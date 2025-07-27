Menu
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

Action is heating up as the trade deadline nears, and Josh Naylor joining the Seattle Mariners marks the first big addition to the American League player pool.
July 27, 2025
AL FAAB Factor

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.
2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player on our Discord.

PLAYERTEAMPOSGRADE12-Team Mixed $15-Team Mixed $AL-Only $
Jason AlexanderHOUSPDNoNo1
Shane BieberCLESPB235
Joe BoyleTBSPB3715
Kyle BradishBALSPB123
Luis GilNYSPB2511
Ryan GustoHOUSPDNoNo1
Rich HillKCSPDNoNo1
Cristian JavierHOUSPC12

Jason AlexanderHOUSPDNoNo1
Shane BieberCLESPB235
Joe BoyleTBSPB3715
Kyle BradishBALSPB123
Luis GilNYSPB2511
Ryan GustoHOUSPDNoNo1
Rich HillKCSPDNoNo1
Cristian JavierHOUSPC123
Troy MeltonDETSPCNoNo3
Luis SeverinoATHSPC12Rostered
Patrick CorbinTEXSPD111
Zach EflinBALSPC111
Logan EvansSEASPC111
Richard FittsBOSSPC111
Jack KochanowiczLASPC111
Davis MartinCHISPC111
JP SearsATHSPC111
Simeon Woods RichardsonMINSPC111
Seranthony DominguezBALRPD13Rostered
Robert GarciaTEXRPD37Rostered
Jon GrayTEXRPCNoNo1
Hunter HarveyKCRPDNoNo1
Jack PerkinsATHRPB137
Tyler HeinemanTORCDNo25
Josh NaylorSEA1BBRosteredRostered35
Jon SingletonHOU1BDNoNo1
David HamiltonBOS2BCNoNo2
Amed RosarioNY2BCNoNo1
Josh JungTEX3BC2511
Ryan McMahonNY3BCRosteredRostered15
Luis UriasATH3BCNoNo2
Gabriel AriasCLESSCNoNo3
Chase MeidrothCHISSC12Rostered
Colson MontgomeryCHISSC25Rostered
Taylor WallsTBSSDNoNo1
Gustavo CamperoLAOFCNoNo1