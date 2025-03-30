Fantasy Baseball
Eduardo Rodriguez News: No-decision in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Rodriguez was solid for the most part Sunday, holding the Cubs to only two hits -- unfortunately, two would leave the ballpark with Dansby Swanson leading off the second inning with a solo home run before Seiya Suzuki launched a two-run shot in the sixth. Rodriguez will look to limit the long ball in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Washington. Injuries limited the left-hander to 10 starts (50 innings) in 2024, where he posted a 5.04 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB.

