Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Usually, there are at least five double-dippers in the Top-10 overall, but this week there is just one with Zac Gallen on top, then the next highest guy with two starts, Blake Snell, checks in as No. 13. The fifth-highest ranked two-start hurler is Bailey Ober, way down at No. 41.
This is no doubt due a combination of the schedule, quality of two-start options as well as the quantity. More teams are using a six-man rotation, and/or deploying the opener and bulk reliever combo.
It irks me how some are blindly attributing cause and effect to the new rules, so I'll stop short of saying injuries and the other factors affecting rotations are offshoots of the changes to the game. But it certainly has to be considered, and not necessarily in a good way.
The rescheduling of three games in Southern California introduces even more questions to some rotations. We'll do the best to sort it out over the weekend. As usual, please direct scheduling question to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm here to answer all rankings questions posted below.
Remember to check out the Sunday night update.
Week of August 21 - 27
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|TEX, CIN
|In the mix for NL Cy Young
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CIN
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|WAS
|4
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|NYM
|2.47 xFIP, should be running away with NL Cy
|5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|COL
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|MIN
|7
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@SF
|8
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@DET
|9
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@CLE
|10
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|@MIN
|3-0 with 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP and 26 K in 20 IP since the trade
|11
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|KC
|12
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|KC
|13
|Blake Snell
|SD
|MIA, @MIL
|14
|Jordan Montgomery
|TEX
|@ARI, @MIN
|15
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|SD
|5 HR allowed over last 16.2 IP inflating ERA
|16
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|STL
|17
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|SF
|Enduring bad luck all season, but last 3 GS, .368 BABIP, 69.1% LOB has inflated ERA to 5.87 over last 15.1 IP, compared to 3.50 xFIP in that span.
|18
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@SD
|Pacing for >200 IP for third straight season
|19
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|NYY
|20
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SEA
|21
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|TEX
|22
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|COL
|23
|Michael Lorenzen
|PHI
|SF
|Johnny Van de Meer's family can rest easy, record still intact
|24
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@PIT
|In a rut, but should rebound here
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CIN
|26
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|SD
|27
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@MIN
|29 K in last 20.2 IP, where did that come from?
|28
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|@CLE
|29
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@BAL
|30
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@MIL
|31
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CWS
|32
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|CHC
|33
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@CWS
|34
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@NYM
|35
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ATL
|36
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|OAK
|37
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TEX
|38
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@LAA
|39
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|COL
|40
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|SEA, OAK
|4.62 xFIP and 3.26 ERA indicates good fortune, but these matchups are too juicy
|39%
|41
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@MIL, TEX
|42
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@HOU
|43
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@ARI
|Good to see him back
|44
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@TOR
|45
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@OAK
|46
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@MIL
|47
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@DET
|48
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@ARI
|49
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@BOS
|50
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|WAS
|51
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|CLE
|42%
|52
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BAL, CLE
|Quietly having a solid campaign
|53
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@NYM
|54
|Lucas Giolito
|LAA
|CIN
|55
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|TEX
|56
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|CLE
|57
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|MIN
|58
|Mix 12 Reliever
|59
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|LAA
|60
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|NYM, @SF
|61
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|BOS
|62
|Angel Zerpa
|KC
|@OAK
|0%
|0%
|63
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@MIN
|64
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@MIL
|65
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|COL
|2%
|43%
|66
|Mix 15 Reliever
|67
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|WAS
|68
|Zack Littell
|TB
|COL, NYY
|69
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|70
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|WAS, @TB
|71
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BAL
|72
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@HOU, LAD
|73
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|STL
|74
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@CLE, @BOS
|75
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@HOU, LAD
|12%
|76
