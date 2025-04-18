George Springer News: Eighth multi-hit effort this season

Springer went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over Seattle.

Springer led off the second inning with a single and the fourth frame with a double, eventually coming around to score following both knocks. It's been a resurgent start to the season by the veteran outfielder, who's slashing .385/.441/.615 with two home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI and two stolen bases over 52 at-bats (18 games). Friday marked Springer's eighth multi-hit effort of the campaign already.