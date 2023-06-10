Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
It was an interesting week with respect to how the pitch clock is influencing game play. Keep in mind, based on last season in the minors, many expected about a two-month timetable for pitchers to get accustomed to the timer.
The first story was some compelling evidence how the pitch clock has negatively affected Alek Manoah. In short, the hypothesis is he needs more time to recover in between deliveries, and he still hasn't fully adjusted. This begs the question, does the same hold true for other hurlers, but just not to the same extent? The narrative may be this pertains to burlier pitchers, though it's just circumstantial.
The other intriguing report came out of Philadelphia as more infractions have occurred in Citizens Bank Park than any other venue. Despite rotating (and not dedicated) crews handling the on/off aspect of the pitch clock, there is evidence of a fast trigger in Philadelphia.
Expect some more reports involving the pitch clock to emanate. Also, the whole thing is a work in progress, with the various times possibly subject to change.
As for the rankings, as always, the schedule was pulled from the best Probable Pitchers page in the business, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll handle all rankings queries below.
As is custom, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted late Sunday night.
Week of June 12 - 18
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|at DET, vs. COL
|In a
It was an interesting week with respect to how the pitch clock is influencing game play. Keep in mind, based on last season in the minors, many expected about a two-month timetable for pitchers to get accustomed to the timer.
The first story was some compelling evidence how the pitch clock has negatively affected Alek Manoah. In short, the hypothesis is he needs more time to recover in between deliveries, and he still hasn't fully adjusted. This begs the question, does the same hold true for other hurlers, but just not to the same extent? The narrative may be this pertains to burlier pitchers, though it's just circumstantial.
The other intriguing report came out of Philadelphia as more infractions have occurred in Citizens Bank Park than any other venue. Despite rotating (and not dedicated) crews handling the on/off aspect of the pitch clock, there is evidence of a fast trigger in Philadelphia.
Expect some more reports involving the pitch clock to emanate. Also, the whole thing is a work in progress, with the various times possibly subject to change.
As for the rankings, as always, the schedule was pulled from the best Probable Pitchers page in the business, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll handle all rankings queries below.
As is custom, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted late Sunday night.
Week of June 12 - 18
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|at DET, vs. COL
|In a bit of a rut, good spot to recover
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|at ARI, at OAK
|3
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|at OAK, at SD
|4
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|vs. MIL, vs. DET
|5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|at OAK
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. MIA, vs. CWS
|7
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|vs. DET
|8
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|vs. LAA, vs. TOR
|4.61 xFIP says he's been lucky, but improving skills will soften the blow
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|at STL, at LAD
|Away from great home park, but road venues also pitcher-friendly
|10
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|vs. MIA
|11
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|at SEA
|28 K over last 18.1 IP
|12
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|at MIN
|Maybe he's not washed?
|13
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|at SEA
|14
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|at BAL, at TEX
|15
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|at SD
|16
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|vs. CWS
|17
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|at SEA
|18
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|vs. CLE
|19
|James Paxton
|BOS
|vs. COL, vs. NYY
|Veteran presence in a now-young rotation
|20
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|vs. DET
|21
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|vs. WAS
|22
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. WAS
|23
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|at NYM
|24
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|vs. PIT
|25
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|at TEX
|26
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|at WAS
|27
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|at TEX
|28
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|vs. CLE, vs. TB
|29
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|at DET, vs. COL
|30
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|vs. NYY
|31
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|at ARI
|32
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|vs. WAS, vs. CIN
|2.98 xFIP indicates his 3.69 ERA is actually unlucky
|33
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. CLE
|34
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|vs. LAA
|35
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|at SD, at ARI
|36
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|vs. CWS, vs. SF
|Only 30 K in 40 IP
|37
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|at OAK
|38
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|at OAK
|39
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|at SEA
|Fewer walks away from taking the next step
|40
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|vs. MIL
|41
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|at MIL
|42
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|vs. SF
|43
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|at ARI
|44
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|vs. CLE
|45
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|vs. PHI
|46
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|at SD
|47
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|at NYM, at BOS
|48
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|at HOU
|49
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|at SEA
|50
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. MIA
|51
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|at MIN
|20%
|52
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|53
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|vs. COL
|54
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|at DET
|Cue the "next Spencer Strider" narrative
|0%
|0%
|55
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|vs. DET
|56
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|at LAD
|57
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|at OAK, at SD
|1%
|21%
|58
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at NYM
|59
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|vs. ATL
|60
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|vs. NYY
|61
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|vs. COL
|62
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|vs. BAL
|63
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|vs. SF
|64
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|at BAL
|65
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|at ARI
|66
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|vs. PIT, vs. BAL
|4.64 xFIP isn't great, but he's better than exhibited so far
|47%
|67
