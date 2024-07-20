Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Proceed with Caution

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
As is always the case, the July heat and humidity is boosting offense, though still not to last season's level. The ball is traveling further, and home runs are up. Additionally, flyball BABIP is also on the rise. The advantages enjoyed by flyball pitchers are lessening. It's time to be more prudent with streaming pitching, especially those with lower strikeout rates and higher walk rates. Flyball pitchers exhibiting one or both of those traits are still in play but come with elevated risk.
Considering this is the first week after the break, it's not surprising that there are 97 games, a few above average.
Some of the post-break rotations are still in flux, not to mention we're anticipating the return of several injured hurlers which doesn't always manifest. This is your invitation to pop back on Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
As usual, please direct rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to address rankings queries below.
Week of July 22 - 28
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CLE, MIN
|2
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|CIN, @NYM
|3
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|ARI, CHC
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@MIN, CLE
|Hopefully the rest has allowed bis cranky back to heal
|5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@ATL, @TB
|A fledgling fantasy ace
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|LAA, @CWS
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|SF
|8
|8
|Max Fried
|ATL
|CIN, @NYM
|9
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@MIA
|10
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|PHI, @DET
|Taking advantage of a soft schedule
|11
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|STL
|12
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIA
|13
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@WAS
|14
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|LAA
|15
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@MIA
|16
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@TEX, SEA
|Short outings a risk
|17
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@LAD, COL
|18
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CLE
|19
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|WAS
|20
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@DET
|21
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET
|22
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|NYM
|23
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|CIN
|3.71 xFIP almost more than double his 1.88 ERA
|24
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@DET
|5.11 ERA, 3.56 xFIP, the turnaround starts now
|25
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@CWS
|26
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|PIT
|27
|Logan Webb
|SF
|COL
|28
|Shane Baz
|TB
|CIN
|29
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|CIN
|The Rays have another SP1 in their midst
|30
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|MIL
|31
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|CWS
|32
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIN
|33
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@TEX, SEA
|Auditioning for a trade to a contender
|34
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@COL
|35
|Drew Thorpe
|CWS
|SEA
|36
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@COL, NYY
|37
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@OAK
|38
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TEX
|39
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@SEA, OAK
|Regression impending, but perhaps not this week
|40
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|STL, @ARI
|41
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@TOR
|0%
|0%
|42
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@TB
|43
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@TOR
|44
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@CLE
|45
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|ATL
|46
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|LAA
|47
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@SEA, OAK
|48
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|CWS, @TOR
|Good pair to get out of his rut
|49
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|NYM
|50
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|CWS
|51
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@TOR
|52
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|PIT
|53
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@MIA, ATL
|54
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@BOS
|55
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@STL
|56
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|ARI
|57
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|CHC
|58
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@TOR
|59
|Michael King
|SD
|@BAL
|60
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|NYY
|61
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|TB, TEX
|62
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|CLE
|63
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@TB
|64
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@LAD, COL
|65
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|DET
|66
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|TB
|67
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|MIA
|68
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|SD, @STL
|69
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@ATL
|1%
|0%
|70
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@CHC, MIA
|34%
|71
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@KC
|72
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@NYM
|73
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|CWS, @TOR
|74
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SF
|7%
|0%
|75
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TEX
|76
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@CWS
|77
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|LAD
|78
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TB, @BOS
|79
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CHC
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|MIL
|82
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@WAS
|83
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@SEA
|13%
|84
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIN
|85
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|ATL
|86
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@NYY
|87
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|WAS
|33%
|88
|Mix 15 Reliever
|89
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@NYY
|90
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|COL
|0%
|0%
|91
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@CLE, MIN
|8%
|0%
|92
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|ATL
|93
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|LAD
|94
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@NYY, CIN
|95
|Tyler Phillips
|PHI
|CLE
|0%
|0%
|96
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@KC
|97
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@OAK
|32%
|98
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|99
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@NYM
|100
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@STL
|101
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|PHI
|102
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|TB
|103
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|104
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|LAD
|105
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|PHI
|34%
|106
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@ATL
