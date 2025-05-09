Fantasy Baseball
Edwin Uceta headshot

Edwin Uceta News: Surrenders three earned runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 9:08am

Uceta allowed three earned runs on four hits across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Phillies.

Uceta was viewed as one of the top setup men in baseball entering the season, but he hasn't lived up to that billing over the first six weeks. He's allowed at least one earned run in five of his 17 appearances, and more concerningly has a pedestrian 13:6 K:BB across 15.2 frames. Uceta does lead the Rays with six holds, so he remains part of the high-leverage mix behind closer Pete Fairbanks.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
