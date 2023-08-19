Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 19, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Usually, there are at least five double-dippers in the Top-10 overall, but this week there is just one with Zac Gallen on top, then the next highest guy with two starts, Blake Snell, checks in as No. 13. The fifth-highest ranked two-start hurler is Bailey Ober, way down at No. 41.

This is no doubt due a combination of the schedule, quality of two-start options as well as the quantity. More teams are using a six-man rotation, and/or deploying the opener and bulk reliever combo.

It irks me how some are blindly attributing cause and effect to the new rules, so I'll stop short of saying injuries and the other factors affecting rotations are offshoots of the changes to the game. But it certainly has to be considered, and not necessarily in a good way.

The rescheduling of three games in Southern California introduces even more questions to some rotations. We'll do the best to sort it out over the weekend. As usual, please direct scheduling question to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm here to answer all rankings questions posted below.

Remember to check out the Sunday night update.

Week of August 21 - 27

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zac GallenARITEX, CINIn the mix for NL Cy Young  
2Shohei OhtaniLAACIN   
3Gerrit ColeNYYWAS   
4Spencer StriderATLNYM2.47 xFIP, should be running away with NL Cy

5Tyler GlasnowTBCOL   
6Corbin BurnesMILMIN   
7Max FriedATL@SF   
8Framber ValdezHOU@DET   
9Clayton KershawLAD@CLE   
10Max ScherzerTEX@MIN3-0 with 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP and 26 K in 20 IP since the trade  
11Logan GilbertSEAKC   
12Bryce MillerSEAKC   
13Blake SnellSDMIA, @MIL   
14Jordan MontgomeryTEX@ARI, @MIN   
15Brandon WoodruffMILSD5 HR allowed over last 16.2 IP inflating ERA  
16Zack WheelerPHISTL   
17Aaron NolaPHISFEnduring bad luck all season, but last 3 GS, .368 BABIP, 69.1% LOB has inflated ERA to 5.87 over last 15.1 IP, compared to 3.50 xFIP in that span.  
18Sandy AlcantaraMIA@SDPacing for >200 IP for third straight season  
19Zach EflinTBNYY   
20Brady SingerKC@SEA   
21Pablo LopezMINTEX   
22Kyle BradishBALCOL   
23Michael LorenzenPHISFJohnny Van de Meer's family can rest easy, record still intact  
24Justin SteeleCHC@PITIn a rut, but should rebound here  
25Merrill KellyARICIN   
26Freddy PeraltaMILSD   
27Dane DunningTEX@MIN29 K in last 20.2 IP, where did that come from?  
28Lance LynnLAD@CLE   
29Kevin GausmanTOR@BAL   
30Kenta MaedaMIN@MIL   
31Luis CastilloSEA@CWS   
32Tarik SkubalDETCHC   
33George KirbySEA@CWS   
