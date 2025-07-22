The club has had 18 saves all season distributed between four relievers: Seth Halvorsen , Zach Agnos , Tyler Kinley and Victor Vodnik . Halvorsen is a rookie with no salary issues and the Rockies are highly unlikely to make a move. Vodnik would appear to be someone other clubs would be interested in given his numbers away from Coors, but nothing is likely to change

Let's work our way up from the bottom in the standings to look for closing situations which may be about to change, starting with the Colorado Rockies.

It is safe to say that a few closing roles will change hands here over the next two weeks. History tells us that teams make deals all the way up the last second of the deadline. This season, that deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6pm ET, allowing us a few days of preparation for what is the last big FAAB event of the season in many leagues. If you're like me, you're trying to make your FAAB dollars stretch this season, and one way to do that is to get ahead of the curve and try to speculate on who might gain the opportunity to close games as teams shuffle relievers around the next two weeks. You can look at the numbers and make strategic bids this coming Sunday rather than waiting to see where all the cards fall on the final day of this month and then entering a scarcity bidding market August 2.

Colorado

The club has had 18 saves all season distributed between four relievers: Seth Halvorsen, Zach Agnos, Tyler Kinley and Victor Vodnik. Halvorsen is a rookie with no salary issues and the Rockies are highly unlikely to make a move. Vodnik would appear to be someone other clubs would be interested in given his numbers away from Coors, but nothing is likely to change here.

Chicago

The White Sox have the fewest saves in baseball, with just a third of their 36 wins requiring a save. Grant Taylor leads the club with three saves while six other pitchers have saved one or two contests. This situation, too, is not going to change at the deadline, as the White Sox have their costs very much under control.

Pittsburgh

Now, we're talking. David Bednar is an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season; the time to trade such a reliever is right now. Bednar leads the club with 14 saves, while Dennis Santana has five from covering the role for Bednar while he was retooling things in Indianapolis. Santana is also an unrestricted free agent after 2026, and the Pirates could easily decide to sell both relievers off to another club in the next two weeks. Should that happen, these are the remaining options:

Mattson would appear to be the benefactor of a potential dual departure of Bednar and Santana, but I'm also having a difficult time overlooking Nicolas's 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings of work in Triple-A.

Washington

Kyle Finnegan is as good as gone, and now that Texas lost out on the bidding for David Robertson and just recently lost Chris Martin to a calf strain, it would appear his odds of relocating to the Lone Star state increased significantly. Finnegan has once again hoarded the saves in Washington, as he has 19 of the 20 saves for the team this season after saving 38 of the 40 games last season. The remaining options in Washington are as follows:

Normally, Ferrar would appear to be the favorite here, but he is also one of two lefties in the pen and the club could decide to leverage Henry in some save opportunities depending on matchups. He is a top-10 prospect within the organization who has made his way back from some serious health issues, including thoracic outlet syndrome.

Athletics

We may hear a story or two about how the Athletics entertained offers for Mason Miller but at the end of the day did not find a good match. Given how we have all lived in fear of his arm blowing up going on two seasons now, one has to wonder if the Athletics sell high on the young man's potential since they've already alienated a majority of the fanbase with everything else that has happened in recent seasons. Miller has 19 of the 23 saves in the organization and would continue closing should he move anywhere else. I believe it is an exercise in futility to even consider someone other than Miller saving games here the rest of this season, but if they did, I cannot imagine this situation becoming anything other than a committee. I would take Justin Sterner with my last dollar if needed unless Jose Leclerc returns from his strained lat injury.

Atlanta

Raisel Iglesias picked the wrong year to resume his gopheritis problem as he is in the final year of his existing contract and a lock to be dealt. He has a 4-6 record with 11 saves for Atlanta but would appear to be in risk of losing his shot at saves with a new club given how much he's struggled to prevent homers this season. The other options include: