MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 20

Now that all the eggs have been found (or have been overlooked and will someday soon remind you of their presence through their smell), it's time to get your Sunday MLB DFS lineups ready. Though both ends of the doubleheader at Coors Field aren't included, you have 12 games worth of players to pick from and should be able to put together a strong DFS lineup. To try and help, here are my recommendations. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Good luck!

Pitching

Tarik Skubal, DET vs. KAN ($11,000): Starting with the ace that has the best matchup on Sunday, Skubal has erased any concern that started to bubble after his first two starts as he's allowed zero runs and zero walks with only eight hits over the last 13 innings. He now gets to pitch against a Royals team that has struggled to start 2025 and sits bottom-four in runs scored.

Jesus Luzardo, PHI vs. MIA ($9,500): Marlins fans are probably thinking to themselves: "Umm…where was this version of Luzardo when he was pitching here?" as the Phillies' lefty has a 2.01 FIP and 11.19 K/9 rate through four starts. Miami is closer to the top of the bottom-10 in offense than I expected, but I think that's going to change as the progresses with things already moving in that direction after Jordan Romano's fiasco on Saturday.

Logan Allen, CLE at PIT ($5,600): Given that Allen posted a 5.73 ERA last season, I don't think he'll sustain his current 2.30 from three starts. And his 4.18 FIP indicates that won't be the case. However, I still believe Allen can handle this matchup. Pittsburgh is bottom-10 for runs scored and has struggled just to collectively hit above the Mendoza Line. And as a lefty, Allen can neutralize Oneil Cruz.

Top Targets

It would appear Kyle Schwarber ($6,100) is set on not falling short of 40 homers again in 2025. I mean, only 38 last season??! Schwarber has already sent seven deep so far, and gets to face Connor Gillispie on Saturday. Starting for the first time in the majors, the righty has already conceded four home runs across 19 innings.

When you steal 67 bases in a year, six steals through 21 games may disappoint some - though Elly De La Cruz ($5,700) can handle those high expectations. He's also produced four homers and three doubles, so maybe he doesn't need to run as often. Injuries make it unfeasible, but the Orioles would probably like to just accept that bringing in Charlie Morton was a mistake and get the 41-year-old pitcher out of the rotation as he's posted an 8.84 ERA in four starts.

Bargain Bats

Though Jorge Polanco ($4,000) will likely not keep hitting .346, he's shown quite a bit of pop in the past for a middle infielder. Even his 16 home runs last season aren't too shabby, and those came in only 108 outings. And Polanco should benefit Sunday from not being at Seattle's pitcher-friendly park. I was a little intrigued by Easton Lucas after he didn't allow a run during his first two starts…and then the Athletics tagged him for eight over five innings. That was a nice reminder that he came into this season with a career 9.82 ERA.

In the catcher department on Sunday, I'd definitely consider Bo Naylor ($3,000). The lefty has slugged .409 against righties during his career. I'm glad Mitch Keller has slipped a couple good starts in to keep up his reputation as perpetual fool's gold. He holds a career 4.58 ERA for a reason and lefties have still hit .304 against this season.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox vs. White Sox (Sean Burke): Alex Bregman ($5,000), Wilyer Abreu ($4,700), Triston Casas ($3,300)

When Burke debuted with the White Sox last season, he managed a career 6.08 ERA at Triple-A. So when he registered a 1.42 ERA through four appearances, it was a surprise. When he pitched well against the Angels in his 2025 opener, one could even be excused for considering him as a viable MLB starter. Yeah, probably not. Burke has a 7.54 ERA, a 1.67 K/BB rate, and a 2.70 HR/9 rate. I'd feel free to stack away against him, especially when it comes to Red Sox at Fenway on Sunday.

Bregman, long a fan of Fenway even as an Astro, has an .832 OPS versus his fellow righties since 2023. Meanwhile, righties have gone .341 against Burke this year. Abreu has started strong at .288 with three homers, five doubles, and two stolen bases. While he seriously struggles versus lefties, he's slugged .504 against right-handed pitchers. Here's a chance for Casas to turn things around. Like many lefties, he enjoys hitting in Boston with an .871 OPS at Fenway the last couple campaigns.

Diamondbacks at Cubs (Jameson Taillon): Corbin Carroll ($6,300), Josh Naylor ($5,200), Geraldo Perdomo ($4,900)

It definitely felt like Taillon was lucky to post a 3.27 ERA in 2024, and not just because of his 3.92 FIP. The righty only struck out 6.80 batters per nine innings. While his strikeout rate is all the way up to 7.48, he has a 5.40 ERA and has been homer-prone. These very Diamondbacks tuned Taillon up for six runs in 4.1 innings to start the season, and I think they can do it again.

It doesn't appear Carroll is merely back to his 2023 form when he was Rookie of the Year with an .868 OPS, 25 homers, and 54 steals as he's slashed .341/.414/.682 with seven home runs and four stolen bases so far. The Diamondbacks brought in a played who recorded 31 homers last year and still have seen Naylor exceed expectations as he's sent four deep alongside four swipes. He's struggled with lefties more than usual, yet has an .848 OPS versus righties since 2023 and Taillon is right-handed. Perdomo is off to a hot start batting .306 with three homers and three stolen bases. While he lacked power last season, the shortstop did hit .274 with a .344 OBP.