34Chase SilsethLAA@NYM   
35Logan WebbSFATL   
36Dylan CeaseCWSOAK   
37Sonny GrayMINTEX   
38Andrew AbbottCIN@LAA   
39Aaron CivaleTBCOL   
40Mike ClevingerCWSSEA, OAK4.62 xFIP and 3.26 ERA indicates good fortune, but these matchups are too juicy39% 
41Bailey OberMIN@MIL, TEX   
42Chris SaleBOS@HOU   
43Hunter GreeneCIN@ARIGood to see him back  
44Tanner BibeeCLE@TOR   
45Cole RagansKC@OAK   
46Michael WachaSD@MIL   
47Hunter BrownHOU@DET   
48Jon GrayTEX@ARI   
49Julio UriasLAD@BOS   
50Braxton GarrettMIAWAS   
51Hyun Jin RyuTORCLE 42% 
52Yusei KikuchiTOR@BAL, CLEQuietly having a solid campaign  
53Patrick SandovalLAA@NYM   
54Lucas GiolitoLAACIN   
55Joe RyanMINTEX   
56Chris BassittTORCLE   
57Wade MileyMILMIN   
58Mix 12 Reliever     
59Kodai SengaNYMLAA   
60Bryce ElderATLNYM, @SF   
61Justin VerlanderHOUBOS   
62Angel ZerpaKC@OAK 0%0%
63Andrew HeaneyTEX@MIN   
64Yu DarvishSD@MIL   
65Cole IrvinBALCOL 2%43%
66Mix 15 Reliever     
67Eury PerezMIAWAS   
68Zack LittellTBCOL, NYY   
69Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT   
70Carlos RodonNYYWAS, @TB   
71Jose BerriosTOR@BAL   
72James PaxtonBOS@HOU, LAD   
73Cristopher SanchezPHISTL   
74Bobby MillerLAD@CLE, @BOS   
75Tanner HouckBOS@HOU, LAD 12% 
76Sean ManaeaSF@PHI 4%30%
77Nick LodoloCIN@ARI   
78Taijuan WalkerPHISF   
79Cristian JavierHOUBOS   
80Charlie MortonATLNYM   
81Brandon WilliamsonCIN@ARI 37% 
82Seth LugoSDMIA   
83Javier AssadCHC@DET, @PIT 5% 
84Eduardo RodriguezDETHOU   
85Jesus LuzardoMIA@SD   
86Brayan BelloBOS@HOU   
87Emerson HancockSEAKC 43% 
88Gavin WilliamsCLELAD   
89Grayson RodriguezBALTOR   
90Graham AshcraftCIN@LAA, @ARI   
91Brandon PfaadtARICIN   
92Jose UrquidyHOUBOS, @DET   
93Johnny CuetoMIA@SD, WAS 5% 
94Johan OviedoPITSTL, CHC   
95J.P. FranceHOUBOS   
96Reid DetmersLAACIN   
97Reese OlsonDETCHC 32% 
98Paul BlackburnOAKKC, @CWS 11% 
99Alec MarshKC@OAK, @SEA 1%15%
100Jordan LylesKC@SEA 0%8%
101Tyler AndersonLAA@NYM 7% 
102Yonny ChirinosATL@SF 2%49%
103Austin GomberCOL@TB 4%30%
104Erasmo RamirezTBNYY 0%0%
105Mitch KellerPITCHC   
106Alex FaedoDETCHC, HOU 8% 
107MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYY   
108Jhony BritoNYY@TB 2%8%
109Cal QuantrillCLE@TOR 8%13%
110Ranger SuarezPHISTL   
111Bryan WooSEA@CWS   
112JP SearsOAK@CWS   
113Zach DaviesARICIN 0%4%
114Matthew LiberatoreSTL@PIT, @PHI 27% 
115Jesse ScholtensCWSOAK 5% 
116Jameson TaillonCHC@DET   
117Dean KremerBALTOR   
118Kutter CrawfordBOSLAD   
119Kyle GibsonBALCOL   
120Peter LambertCOL@TB 0%0%
121Ross StriplingSF@PHI, ATL 20% 
122Jake IrvinWAS@MIA 2%49%
123Michael KopechCWSSEA   
124Touki ToussaintCWSSEA, OAK 2% 
125Clarke SchmidtNYY@TB   
126Logan AllenCLE@TOR   
127Miles MikolasSTL@PHI   
128Luis MedinaOAKKC 15% 
129Adrian HouserMILSD 3% 
