George Springer News: Pops first spring homer

Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran outfielder finally connected on his first long ball of the spring when he drove a Jose Ruiz offering over the center-field fence in the third inning. Springer is still batting just .114 (4-for-35) through 14 Grapefruit League appearances, but he has an 8:9 BB:K and might finally be getting his timing down with Opening Day less than a week away. He's set for an everyday role in an outfield corner, and it's unlikely he'll shift back to center field to help cover for the early-season absence of Daulton Varsho (shoulder).