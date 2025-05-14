Eddie Rosario News: Lands with Brewers

Rosario signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rosario became a free agent Sunday after being pushed off Atlanta's 40-man roster, and he'll now attempt to work his way back into the majors with Milwaukee. The 33-year-old outfielder is 1-for-8 in three MLB games this season but has slashed an impressive .339/.406/.542 in Triple-A.