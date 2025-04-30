Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Expected to miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Conine is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left shoulder, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Conine suffered the injury earlier this month while sliding into second base. He is expected to be ready for spring training next year and should compete for a job in the Marlins' outfield.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now