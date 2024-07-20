Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Proceed with Caution

Todd Zola 
This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

As is always the case, the July heat and humidity is boosting offense, though still not to last season's level. The ball is traveling further, and home runs are up. Additionally, flyball BABIP is also on the rise. The advantages enjoyed by flyball pitchers are lessening. It's time to be more prudent with streaming pitching, especially those with lower strikeout rates and higher walk rates. Flyball pitchers exhibiting one or both of those traits are still in play but come with elevated risk.

Considering this is the first week after the break, it's not surprising that there are 97 games, a few above average.

Some of the post-break rotations are still in flux, not to mention we're anticipating the return of several injured hurlers which doesn't always manifest. This is your invitation to pop back on Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

As usual, please direct rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to address rankings queries below.

Week of July 22 - 28

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDET@CLE, MIN   
2Chris SaleATLCIN, @NYM   
3Cole RagansKCARI, CHC   
4Zack WheelerPHI@MIN, CLEHopefully the rest has allowed bis cranky back to heal  
5Hunter GreeneCIN@ATL, @TBA fledgling fantasy ace  
6Logan GilbertSEALAA, @CWS   
7Tyler GlasnowLADSF   
8

8Max FriedATLCIN, @NYM   
9Corbin BurnesBAL@MIA   
10Bailey OberMINPHI, @DETTaking advantage of a soft schedule  
11Paul SkenesPITSTL   
12Freddy PeraltaMILMIA   
13Dylan CeaseSD@WAS   
14Luis CastilloSEALAA   
15Grayson RodriguezBAL@MIA   
16Garrett CrochetCWS@TEX, SEAShort outings a risk  
17Blake SnellSF@LAD, COL   
18Jack FlahertyDET@CLE   
19Sonny GraySTLWAS   
20Joe RyanMIN@DET   
21Tanner BibeeCLEDET   
22Gerrit ColeNYYNYM   
23Reynaldo LopezATLCIN3.71 xFIP almost more than double his 1.88 ERA  
24Pablo LopezMIN@DET5.11 ERA, 3.56 xFIP, the turnaround starts now  
25George KirbySEA@CWS   
26Zac GallenARIPIT   
27Logan WebbSFCOL   
28Shane BazTBCIN   
29Taj BradleyTBCINThe Rays have another SP1 in their midst  
30Justin SteeleCHCMIL   
31Nathan EovaldiTEXCWS   
32Aaron NolaPHI@MIN   
33Erick FeddeCWS@TEX, SEAAuditioning for a trade to a contender  
34Nick PivettaBOS@COL   
35Drew ThorpeCWSSEA   
36Tanner HouckBOS@COL, NYY   
37Hunter BrownHOU@OAK   
38Kevin GausmanTORTEX   
39Tyler AndersonLAA@SEA, OAKRegression impending, but perhaps not this week  
40Mitch KellerPITSTL, @ARI   
41Jeffrey SpringsTB@TOR 0%0%
42Nick LodoloCIN@TB   
43Zach EflinTB@TOR   
44Reese OlsonDET@CLE   
45Kodai SengaNYMATL   
46Bryce MillerSEALAA   
47Jose SorianoLAA@SEA, OAK   
48Jon GrayTEXCWS, @TORGood pair to get out of his rut  
49Luis GilNYYNYM   
50Max ScherzerTEXCWS   
51Ryan PepiotTB@TOR   
52Brandon PfaadtARIPIT   
53David PetersonNYM@MIA, ATL   
54Nestor CortesNYY@BOS   
55MacKenzie GoreWAS@STL   
56Michael WachaKCARI   
57Seth LugoKCCHC   
58Andrew HeaneyTEX@TOR   
59Michael KingSD@BAL   
60Kutter CrawfordBOSNYY   
61Jose BerriosTORTB, TEX   
62Cristopher SanchezPHICLE   
63Andrew AbbottCIN@TB   
64Jordan HicksSF@LAD, COL   
65Gavin WilliamsCLEDET   
66Chris BassittTORTB   