|107
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@ARI
|108
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@PIT
|109
|Jake Bloss
|HOU
|@OAK
|49%
|110
|River Ryan
|LAD
|SF
|6%
|111
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|BAL, @MIL
|0%
|0%
|112
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|113
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|SF
|114
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@LAD
|2%
|0%
|115
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|SD
|39%
|116
|Yilber Diaz
|ARI
|@KC, PIT
|117
|JP Sears
|OAK
|HOU
|22%
|118
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|STL
|0%
|0%
|119
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|WAS
|32%
|120
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@PHI
|6%
|0%
|121
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@HOU
|122
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@PIT
|123
|Spencer Howard
|CLE
|DET, @PHI
|0%
|0%
|124
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@PIT
|125
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@KC
|0%
|0%
|126
|German Marquez
|COL
|BOS, @SF
|0%
|0%
|127
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SD
|9%
|128
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|BAL
|0%
|0%
|129
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SF
|130
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@LAA
|40%
|131
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@MIL
|2%
|0%
|132
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@KC
|10%
|133
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@CHC
|11%
|134
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|HOU, @LAA
|2%
|0%
|135
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@HOU
|136
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@MIA, SD
|2%
|0%
|137
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@BOS
|138
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@SF
|47%
|139
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|HOU, @LAA
|140
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@WAS, @BAL
|0%
|0%
|141
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|MIL, @KC
|0%
|0%
|142
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|143
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@LAD
|144
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|NYY
|145
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|DET, @PHI
|1%
|0%
|146
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|ARI
|147
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|SD
|1%
|0%
|148
|Keider Montero
|DET
|MIN
|149
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|150
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|BOS
|0%
|0%
|151
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|BOS
|1%
|0%
|152
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@COL
|8%
|0%
|153
|Yonny Chirinos
|MIA
|NYM, @MIL
|0%
|0%
|154
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@TEX
|6%
|0%
|155
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|SD
|0%
|0%
|156
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|OAK
|3%
|0%
|157
|Adam Mazur
|SD
|@BAL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CLE, MIN
|2
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|ARI, CHC
|3
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|LAA, @CWS
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@MIA
|5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|PHI, @DET
|Taking advantage of a soft schedule
|6
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|LAA
|7
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@MIA
|8
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@TEX, SEA
|Short outings a risk
|9
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CLE
|10
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@DET
|11
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET
|12
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|NYM
|13
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@DET
|5.11 ERA, 3.56 xFIP, the turnaround starts now
|14
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@CWS
|15
|Shane Baz
|TB
|CIN
|16
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|CIN
|The Rays have another SP1 in their midst
|17
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|CWS
|18
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@TEX, SEA
|Auditioning for a trade to a contender
|19
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@COL
|20
|Drew Thorpe
|CWS
|SEA
|21
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@COL, NYY
|22
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@OAK
|23
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TEX
|24
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@SEA, OAK
|Regression impending, but perhaps not this week
|25
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@TOR
|26
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@TOR
|27
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@CLE
|28
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|LAA
|29
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@SEA, OAK
|30
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|CWS, @TOR
|Good pair to get out of his rut
|31
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|NYM
|32
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|CWS
|33
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@TOR
|34
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@BOS
|35
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|ARI
|36
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|CHC
|37
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@TOR
|38
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|NYY
|39
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|TB, TEX
|40
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|DET
|41
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|TB
|42
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|CWS, @TOR
|43
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TEX
|44
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@CWS
|45
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|LAD
|46
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TB, @BOS
|47
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CHC
|48
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@SEA
|49
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@CLE, MIN
|50
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|LAD
|51
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@NYY, CIN
|52
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@OAK
|53
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|OAK
|54
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|PHI
|55
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|TB
|56
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|LAD
|57
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|PHI
|58
|AL Reliever
|59
|Jake Bloss
|HOU
|@OAK
|60
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@LAA
|61
|JP Sears
|OAK
|HOU
|62
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@PHI
|63
|Spencer Howard
|CLE
|DET, @PHI
|64
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SD
|65
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@LAA
|66
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|HOU, @LAA
|67
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@MIA, SD
|68
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@BOS
|69
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|HOU, @LAA
|70
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|NYY
|71
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|DET, @PHI
|72
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|ARI
|73
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|SD
|74
|Keider Montero
|DET
|MIN
|75
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@COL
|76
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@TEX
|77
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|OAK