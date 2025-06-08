George Kirby News: Dominates Angels for first win
Kirby (1-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks with 14 strikeouts over seven innings.
Kirby set a career high in strikeouts Sunday, besting his previous record of 12 and marking his fifth career start with double-digit Ks. The only damage against Kirby came in the fourth inning, when Taylor Ward swatted a two-run home run. Kirby's performance should allow fantasy managers to take a sigh of relief, as the historically reliable 27-year-old tallied an 8.57 ERA over his first three starts this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Guardians next time out.