67Aaron CivaleMILMIA   
68Mitchell ParkerWASSD, @STL   
69Nick MartinezCIN@ATL 1%0%
70Colin ReaMIL@CHC, MIA 34% 
71Shota ImanagaCHC@KC   
72Charlie MortonATL@NYM   
73Michael LorenzenTEXCWS, @TOR   
74Clayton KershawLADSF 7%0%
75Yusei KikuchiTORTEX   
76Bryan WooSEA@CWS   
77Framber ValdezHOULAD   
78Carlos RodonNYYTB, @BOS   
79Brady SingerKCCHC   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Jameson TaillonCHCMIL   
82Matt WaldronSD@WAS   
83Griffin CanningLAA@SEA 13% 
84Ranger SuarezPHI@MIN   
85Christian ScottNYMATL   
86Sean ManaeaNYM@NYY   
87Miles MikolasSTLWAS 33% 
88Mix 15 Reliever     
89Jose QuintanaNYM@NYY   
90Hayden BirdsongSFCOL 0%0%
91Kenta MaedaDET@CLE, MIN 8%0%
92Luis SeverinoNYMATL   
93Justin VerlanderHOULAD   
94Zack LittellTB@NYY, CIN   
95Tyler PhillipsPHICLE 0%0%
96Jordan MontgomeryARI@KC   
97Spencer ArrighettiHOU@OAK 32% 
98Carson FulmerLAAOAK 0%0%
99Spencer SchwellenbachATL@NYM   
100Jake IrvinWAS@STL   
101Simeon Woods RichardsonMINPHI   
102Yariel RodriguezTORTB   
103Joe RossMIL@CHC 0%0%
104Ronel BlancoHOULAD   
105Chris PaddackMINPHI 34% 
106Frankie MontasCIN@ATL   
107Luis OrtizPIT@ARI   
108Andre PallanteSTL@PIT   
109Jake BlossHOU@OAK 49% 
110River RyanLADSF 6% 
111Max MeyerMIABAL, @MIL 0%0%
112Mitch SpenceOAK@LAA 0%0%
113Landon KnackLADSF   
114Kyle HarrisonSF@LAD 2%0%
115DJ HerzWASSD 39% 
116Yilber DiazARI@KC, PIT   
117JP SearsOAKHOU 22% 
118Martin PerezPITSTL 0%0%
119Kyle GibsonSTLWAS 32% 
120Ben LivelyCLE@PHI 6%0%
121Justin WrobleskiLAD@HOU   
122Lance LynnSTL@PIT   
123Spencer HowardCLEDET, @PHI 0%0%
124Matthew LiberatoreSTL@PIT   
125Ryne NelsonARI@KC 0%0%
126German MarquezCOLBOS, @SF 0%0%
127Dean KremerBALSD 9% 
128Edward CabreraMIABAL 0%0%
129Austin GomberCOL@SF   
130Joey EstesOAK@LAA 40% 
131Trevor RogersMIA@MIL 2%0%
132Kyle HendricksCHC@KC 10% 
133Tobias MyersMIL@CHC 11% 
134Hogan HarrisOAKHOU, @LAA 2%0%
135Gavin StoneLAD@HOU   
136Albert SuarezBAL@MIA, SD 2%0%
137Marcus StromanNYY@BOS   
138Tanner GordonCOL@SF 47% 
139Osvaldo BidoOAKHOU, @LAA   
140Randy VasquezSD@WAS, @BAL 0%0%
141Javier AssadCHCMIL, @KC 0%0%
142James PaxtonLAD@HOU 0%0%
143Robbie RaySF@LAD   
144Brayan BelloBOSNYY   
145Carlos CarrascoCLEDET, @PHI 1%0%
146Alec MarshKCARI   
147Bruce ZimmermannBALSD 1%0%
148Keider MonteroDETMIN   
149Kyle FreelandCOL@SF 0%0%
150Cal QuantrillCOLBOS 0%0%
151Ryan FeltnerCOLBOS 1%0%
152Cooper CriswellBOS@COL 8%0%
153Yonny ChirinosMIANYM, @MIL 0%0%
154Jonathan CannonCWS@TEX 6%0%
155Patrick CorbinWASSD 0%0%
156Jack KochanowiczLAAOAK 3%0%
157Adam MazurSD@BAL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@CLE, MIN 
2Cole RagansKCARI, CHC 
3Logan GilbertSEALAA, @CWS 
4Corbin BurnesBAL@MIA 
5Bailey OberMINPHI, @DETTaking advantage of a soft schedule
6Luis CastilloSEALAA 
7Grayson RodriguezBAL@MIA 
8Garrett CrochetCWS@TEX, SEAShort outings a risk
9Jack FlahertyDET@CLE 
10Joe RyanMIN@DET 
11Tanner BibeeCLEDET 
12Gerrit ColeNYYNYM 
13Pablo LopezMIN@DET5.11 ERA, 3.56 xFIP, the turnaround starts now
14George KirbySEA@CWS 
15Shane BazTBCIN 
16Taj BradleyTBCINThe Rays have another SP1 in their midst
17Nathan EovaldiTEXCWS 
18Erick FeddeCWS@TEX, SEAAuditioning for a trade to a contender
19Nick PivettaBOS@COL 
20Drew ThorpeCWSSEA 
21Tanner HouckBOS@COL, NYY 
22Hunter BrownHOU@OAK 
23Kevin GausmanTORTEX 
24Tyler AndersonLAA@SEA, OAKRegression impending, but perhaps not this week