130Kyle FreelandCOL@BAL 5%26%
131Matt ManningDETHOU 27% 
132Josiah GrayWAS@NYY   
133Jack FlahertyBALTOR   
134Alex WoodSFATL 12% 
135Rich HillSDMIA 6% 
136Drew SmylyCHC@DET, @PIT 33% 
137Jose QuintanaNYM@ATL 37% 
138Dakota HudsonSTL@PHI 18% 
139Kyle MullerOAKKC, @CWS 0%0%
140Ty BlachCOL@TB, @BAL 0%0%
141Tony GonsolinLAD@BOS   
142Bailey FalterPITSTL, CHC 0%13%
143Joan AdonWAS@MIA 0%4%
144Luis SeverinoNYYWAS   
145Xzavion CurryCLELAD 2%28%
146Alex CobbSF@PHI   
147Osvaldo BidoPITCHC 1%2%
148Brett KennedyCIN@LAA 0%0%
149Ken WaldichukOAK@CWS 1%9%
150Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIA 0%8%
151David PetersonNYM@ATL, LAA 16% 
152Carlos CarrascoNYMLAA 23% 
153Zack ThompsonSTL@PIT 0%6%
154Slade CecconiARITEX 0%0%
155Patrick CorbinWAS@NYY 0%11%
156Noah SyndergaardCLELAD 6%30%
157Chris FlexenCOL@BAL 0%0%
158Andre JacksonPITSTL 0%0%
159Adam WainwrightSTL@PIT 5%0%
160Tylor MegillNYM@ATL 14%26%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shohei OhtaniLAACIN 
2Gerrit ColeNYYWAS 
3Tyler GlasnowTBCOL 
4Framber ValdezHOU@DET 
5Max ScherzerTEX@MIN3-0 with 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP and 26 K in 20 IP since the trade
6Logan GilbertSEAKC 
7Bryce MillerSEAKC 
8Jordan MontgomeryTEX@ARI, @MIN 
9Zach EflinTBNYY 
10Brady SingerKC@SEA 
11Pablo LopezMINTEX 
12Kyle BradishBALCOL 
13Dane DunningTEX@MIN29 K in last 20.2 IP, where did that come from?
14Kevin GausmanTOR@BAL 
15Kenta MaedaMIN@MIL 
16Luis CastilloSEA@CWS 
17Tarik SkubalDETCHC 
18George KirbySEA@CWS 
19Chase SilsethLAA@NYM 
20Dylan CeaseCWSOAK 
21Sonny GrayMINTEX 
22Aaron CivaleTBCOL 
23Mike ClevingerCWSSEA, OAK4.62 xFIP and 3.26 ERA indicates good fortune, but these matchups are too juicy
24Bailey OberMIN@MIL, TEX 
25Chris SaleBOS@HOU 
26Tanner BibeeCLE@TOR 
27Cole RagansKC@OAK 
28Hunter BrownHOU@DET 
29Jon GrayTEX@ARI 
30Hyun Jin RyuTORCLE 
31Yusei KikuchiTOR@BAL, CLEQuietly having a solid campaign
32Patrick SandovalLAA@NYM 
33Lucas GiolitoLAACIN 
34Joe RyanMINTEX 
35Chris BassittTORCLE 
36Justin VerlanderHOUBOS 
37Angel ZerpaKC@OAK 
38Andrew HeaneyTEX@MIN 
39Cole IrvinBALCOL 
40Zack LittellTBCOL, NYY 
41Carlos RodonNYYWAS, @TB 
42Jose BerriosTOR@BAL 
43James PaxtonBOS@HOU, LAD 
44Tanner HouckBOS@HOU, LAD 
45AL Reliever   
46Cristian JavierHOUBOS 
47Eduardo RodriguezDETHOU 
48Brayan BelloBOS@HOU 
49Emerson HancockSEAKC 
50Gavin WilliamsCLELAD 
51Grayson RodriguezBALTOR 
52Jose UrquidyHOUBOS, @DET 
53J.P. FranceHOUBOS 
54Reid DetmersLAACIN 
55Reese OlsonDETCHC 
56Paul BlackburnOAKKC, @CWS 
57Alec MarshKC@OAK, @SEA 
58Jordan LylesKC@SEA 
59Tyler AndersonLAA@NYM 
60Erasmo RamirezTBNYY 
61Alex FaedoDETCHC, HOU 
62Jhony BritoNYY@TB 
63Cal QuantrillCLE@TOR 
64Bryan WooSEA@CWS 
65JP SearsOAK@CWS 
66Jesse ScholtensCWSOAK 
67Dean KremerBALTOR 
