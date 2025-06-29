This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Sunday, June 29

Major League Baseball has another full slate of afternoon baseball on Sunday in this final weekend of June. Let's get on track with these series finales, including some west coast baseball, and Sunday Night Baseball in the Motor City, featuring, arguably, the best pitcher in baseball, as the Minnesota Twins battle LHP Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Let's get started.

Nationals vs Angels: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Nationals (34-49) and the Angels (41-41) meet Sunday in the series finale at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. It's the rubber game, too, as Washington won 15-9 in Friday's series opener, while the Nats won 8-2 in Saturday's battle.

Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) takes the ball for the visitors for this finale, while the Angels counter with RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.49 ERA, 1.55 WHIP). Both have been very giving this season, and we could have a high-scoring affair in SoCal Sunday.

The Angels, .500 on the season, are also a respectable 7-7 against left-handed starting pitching this season. On the flip side, the Nationals are 10-10 this season in interleague play, so there isn't a lot to glean from some of these stats. Our best bet is to look to the total instead.

The Over has cashed in the first two games of this series, while going 5-2 in the past seven games (all at home) for the Angels. For the Nationals, the total has gone high at a 5-2-1 clip in the previous eight outings.

We'll also take the Over on the first five innings (F5), based upon the very giving starting pitchers.

MLB Best Bets for Angels vs Nationals:

Over 9.5 Runs (-125 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Runs - First 5 Innings (-104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Marlins vs Diamondbacks: Sunday's Series Final Insights

The Marlins (36-45) and Diamondbacks (41-41) square off in the desert in Phoenix at 4:10 p.m. ET, and Arizona is looking to salvage the series finale after Miami has surprised with a pair of 1-run victories to open.

Miami posted a high-scoring 9-8 win Friday as moderate underdogs (+145), while scoring an 8-7 win, also as moderate underdogs (+140), behind RHP Sandy Alcantara, who needed a decent outing.

The Marlins have caught fire on the road, winning five in a row on the trip, and a season-high six straight overall. In fact, Miami has won eight straight on the road dating back to June 13, while going 13-6 away from home since May 24.

It takes a bit of a leap of faith to back RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP) in the series finale, but Miami is a bit more palatable facing LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP).

The overall numbers don't paint the best picture, however, as E-Rod has been much better in June, posting a 2-1 record and 2.05 ERA, allowing just five runs across 22 IP with six walks and 22 strikeouts in the four outings.

Quantrill has been a little better than season numbers in June, but not by much. He is 0-2 with a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 IP in four starts in the month.

The Diamondbacks should be able to salvage the series finale, ending the impressive run of the Fish. However, it will cost you two times your potential return on the moneyline. Hold your nose and take the Snakes on the run line.

And, as a contrarian bet, let's go with the Under. The Over cashed in the first two games, by a lot, and a big majority of the plays, nearly 4-to-1, are on the Over Sunday. Never trust the public.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks vs Marlins:

Diamondbacks -1.5 (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 9.5 Runs (-130 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Twins at Tigers: Sunday Night Baseball Showdown

The Twins (40-43) and Tigers (52-32) meet on Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET, and Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal takes the ball in front of a national audience.

The Twins won 4-1 in Friday's game as slight underdogs (+120), as the Tigers posted a 10-5 win Saturday as moderate favorites (-150) behind RHP Casey Mize.

Saturday's loss by the Twins snapped a three-game win streak, and Minnesota pitching had allowed just two total runs in the successful run. That came to a crashing halt, as the Tigers knocked RHP Bailey Ober around.

The Tigers have won four of the past six games, while the Under has cashed in three of the past four games.

But, we're not necessarily just talking about the Tigers here. We're talking about Skubal. Detroit is 4-0 in Skubal's past four starts, and it has won each of those outings by at least two runs, three of the starts by three-plus runs, and the average margin of victory in that span is 4.8 runs per game.

If that doesn't make you feel good about the run line, Twins RHP Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP) goes for the visitors, and he has allowed 16 earned runs in 14 IP across his past three starts.

The choice is clear -- Tigers on the run line, and we'll skip the total, with Paddack very giving, yet Skubal not exactly a gifter of runs.

Instead of looking to Skubal's strikeout total, we'll instead focus on Paddack instead. Let's go low on his total, as the Tigers should be able to knock him out early. At plus-money, he is a good bet to go Under 3.5 strikeouts. He has three or fewer strikeouts in three of his past four outings, and just four strikeouts last time out in five innings against the Seattle Mariners. He is averaging just 2.5 strikeouts per starts since June 7, or 10 strikeouts in 20 IP.

MLB Best Bets:

Tigers -1.5 (-120 at BetMGM)

Chris Paddack - Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

3-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+326 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 10 - Nationals at Angels (-112)

Over 5.5 - F5 Innings - Nationals at Angels (-104)

Under 9 - Marlins at Diamondbacks (-108)

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+269 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+105) and Tigers -1.5 -125)

2-Leg MLB Sunday Night Same-Game Parlay (+218 at FanDuel Sportsbook)