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@PHI
|4%
|30%
|77
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@ARI
|78
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|SF
|79
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BOS
|80
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM
|81
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@ARI
|37%
|82
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|MIA
|83
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@DET, @PIT
|5%
|84
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|HOU
|85
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@SD
|86
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@HOU
|87
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|KC
|43%
|88
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|LAD
|89
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|TOR
|90
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@LAA, @ARI
|91
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CIN
|92
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|BOS, @DET
|93
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|@SD, WAS
|5%
|94
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|STL, CHC
|95
|J.P. France
|HOU
|BOS
|96
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CIN
|97
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CHC
|32%
|98
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|KC, @CWS
|11%
|99
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@OAK, @SEA
|1%
|15%
|100
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@SEA
|0%
|8%
|101
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@NYM
|7%
|102
|Yonny Chirinos
|ATL
|@SF
|2%
|49%
|103
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@TB
|4%
|30%
|104
|Erasmo Ramirez
|TB
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|105
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CHC
|106
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CHC, HOU
|8%
|107
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYY
|108
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@TB
|2%
|8%
|109
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@TOR
|8%
|13%
|110
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|STL
|111
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@CWS
|112
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@CWS
|113
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|CIN
|0%
|4%
|114
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@PIT, @PHI
|27%
|115
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|OAK
|5%
|116
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@DET
|117
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TOR
|118
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|LAD
|119
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|COL
|120
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|121
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@PHI, ATL
|20%
|122
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@MIA
|2%
|49%
|123
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|SEA
|124
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|SEA, OAK
|2%
|125
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TB
|126
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@TOR
|127
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@PHI
|128
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|KC
|15%
|129
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|SD
|3%
|130
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@BAL
|5%
|26%
|131
|Matt Manning
|DET
|HOU
|27%
|132
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYY
|133
|Jack Flaherty
|BAL
|TOR
|134
|Alex Wood
|SF
|ATL
|12%
|135
|Rich Hill
|SD
|MIA
|6%
|136
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@DET, @PIT
|33%
|137
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@ATL
|37%
|138
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@PHI
|18%
|139
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|KC, @CWS
|0%
|0%
|140
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@TB, @BAL
|0%
|0%
|141
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@BOS
|142
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|STL, CHC
|0%
|13%
|143
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|@MIA
|0%
|4%
|144
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|WAS
|145
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|LAD
|2%
|28%
|146
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@PHI
|147
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|CHC
|1%
|2%
|148
|Brett Kennedy
|CIN
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|149
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@CWS
|1%
|9%
|150
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIA
|0%
|8%
|151
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@ATL, LAA
|16%
|152
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|LAA
|23%
|153
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|@PIT
|0%
|6%
|154
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|155
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@NYY
|0%
|11%
|156
|Noah Syndergaard
|CLE
|LAD
|6%
|30%
|157
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|@BAL
|0%
|0%
|158
|Andre Jackson
|PIT
|STL
|0%
|0%
|159
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@PIT
|5%
|0%
|160
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@ATL
|14%
|26%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CIN
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|WAS
|3
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|COL
|4
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@DET
|5
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|@MIN
|3-0 with 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP and 26 K in 20 IP since the trade
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|KC
|7
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|KC
|8
|Jordan Montgomery
|TEX
|@ARI, @MIN
|9
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|NYY
|10
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SEA
|11
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|TEX
|12
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|COL
|13
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@MIN
|29 K in last 20.2 IP, where did that come from?
