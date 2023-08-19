Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Usually, there are at least five double-dippers in the Top-10 overall, but this week there is just one with Zac Gallen on top, then the next highest guy with two starts, Blake Snell, checks in as No. 13. The fifth-highest ranked two-start hurler is Bailey Ober, way down at No. 41.

This is no doubt due a combination of the schedule, quality of two-start options as well as the quantity. More teams are using a six-man rotation, and/or deploying the opener and bulk reliever combo.

It irks me how some are blindly attributing cause and effect to the new rules, so I'll stop short of saying injuries and the other factors affecting rotations are offshoots of the changes to the game. But it certainly has to be considered, and not necessarily in a good way.

The rescheduling of three games in Southern California introduces even more questions to some rotations. We'll do the best to sort it out over the weekend. As usual, please direct scheduling question to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm here to answer all rankings questions posted below.

Remember to check out the Sunday night update.

Week of August 21 - 27

Mixed