Erasmo Ramirez headshot

Erasmo Ramirez Injury: Sent out of MLB camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Twins reassigned Ramirez (shoulder) to minor-league camp Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

As a non-roster invitee, Ramirez was already facing an uphill battle to win a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen before he recently suffered a significant tear in his right shoulder. He'll likely report to Triple-A St. Paul but could be in store for a long-term stay on the injured list before making his 2025 debut.

Erasmo Ramirez
Minnesota Twins