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|at KC
|68
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|at ARI
|69
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|vs. COL
|70
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|at CHC
|71
|JP Sears
|OAK
|vs. PHI
|72
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|at STL, at LAD
|73
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|vs. CIN, vs. LAA
|2%
|74
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|at KC
|42%
|75
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|at HOU
|0%
|0%
|76
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|at MIL
|77
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|vs. NYY
|35%
|78
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|vs. SF
|79
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|at KC
|45%
|80
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|81
|Blake Snell
|SD
|vs. TB
|82
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|vs. COL
|2%
|83
|Mix 12 Reliever
|84
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|vs. PIT
|85
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|vs. LAA, vs. TOR
|86
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|at SD
|87
|Reese Olson
|DET
|vs. ATL, at MIN
|15%
|88
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|at BOS, at ATL
|0%
|0%
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|vs. PHI, vs. CLE
|26%
|91
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|at STL
|92
|Brady Singer
|KC
|vs. LAA
|93
|Domingo German
|NYY
|at BOS
|94
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|vs. LAA
|95
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|vs. NYY
|96
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|at MIN
|1%
|19%
|97
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|at LAD, at SEA
|98
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|vs. STL
|99
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|at KC, at HOU
|1%
|100
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|vs. PIT
|101
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|vs. MIA
|102
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|vs. CIN
|0%
|0%
|103
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|at WAS
|104
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|vs. SF, at NYM
|105
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|vs. TOR
|106
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|vs. MIA
|0%
|11%
|107
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|at CHC
|9%
|108
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|vs. TB, vs. PHI
|0%
|2%
|109
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|vs. CIN
|45%
|110
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|at WAS
|111
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|112
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|vs. STL
|32%
|113
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|vs. BAL
|9%
|114
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|at CHC, at MIL
|43%
|115
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|at KC
|5%
|25%
|116
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|at NYM
|12%
|117
|J.P. France
|HOU
|vs. CIN
|118
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|at TEX, at KC
|25%
|119
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|at CHC
|16%
|120
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|vs. TOR, at CHC
|27%
|121
|Dinelson Lamet
|COL
|at ATL
|0%
|4%
|122
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|at BOS, at ATL
|1%
|0%
|123
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|vs. PIT
|18%
|124
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|at ATL
|13%
|125
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|vs. SF
|17%
|15%
|126
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|at LAD
|35%
|127
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|vs. ATL, at MIN
|0%
|0%
|128
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|vs. CWS
|15%
|129
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|at CHC
|1%
|2%
|130
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|at BAL
|131
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|at HOU, vs. MIA
|0%
|4%
|132
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|vs. PHI, vs. CLE
|0%
|0%
|133
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|at HOU
|134
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|at MIN
|0%
|2%
|135
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|at TEX
|21%
|136
|Mike Mayers
|KC
|vs. LAA
|14%
|137
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|at TEX
|138
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|19%
|139
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|vs. TB, vs. PHI
|0%
|0%
|140
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|vs. CIN
|2%
|49%
|141
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|vs. PIT
|9%
|142
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|at TEX
|0%
|0%
|143
|Dylan Covey
|PHI
|at ARI, at OAK
|0%
|0%
|144
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|at BOS
|145
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|vs. PHI
|3%
|146
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|vs. TB
|0%
|6%
|147
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|at BOS
|0%
|0%
|148
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|at LAD
|0%
|0%
|149
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|vs. STL
|37%
|150
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|vs. TB
|0%
|4%
|151
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|at HOU
|3%
|23%
|152
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|vs. TB
|1%
|15%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|at OAK, at SD
|2
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|vs. MIL, vs. DET
|3
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|at OAK
|4
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. MIA, vs. CWS
|5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|vs. DET
|6
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|vs. LAA, vs. TOR
|4.61 xFIP says he's been lucky, but improving skills will soften the blow
|7
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|vs. MIA
|8
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|at SEA
|28 K over last 18.1 IP
|9
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|at BAL, at TEX
|10
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|at SD
|11
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|at SEA
|12
|James Paxton
|BOS
|vs. COL, vs. NYY
|Veteran presence in a now-young rotation
|13
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|vs. DET
|14
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|vs. WAS
|15
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. WAS
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|at NYM
|17
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|at TEX
|18
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|at TEX
|19
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|vs. WAS, vs. CIN
|2.98 xFIP indicates his 3.69 ERA is actually unlucky
|20
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|vs. LAA
|21
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|at SD, at ARI
|22
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|at OAK
|23
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|vs. MIL
|24
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|at ARI
|25
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|at SD
|26
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|at NYM, at BOS
|27
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. MIA
|28
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|at MIN
|29
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|30
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|vs. DET
|31
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|at LAD
|32
