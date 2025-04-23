Fantasy Baseball
Hogan Harris headshot

Hogan Harris News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 2:06pm

The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

With Jacob Lopez heading down to the minors and Jose Leclerc (lat) landing on the injured list, the A's will promote Harris and Grant Holman to replenish their bullpen depth. Harris has made six appearances at Las Vegas this season, giving up five earned runs across 9.1 innings while striking out 12 batters and walking five. He'll presumably work in middle relief while with the big club.

Hogan Harris
Sacramento Athletics