25Jeffrey SpringsTB@TOR 
26Zach EflinTB@TOR 
27Reese OlsonDET@CLE 
28Bryce MillerSEALAA 
29Jose SorianoLAA@SEA, OAK 
30Jon GrayTEXCWS, @TORGood pair to get out of his rut
31Luis GilNYYNYM 
32Max ScherzerTEXCWS 
33Ryan PepiotTB@TOR 
34Nestor CortesNYY@BOS 
35Michael WachaKCARI 
36Seth LugoKCCHC 
37Andrew HeaneyTEX@TOR 
38Kutter CrawfordBOSNYY 
39Jose BerriosTORTB, TEX 
40Gavin WilliamsCLEDET 
41Chris BassittTORTB 
42Michael LorenzenTEXCWS, @TOR 
43Yusei KikuchiTORTEX 
44Bryan WooSEA@CWS 
45Framber ValdezHOULAD 
46Carlos RodonNYYTB, @BOS 
47Brady SingerKCCHC 
48Griffin CanningLAA@SEA 
49Kenta MaedaDET@CLE, MIN 
50Justin VerlanderHOULAD 
51Zack LittellTB@NYY, CIN 
52Spencer ArrighettiHOU@OAK 
53Carson FulmerLAAOAK 
54Simeon Woods RichardsonMINPHI 
55Yariel RodriguezTORTB 
56Ronel BlancoHOULAD 
57Chris PaddackMINPHI 
58AL Reliever   
59Jake BlossHOU@OAK 
60Mitch SpenceOAK@LAA 
61JP SearsOAKHOU 
62Ben LivelyCLE@PHI 
63Spencer HowardCLEDET, @PHI 
64Dean KremerBALSD 
65Joey EstesOAK@LAA 
66Hogan HarrisOAKHOU, @LAA 
67Albert SuarezBAL@MIA, SD 
68Marcus StromanNYY@BOS 
69Osvaldo BidoOAKHOU, @LAA 
70Brayan BelloBOSNYY 
71Carlos CarrascoCLEDET, @PHI 
72Alec MarshKCARI 
73Bruce ZimmermannBALSD 
74Keider MonteroDETMIN 
75Cooper CriswellBOS@COL 
76Jonathan CannonCWS@TEX 
77Jack KochanowiczLAAOAK 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Chris SaleATLCIN, @NYM 
2Zack WheelerPHI@MIN, CLEHopefully the rest has allowed bis cranky back to heal
3Hunter GreeneCIN@ATL, @TBA fledgling fantasy ace
4Tyler GlasnowLADSF 
5Max FriedATLCIN, @NYM 
6Paul SkenesPITSTL 
7Freddy PeraltaMILMIA 
8Dylan CeaseSD@WAS 
9Blake SnellSF@LAD, COL 
10Sonny GraySTLWAS 
11Reynaldo LopezATLCIN3.71 xFIP almost more than double his 1.88 ERA
12Zac GallenARIPIT 
13Logan WebbSFCOL 
14Justin SteeleCHCMIL 
15Aaron NolaPHI@MIN 
16Mitch KellerPITSTL, @ARI 
17Nick LodoloCIN@TB 
18Kodai SengaNYMATL 
19Brandon PfaadtARIPIT 
20David PetersonNYM@MIA, ATL 
21MacKenzie GoreWAS@STL 
22Michael KingSD@BAL 
23Cristopher SanchezPHICLE 
24Andrew AbbottCIN@TB 
25Jordan HicksSF@LAD, COL 
26Aaron CivaleMILMIA 
27Mitchell ParkerWASSD, @STL 
28Nick MartinezCIN@ATL 
29Colin ReaMIL@CHC, MIA 
30Shota ImanagaCHC@KC 
31Charlie MortonATL@NYM 
32Clayton KershawLADSF 
33Jameson TaillonCHCMIL 
34Matt WaldronSD@WAS 
35Ranger SuarezPHI@MIN 
36Christian ScottNYMATL 
37Sean ManaeaNYM@NYY 
38Miles MikolasSTLWAS 
39Jose QuintanaNYM@NYY 
40Hayden BirdsongSFCOL 
41Luis SeverinoNYMATL 
42Tyler PhillipsPHICLE 
43Jordan MontgomeryARI@KC 
44Spencer SchwellenbachATL@NYM 
45Jake IrvinWAS@STL 
46Joe RossMIL@CHC 
47Frankie MontasCIN@ATL 
48NL Reliever   
49Luis OrtizPIT@ARI 
50Andre PallanteSTL@PIT 
51River RyanLADSF 
52Max MeyerMIABAL, @MIL 
53Landon KnackLADSF 
54Kyle HarrisonSF@LAD 
55DJ HerzWASSD 
56Yilber DiazARI@KC, PIT 
57Martin PerezPITSTL 
58Kyle GibsonSTLWAS 
59Justin WrobleskiLAD@HOU 
60Lance LynnSTL@PIT 
61Matthew LiberatoreSTL@PIT 
62Ryne NelsonARI@KC 
63German MarquezCOLBOS, @SF 
64Edward CabreraMIABAL 
65Austin GomberCOL@SF 
66Trevor RogersMIA@MIL 
67Kyle HendricksCHC@KC 
68Tobias MyersMIL@CHC 
69Gavin StoneLAD@HOU 
70Tanner GordonCOL@SF 
71Randy VasquezSD@WAS, @BAL 
72Javier AssadCHCMIL, @KC 
73James PaxtonLAD@HOU 
74Robbie RaySF@LAD 
75Kyle FreelandCOL@SF 
76Cal QuantrillCOLBOS 
77Ryan FeltnerCOLBOS 
78Yonny ChirinosMIANYM, @MIL 
79Patrick CorbinWASSD 
80Adam MazurSD@BAL 