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|at OAK, at SD
|33
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|vs. ATL
|34
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|vs. COL
|35
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|at BAL
|36
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|at KC
|37
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|at ARI
|38
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|at CHC
|39
|JP Sears
|OAK
|vs. PHI
|40
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|vs. CIN, vs. LAA
|41
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|at KC
|42
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|vs. NYY
|43
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|44
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|vs. COL
|45
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|vs. LAA, vs. TOR
|46
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|at SD
|47
|Reese Olson
|DET
|vs. ATL, at MIN
|48
|Brady Singer
|KC
|vs. LAA
|49
|Domingo German
|NYY
|at BOS
|50
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|vs. LAA
|51
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|vs. NYY
|52
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|at LAD, at SEA
|53
|AL Reliever
|54
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|vs. CIN
|55
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|vs. TOR
|56
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|vs. TB, vs. PHI
|57
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|vs. CIN
|58
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|59
|J.P. France
|HOU
|vs. CIN
|60
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|at TEX, at KC
|61
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|vs. TOR, at CHC
|62
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|at LAD
|63
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|vs. ATL, at MIN
|64
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|at CHC
|65
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|at BAL
|66
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|at MIN
|67
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|at TEX
|68
|Mike Mayers
|KC
|vs. LAA
|69
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|at TEX
|70
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|71
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|vs. TB, vs. PHI
|72
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|vs. CIN
|73
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|at TEX
|74
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|at BOS
|75
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|vs. TB
|76
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|vs. TB
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|at DET, vs. COL
|In a bit of a rut, good spot to recover
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|at ARI, at OAK
|3
|Logan Webb
|SF
|at STL, at LAD
|Away from great home park, but road venues also pitcher-friendly
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|at MIN
|Maybe he's not washed?
|5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|at SEA
|6
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|vs. CWS
|7
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|vs. CLE
|8
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|vs. PIT
|9
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|at WAS
|10
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|vs. CLE, vs. TB
|11
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|at DET, vs. COL
|12
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|vs. NYY
|13
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|at ARI
|14
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. CLE
|15
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|vs. CWS, vs. SF
|Only 30 K in 40 IP
|16
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|at OAK
|17
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|at SEA
|Fewer walks away from taking the next step
|18
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|at MIL
|19
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|vs. SF
|20
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|vs. CLE
|21
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|vs. PHI
|22
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|at HOU
|23
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|at SEA
|24
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|vs. COL
|25
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|at DET
|Cue the "next Spencer Strider" narrative
|26
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at NYM
|27
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|vs. NYY
|28
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|vs. BAL
|29
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|vs. SF
|30
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|at ARI
|31
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|vs. PIT, vs. BAL
|4.64 xFIP isn't great, but he's better than exhibited so far
|32
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|vs. COL
|33
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|at STL, at LAD
|34
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|at HOU
|35
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|at MIL
|36
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|vs. SF
|37
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|at KC
|38
|Blake Snell
|SD
|vs. TB
|39
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|vs. PIT
|40
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|at BOS, at ATL
|41
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|vs. PHI, vs. CLE
|42
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|at STL
|43
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|at MIN
|44
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|vs. STL
|45
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|at KC, at HOU
|46
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|vs. PIT
|47
|NL Reliever
|48
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|vs. MIA
|49
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|at WAS
|50
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|vs. SF, at NYM
|51
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|vs. MIA
|52
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|at CHC
|53
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|at WAS
|54
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|vs. STL
|55
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|vs. BAL
|56
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|at CHC, at MIL
|57
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|at KC
|58
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|at NYM
|59
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|at CHC
|60
|Dinelson Lamet
|COL
|at ATL
|61
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|at BOS, at ATL
|62
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|vs. PIT
|63
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|at ATL
|64
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|vs. SF
|65
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|vs. CWS
|66
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|at HOU, vs. MIA
|67
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|vs. PHI, vs. CLE
|68
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|at HOU
|69
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|vs. PIT
|70
|Dylan Covey
|PHI
|at ARI, at OAK
|71
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|vs. PHI
|72
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|at BOS
|73
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|at LAD
|74
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|vs. STL
|75
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|at HOU
|76
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|vs. TB