Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The left-hander opened the campaign with Gwinnett and hasn't pitched particularly well with a 5.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 15.2 innings, though a 21:3 K:BB is more encouraging. Dodd has primarily worked as a starter in the past, but all 16 of his appearances at Triple-A this season have come out of the bullpen.