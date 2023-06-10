Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It was an interesting week with respect to how the pitch clock is influencing game play. Keep in mind, based on last season in the minors, many expected about a two-month timetable for pitchers to get accustomed to the timer.

The first story was some compelling evidence how the pitch clock has negatively affected Alek Manoah. In short, the hypothesis is he needs more time to recover in between deliveries, and he still hasn't fully adjusted. This begs the question, does the same hold true for other hurlers, but just not to the same extent? The narrative may be this pertains to burlier pitchers, though it's just circumstantial.

The other intriguing report came out of Philadelphia as more infractions have occurred in Citizens Bank Park than any other venue. Despite rotating (and not dedicated) crews handling the on/off aspect of the pitch clock, there is evidence of a fast trigger in Philadelphia.

Expect some more reports involving the pitch clock to emanate. Also, the whole thing is a work in progress, with the various times possibly subject to change.

Week of June 12 - 18

