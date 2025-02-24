Harold Ramirez News: Signs with Mexican League team

Ramirez signed a contract with the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Ramirez has evidently been unable to find a minor-league contract offer to his liking, but his deal with Dos Laredos does not have a buyout should a big-league club come calling later on. The 30-year-old slashed .261/.280/.324 in 73 games between the Rays and Nationals in 2024.