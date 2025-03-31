Hogan Harris News: Sent to minors

The Athletics optioned Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Harris was sent to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for reliever Angel Perdomo, whom the Athletics claimed off waivers from the Angels. After he was unable to win a spot in the Athletics' season-opening rotation during spring training, Harris headed to the bullpen and collected a hold in his lone relief appearance Saturday against the Mariners prior to being demoted. Harris could get stretched back out as a starter with Las Vegas.