|14
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@BAL
|15
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@MIL
|16
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CWS
|17
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|CHC
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@CWS
|19
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@NYM
|20
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|OAK
|21
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TEX
|22
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|COL
|23
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|SEA, OAK
|4.62 xFIP and 3.26 ERA indicates good fortune, but these matchups are too juicy
|24
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@MIL, TEX
|25
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@HOU
|26
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@TOR
|27
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@OAK
|28
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@DET
|29
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@ARI
|30
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|CLE
|31
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BAL, CLE
|Quietly having a solid campaign
|32
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@NYM
|33
|Lucas Giolito
|LAA
|CIN
|34
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|TEX
|35
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|CLE
|36
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|BOS
|37
|Angel Zerpa
|KC
|@OAK
|38
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@MIN
|39
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|COL
|40
|Zack Littell
|TB
|COL, NYY
|41
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|WAS, @TB
|42
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BAL
|43
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@HOU, LAD
|44
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@HOU, LAD
|45
|AL Reliever
|46
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BOS
|47
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|HOU
|48
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@HOU
|49
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|KC
|50
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|LAD
|51
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|TOR
|52
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|BOS, @DET
|53
|J.P. France
|HOU
|BOS
|54
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CIN
|55
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CHC
|56
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|KC, @CWS
|57
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@OAK, @SEA
|58
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@SEA
|59
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@NYM
|60
|Erasmo Ramirez
|TB
|NYY
|61
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CHC, HOU
|62
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@TB
|63
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@TOR
|64
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@CWS
|65
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@CWS
|66
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|OAK
|67
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TOR
|68
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|LAD
|69
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|COL
|70
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|SEA
|71
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|SEA, OAK
|72
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TB
|73
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@TOR
|74
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|KC
|75
|Matt Manning
|DET
|HOU
|76
|Jack Flaherty
|BAL
|TOR
|77
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|KC, @CWS
|78
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|WAS
|79
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|LAD
|80
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@CWS
|81
|Noah Syndergaard
|CLE
|LAD
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|TEX, CIN
|In the mix for NL Cy Young
|2
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|NYM
|2.47 xFIP, should be running away with NL Cy Young
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|MIN
|4
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@SF
|5
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@CLE
|6
|Blake Snell
|SD
|MIA, @MIL
|7
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|SD
|5 HR allowed over last 16.2 IP inflating ERA
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|STL
|9
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|SF
|Enduring bad luck all season, but last 3 GS, .368 BABIP, 69.1% LOB has inflated ERA to 5.87 over last 15.1 IP, compared to 3.50 xFIP in that span
|10
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@SD
|Pacing for >200 IP for third straight season
|11
|Michael Lorenzen
|PHI
|SF
|Johnny Van de Meer's family can rest easy, record still intact
|12
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@PIT
|In a run, but should rebound here
|13
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CIN
|14
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|SD
|15
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|@CLE
|16
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ATL
|17
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@LAA
|18
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@ARI
|Good to see him back
|19
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@MIL
|20
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@BOS
|21
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|WAS
|22
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|MIN
|23
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|LAA
|24
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|NYM, @SF
|25
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@MIL
|26
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|WAS
|27
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|28
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|STL
|29
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@CLE, @BOS
|30
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@PHI
|31
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@ARI
|32
|NL Reliever
|33
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|SF
|34
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM
|35
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@ARI
|36
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|MIA
|37
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@DET, @PIT
|38
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@SD
|39
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@LAA, @ARI
|40
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CIN
|41
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|@SD, WAS
|42
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|STL, CHC
|43
|Yonny Chirinos
|ATL
|@SF
|44
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@TB
|45
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CHC
|46
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYY
|47
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|STL
|48
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|CIN
|49
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@PIT, @PHI
|50
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@DET
|51
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|@TB
|52
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@PHI, ATL
|53
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@MIA
|54
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@PHI
|55
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|SD
|56
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@BAL
|57
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYY
|58
|Alex Wood
|SF
|ATL
|59
|Rich Hill
|SD
|MIA
|60
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@DET, @PIT
|61
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@ATL
|62
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@PHI
|63
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@TB, @BAL
|64
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@BOS
|65
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|STL, CHC
|66
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|@MIA
|67
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@PHI
|68
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|CHC
|69
|Brett Kennedy
|CIN
|@LAA
|70
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIA
|71
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@ATL, LAA
|72
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|LAA
|73
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|@PIT
|74
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|TEX
|75
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@NYY
|76
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|@BAL
|77
|Andre Jackson
|PIT
|STL
|78
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@PIT
|79
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@ATL