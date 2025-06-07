Felix Bautista News: Picks up 12th save

Bautista walked one and struck out three in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Bautista needed 24 pitches (15 strikes) to close out this contest, but he was able to get it done. This was his fourth straight scoreless outing, and he's earned three saves with a 7:4 K:BB in that span. Overall, the Baltimore closer has a 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB over 21.2 innings while converting 12 of 13 save chances in his first two-plus months back from Tommy John surgery.