68Kutter CrawfordBOSLAD 
69Kyle GibsonBALCOL 
70Michael KopechCWSSEA 
71Touki ToussaintCWSSEA, OAK 
72Clarke SchmidtNYY@TB 
73Logan AllenCLE@TOR 
74Luis MedinaOAKKC 
75Matt ManningDETHOU 
76Jack FlahertyBALTOR 
77Kyle MullerOAKKC, @CWS 
78Luis SeverinoNYYWAS 
79Xzavion CurryCLELAD 
80Ken WaldichukOAK@CWS 
81Noah SyndergaardCLELAD 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zac GallenARITEX, CINIn the mix for NL Cy Young
2Spencer StriderATLNYM2.47 xFIP, should be running away with NL Cy Young
3Corbin BurnesMILMIN 
4Max FriedATL@SF 
5Clayton KershawLAD@CLE 
6Blake SnellSDMIA, @MIL 
7Brandon WoodruffMILSD5 HR allowed over last 16.2 IP inflating ERA
8Zack WheelerPHISTL 
9Aaron NolaPHISFEnduring bad luck all season, but last 3 GS, .368 BABIP, 69.1% LOB has inflated ERA to 5.87 over last 15.1 IP, compared to 3.50 xFIP in that span
10Sandy AlcantaraMIA@SDPacing for >200 IP for third straight season
11Michael LorenzenPHISFJohnny Van de Meer's family can rest easy, record still intact
12Justin SteeleCHC@PITIn a run, but should rebound here
13Merrill KellyARICIN 
14Freddy PeraltaMILSD 
15Lance LynnLAD@CLE 
16Logan WebbSFATL 
17Andrew AbbottCIN@LAA 
18Hunter GreeneCIN@ARIGood to see him back
19Michael WachaSD@MIL 
20Julio UriasLAD@BOS 
21Braxton GarrettMIAWAS 
22Wade MileyMILMIN 
23Kodai SengaNYMLAA 
24Bryce ElderATLNYM, @SF 
25Yu DarvishSD@MIL 
26Eury PerezMIAWAS 
27Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 
28Cristopher SanchezPHISTL 
29Bobby MillerLAD@CLE, @BOS 
30Sean ManaeaSF@PHI 
31Nick LodoloCIN@ARI 
32NL Reliever   
33Taijuan WalkerPHISF 
34Charlie MortonATLNYM 
35Brandon WilliamsonCIN@ARI 
36Seth LugoSDMIA 
37Javier AssadCHC@DET, @PIT 
38Jesus LuzardoMIA@SD 
39Graham AshcraftCIN@LAA, @ARI 
40Brandon PfaadtARICIN 
41Johnny CuetoMIA@SD, WAS 
42Johan OviedoPITSTL, CHC 
43Yonny ChirinosATL@SF 
44Austin GomberCOL@TB 
45Mitch KellerPITCHC 
46MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYY 
47Ranger SuarezPHISTL 
48Zach DaviesARICIN 
49Matthew LiberatoreSTL@PIT, @PHI 
50Jameson TaillonCHC@DET 
51Peter LambertCOL@TB 
52Ross StriplingSF@PHI, ATL 
53Jake IrvinWAS@MIA 
54Miles MikolasSTL@PHI 
55Adrian HouserMILSD 
56Kyle FreelandCOL@BAL 
57Josiah GrayWAS@NYY 
58Alex WoodSFATL 
59Rich HillSDMIA 
60Drew SmylyCHC@DET, @PIT 
61Jose QuintanaNYM@ATL 
62Dakota HudsonSTL@PHI 
63Ty BlachCOL@TB, @BAL 
64Tony GonsolinLAD@BOS 
65Bailey FalterPITSTL, CHC 
66Joan AdonWAS@MIA 
67Alex CobbSF@PHI 
68Osvaldo BidoPITCHC 
69Brett KennedyCIN@LAA 
70Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIA 
71David PetersonNYM@ATL, LAA 
72Carlos CarrascoNYMLAA 
73Zack ThompsonSTL@PIT 
74Slade CecconiARITEX 
75Patrick CorbinWAS@NYY 
76Chris FlexenCOL@BAL 
77Andre JacksonPITSTL 
78Adam WainwrightSTL@PIT 
79Tylor MegillNYM@ATL 

