11%
107Rich HillPITat CHC 9% 
108Hogan HarrisOAKvs. TB, vs. PHI 0%2%
109Brandon BielakHOUvs. CIN 45% 
110Braxton GarrettMIAat WAS   
111Kyle BradishBALvs. TOR   
112Carlos CarrascoNYMvs. STL 32% 
113Kyle HendricksCHCvs. BAL 9% 
114Roansy ContrerasPITat CHC, at MIL 43% 
115Brandon WilliamsonCINat KC 5%25%
116Adam WainwrightSTLat NYM 12% 
117J.P. FranceHOUvs. CIN   
118Tyler AndersonLAAat TEX, at KC 25% 
119Luis OrtizPITat CHC 16% 
120Dean KremerBALvs. TOR, at CHC 27% 
121Dinelson LametCOLat ATL 0%4%
122Chase AndersonCOLat BOS, at ATL 1%0%
123Adrian HouserMILvs. PIT 18% 
124Kyle FreelandCOLat ATL 13% 
125Gavin StoneLADvs. SF 17%15%
126Mike ClevingerCWSat LAD 35% 
127Tyler AlexanderDETvs. ATL, at MIN 0%0%
128Michael GroveLADvs. CWS 15% 
129Cole IrvinBALat CHC 1%2%
130Yusei KikuchiTORat BAL   
131Jake IrvinWASat HOU, vs. MIA 0%4%
132Zach DaviesARIvs. PHI, vs. CLE 0%0%
133Josiah GrayWASat HOU   
134Joey WentzDETat MIN 0%2%
135Jaime BarriaLAAat TEX 21% 
136Mike MayersKCvs. LAA 14% 
137Reid DetmersLAAat TEX   
138Bryan WooSEAvs. CWS 19% 
139James KaprielianOAKvs. TB, vs. PHI 0%0%
140Daniel LynchKCvs. CIN 2%49%
141Julio TeheranMILvs. PIT 9% 
142Bowden FrancisTORat TEX 0%0%
143Dylan CoveyPHIat ARI, at OAK 0%0%
144Clarke SchmidtNYYat BOS   
145Ryne NelsonARIvs. PHI 3% 
146Paul BlackburnOAKvs. TB 0%6%
147Austin GomberCOLat BOS 0%0%
148Jakob JunisSFat LAD 0%0%
149Tylor MegillNYMvs. STL 37% 
150Luis MedinaOAKvs. TB 0%4%
151Patrick CorbinWASat HOU 3%23%
152Ryan WeathersSDvs. TB 1%15%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zach EflinTBat OAK, at SD 
2Pablo LopezMINvs. MIL, vs. DET 
3Tyler GlasnowTBat OAK 
4Logan GilbertSEAvs. MIA, vs. CWS 
5Joe RyanMINvs. DET 
6Jon GrayTEXvs. LAA, vs. TOR4.61 xFIP says he's been lucky, but improving skills will soften the blow
7Luis CastilloSEAvs. MIA 
8Michael KopechCWSat SEA28 K over last 18.1 IP
9Chris BassittTORat BAL, at TEX 
10Shane McClanahanTBat SD 
11Lucas GiolitoCWSat SEA 
12James PaxtonBOSvs. COL, vs. NYYVeteran presence in a now-young rotation
13Sonny GrayMINvs. DET 
14Cristian JavierHOUvs. WAS 
15Framber ValdezHOUvs. WAS 
16Gerrit ColeNYYat NYM 
17Kevin GausmanTORat TEX 
18Shohei OhtaniLAAat TEX 
19Hunter BrownHOUvs. WAS, vs. CIN2.98 xFIP indicates his 3.69 ERA is actually unlucky
20Nathan EovaldiTEXvs. LAA 
21Tanner BibeeCLEat SD, at ARI 
22Taj BradleyTBat OAK 
23Bailey OberMINvs. MIL 
24Triston McKenzieCLEat ARI 
25Aaron CivaleCLEat SD 
26Luis SeverinoNYYat NYM, at BOS 
27George KirbySEAvs. MIA 
28Matthew BoydDETat MIN 
29Tyler WellsBALvs. TOR 
30Louie VarlandMINvs. DET 
31Dylan CeaseCWSat LAD 
32Yonny ChirinosTBat OAK, at SD 
33Michael LorenzenDETvs. ATL 
34Garrett WhitlockBOSvs. COL 
35Jose BerriosTORat BAL 
36Patrick SandovalLAAat KC 
37Shane BieberCLEat ARI 
38Kyle GibsonBALat CHC 
39JP SearsOAKvs. PHI 
40Zack GreinkeKCvs. CIN, vs. LAA 
41Griffin CanningLAAat KC 
42Tanner HouckBOSvs. NYY 
43Bryce MillerSEAvs. CWS 
44Kutter CrawfordBOSvs. COL 
45Dane DunningTEXvs. LAA, vs. TOR 
46Logan AllenCLEat SD 
47Reese OlsonDETvs. ATL, at MIN 
48Brady SingerKCvs. LAA 
49Domingo GermanNYYat BOS 
50Andrew HeaneyTEXvs. LAA 
51Brayan BelloBOSvs. NYY 
52Lance LynnCWSat LAD, at SEA 
53AL Reliever   
54Jordan LylesKCvs. CIN 
55Martin PerezTEXvs. TOR 
56Hogan HarrisOAKvs. TB, vs. PHI 
57Brandon BielakHOUvs. CIN 
58Kyle BradishBALvs. TOR 
59J.P. FranceHOUvs. CIN 
60Tyler AndersonLAAat TEX, at KC 
61Dean KremerBALvs. TOR, at CHC 
62Mike ClevingerCWSat LAD 
63Tyler AlexanderDETvs. ATL, at MIN 
64Cole IrvinBALat CHC 
65Yusei KikuchiTORat BAL 
66Joey WentzDETat MIN 
67Jaime BarriaLAAat TEX 
68Mike MayersKCvs. LAA 
69Reid DetmersLAAat TEX 
70Bryan WooSEAvs. CWS 
71James KaprielianOAKvs. TB, vs. PHI 
72Daniel LynchKCvs. CIN 
73Bowden FrancisTORat TEX 
74Clarke SchmidtNYYat BOS 
75Paul BlackburnOAKvs. TB 
76Luis MedinaOAKvs. TB 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Spencer StriderATLat DET, vs. COLIn a bit of a rut, good spot to recover
2Zack WheelerPHIat ARI, at OAK 
3Logan WebbSFat STL, at LADAway from great home park, but road venues also pitcher-friendly
4Corbin BurnesMILat MINMaybe he's not washed?
