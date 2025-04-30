Griffin Conine Injury: Expected to miss rest of season
Conine is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left shoulder, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Conine suffered the injury earlier this month while sliding into second base. He is expected to be ready for spring training next year and should compete for a job in the Marlins' outfield.
