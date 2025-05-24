Hunter Gaddis News: Placed on bereavement list

The Guardians placed Gaddis (personal) on the bereavement list Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Gaddis will be away from the team while attending to a personal matter, and he'll be required to miss at least three games while on the bereavement list. The 27-year-old is off to a terrific start this season with a 0.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 21 innings. Nic Enright was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move to bolster the Guardians' bullpen depth in Gaddis' absence.