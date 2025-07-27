This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:
1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.
2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.
We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.
The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.
If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player on our Discord.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GRADE
|12-Team Mixed $
|15-Team Mixed $
|AL-Only $
|Jason Alexander
|HOU
|SP
|D
|No
|No
|1
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|SP
|B
|2
|3
|5
|Joe Boyle
|TB
|SP
|B
|3
|7
|15
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|SP
|B
|1
|2
|3
|Luis Gil
|NY
|SP
|B
|2
|5
|11
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|SP
|D
|No
|No
|1
|Rich Hill
|KC
|SP
|D
|No
|No
|1
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|SP
|C
|1
|2
|Troy Melton
|DET
|SP
|C
|No
|No
|3
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|SP
|C
|1
|2
|Rostered
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|SP
|D
|1
|1
|1
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|Logan Evans
|SEA
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|Richard Fitts
|BOS
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LA
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|Davis Martin
|CHI
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|JP Sears
|ATH
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|SP
|C
|1
|1
|1
|Seranthony Dominguez
|BAL
|RP
|D
|1
|3
|Rostered
|Robert Garcia
|TEX
|RP
|D
|3
|7
|Rostered
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|RP
|C
|No
|No
|1
|Hunter Harvey
|KC
|RP
|D
|No
|No
|1
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|RP
|B
|1
|3
|7
|Tyler Heineman
|TOR
|C
|D
|No
|2
|5
|Josh Naylor
|SEA
|1B
|B
|Rostered
|Rostered
|35
|Jon Singleton
|HOU
|1B
|D
|No
|No
|1
|David Hamilton
|BOS
|2B
|C
|No
|No
|2
|Amed Rosario
|NY
|2B
|C
|No
|No
|1
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|C
|2
|5
|11
|Ryan McMahon
|NY
|3B
|C
|Rostered
|Rostered
|15
|Luis Urias
|ATH
|3B
|C
|No
|No
|2
|Gabriel Arias
|CLE
|SS
|C
|No
|No
|3
|Chase Meidroth
|CHI
|SS
|C
|1
|2
|Rostered
|Colson Montgomery
|CHI
|SS
|C
|2
|5
|Rostered
|Taylor Walls
|TB
|SS
|D
|No
|No
|1
|Gustavo Campero
|LA
|OF
|C
|No
|No
|1