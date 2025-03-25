Fantasy Baseball
Graham Pauley News: Likely to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Pauley is expected to land the final position player roster spot for the Marlins with Connor Norby (oblique) slated for a stint on the 10-day injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville earlier this month, but he has already rejoined the Marlins in Miami for their exhibition game versus the Yankees on Tuesday and is getting the start at third base. He could see some action at the hot corner while Norby misses the next four weeks. Eric Wagaman and Jonah Bride are also candidates to fill in at third base.

