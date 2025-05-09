Edwin Uceta News: Surrenders three earned runs

Uceta allowed three earned runs on four hits across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Phillies.

Uceta was viewed as one of the top setup men in baseball entering the season, but he hasn't lived up to that billing over the first six weeks. He's allowed at least one earned run in five of his 17 appearances, and more concerningly has a pedestrian 13:6 K:BB across 15.2 frames. Uceta does lead the Rays with six holds, so he remains part of the high-leverage mix behind closer Pete Fairbanks.