5Jesus LuzardoMIAat SEA 
6Clayton KershawLADvs. CWS 
7Zac GallenARIvs. CLE 
8Marcus StromanCHCvs. PIT 
9Sandy AlcantaraMIAat WAS 
10Joe MusgroveSDvs. CLE, vs. TB 
11Charlie MortonATLat DET, vs. COL 
12Max ScherzerNYMvs. NYY 
13Aaron NolaPHIat ARI 
14Yu DarvishSDvs. CLE 
15Tony GonsolinLADvs. CWS, vs. SFOnly 30 K in 40 IP
16Taijuan WalkerPHIat OAK 
17Edward CabreraMIAat SEAFewer walks away from taking the next step
18Mitch KellerPITat MIL 
19Jordan MontgomerySTLvs. SF 
20Michael WachaSDvs. CLE 
21Merrill KellyARIvs. PHI 
22Hunter GreeneCINat HOU 
23Eury PerezMIAat SEA 
24Bryce ElderATLvs. COL 
25AJ Smith-ShawverATLat DETCue the "next Spencer Strider" narrative
26Miles MikolasSTLat NYM 
27Justin VerlanderNYMvs. NYY 
28Justin SteeleCHCvs. BAL 
29Bobby MillerLADvs. SF 
30Ranger SuarezPHIat ARI 
31Jameson TaillonCHCvs. PIT, vs. BAL4.64 xFIP isn't great, but he's better than exhibited so far
32Jared ShusterATLvs. COL 
33Alex CobbSFat STL, at LAD 
34Andrew AbbottCINat HOU 
35Johan OviedoPITat MIL 
36Jack FlahertySTLvs. SF 
37Ben LivelyCINat KC 
38Blake SnellSDvs. TB 
39Freddy PeraltaMILvs. PIT 
40Connor SeaboldCOLat BOS, at ATL 
41Tommy HenryARIvs. PHI, vs. CLE 
42Anthony DeSclafaniSFat STL 
43Colin ReaMILat MIN 
44Kodai SengaNYMvs. STL 
45Luke WeaverCINat KC, at HOU 
46Drew SmylyCHCvs. PIT 
47NL Reliever   
48MacKenzie GoreWASvs. MIA 
49Trevor RogersMIAat WAS 
50Matthew LiberatoreSTLvs. SF, at NYM 
51Trevor WilliamsWASvs. MIA 
52Rich HillPITat CHC 
53Braxton GarrettMIAat WAS 
54Carlos CarrascoNYMvs. STL 
55Kyle HendricksCHCvs. BAL 
56Roansy ContrerasPITat CHC, at MIL 
57Brandon WilliamsonCINat KC 
58Adam WainwrightSTLat NYM 
59Luis OrtizPITat CHC 
60Dinelson LametCOLat ATL 
61Chase AndersonCOLat BOS, at ATL 
62Adrian HouserMILvs. PIT 
63Kyle FreelandCOLat ATL 
64Gavin StoneLADvs. SF 
65Michael GroveLADvs. CWS 
66Jake IrvinWASat HOU, vs. MIA 
67Zach DaviesARIvs. PHI, vs. CLE 
68Josiah GrayWASat HOU 
69Julio TeheranMILvs. PIT 
70Dylan CoveyPHIat ARI, at OAK 
71Ryne NelsonARIvs. PHI 
72Austin GomberCOLat BOS 
73Jakob JunisSFat LAD 
74Tylor MegillNYMvs. STL 
75Patrick CorbinWASat HOU 
76Ryan WeathersSDvs. TB 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: No Shame About These Rays
Weekly Hitter Rankings: No Shame About These Rays
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 10
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 10
Collette Calls: Is The Worst Behind Us?
Collette Calls: Is The Worst Behind Us?
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, June 10
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, June 10