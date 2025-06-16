Menu
Easton Lucas headshot

Easton Lucas Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Triple-A Buffalo placed Lucas on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified injury.

Lucas' placement on the IL came a few days after he surrendered three earned runs on two hits and one walk over 1.2 innings in his first appearance with Buffalo since being demoted June 1. The southpaw previously made four starts with the big club earlier this season, but he's unlikely to receive another look with the Blue Jays anytime soon now that he's dealing with an injury and with Max Scherzer (thumb) tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list next week.

Easton Lucas
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
