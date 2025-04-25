Garrett Cleavinger News: Slams door for first save

Cleavinger picked up the save Friday against the Padres after tossing a clean ninth inning, striking out two.

With closer Pete Fairbanks having worked each of the past two days, Cleavinger was called upon to slam the door and protect a 1-0 lead. The left-hander earned his first save of the year after throwing seven of his 10 pitches for strikes, and he now sports a 2.53 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 10.2 innings. Cleavinger is one of Tampa Bay's top left-handed relievers, but his save opportunities are likely to remain scarce while Fairbanks is healthy.