This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

A.J. Puk : Free agent after the 2026 season; On 15-day IL with elbow injury

For each team's incumbents, I included relievers who are currently providing deep-league value along with injured relievers who still figure into the long-term saves picture and starters who could still end up in the bullpen for a variety of reasons.

I ranked players who spent over 45 days on active rosters but have pitched less than 50 MLB innings for this exercise, even though I don't rank those players on the top 400 or the team top 20s .

For each team's top five relief pitching prospects, I included current age and level.

Bad teams and poorly run teams will often keep pitchers in a starting role for several years longer than they should, while really good teams like the Dodgers and Astros often have loaded big-league bullpens and thus a much more difficult path to saves for prospects.

I think grouping the relievers by team is important for contextualizing each player's chances at getting saves, but at the bottom of the article, I provide a list of my favorite relievers to add in your dynasty leagues.

Here's the 2024 Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings (the first version I formatted like this), if you want to compare.

Please direct any questions or feedback to me in the article comments, on Twitter, Bluesky or in the RotoWire MLB Discord room.

DIAMONDBACKS

Incumbents

Justin Martinez: Free agent after the 2028 season

A.J. Puk: Free agent after the 2026 season; On 15-day IL with elbow injury

Kevin Ginkel: Free agent after the 2026 season

Drey Jameson: Free agent after the 2029 season

Shelby Miller: Free agent after the 2025 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Yilber Diaz, 24, Triple-A: Sits 96 mph, touches 98 mph as a starter, low-80s slider is a legit bat-misser, shaky control early this season (13.0 BB% through four starts)

2. Yordin Chalas, 21, High-A: Working as a starter after only relieving in 2023-24, super athletic, easy upper-90s fastball velocity, secondaries/command should be good enough for late-inning work

3. Kyle Amendt, 25, Triple-A: Stats look better than the stuff (low-90s fastball with elite movement), but dominant start to 2025 with low walk rate and high groundball rate

4. Connor Foley, 21, Single-A: Big 6-5 righty with plus fastball velocity and movement, dealt with back and control issues in college but still working as a SP for now, changeup is best secondary

5. Landon Sims, 24, Double-A: First-round talent in 2022, recovered from TJS but has been working as a reliever for over a year, command and fastball need to return to form

ATHLETICS

Incumbents

Mason Miller: Free agent after the 2029 season

Tyler Ferguson: Free agent after the 2028 season

Luis Medina: Free agent after the 2029 season; Recovering from August 2024 Tommy John surgery

Top-5 Prospects

1. Luis Morales, 22, Double-A: Command, consistency and workload point to future in relief, well-known arsenal with multiple plus pitches, elite pedigree ($3M bonus out of Cuba in 2023)

2. Justin Sterner, 28, MLB: Claimed off waivers from the Rays in November, first year in majors and has been team's second-best reliever this season

3. Michel Otanez, 27, MLB: Two plus fastballs and plus slider but 13.2 BB% as rookie; On 15-day IL with shoulder impingement

4. Grant Holman, 24, Triple-A: Pure reliever, mid-90s fastball plays up due to extension (6-6, 240 frame), changeup is best secondary, off to good start at Triple-A

5. Ryan Cusick, 25, Triple-A: Finally transitioned to relief last year but the results weren't amazing, fastball/slider combo once looked ninth-inning caliber

ATLANTA

Incumbents

Raisel Iglesias: Free agent after the 2025 season

Pierce Johnson: Club option for 2026

Joe Jimenez: Free agent after the 2026 season; May miss all of 2025 recovering from knee surgery

Reynaldo Lopez: Free agent after the 2027 season; Recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery

Top-5 Prospects

1. Hurston Waldrep, 23, Triple-A: Poor control is the reason he fell to Atlanta at No. 24 in the 2023 draft, and dreams of him starting keep growing fainter, fastball/splitter combo could be lethal in short bursts

2. Elison Joseph, 24, Double-A: Pure reliever who clearly has the pitches (fastball/slider) for the late innings, but strike-throwing is a work in progress

3. Daysbel Hernandez, 28, MLB: 17.5 K% doesn't jump out, but he had a 34.0 K% from 2023-24 and has been excellent at suppressing hard contact, throws upper-80s slider slightly more than upper-90s four-seamer

4. Jhancarlos Lara, 22, Double-A: Athletic, projectable frame, but poor control seems likely to push him to relief, where fastball/slider combo could be dominant with improved control

5. Cade Kuehler, 22, High-A: Recovering from TJS in July, 6-foot righty, plus mid-90s fastball with great movement, above-average slider, delivery/command already pointed to relief pre-surgery

ORIOLES

Incumbents

Felix Bautista: Free agent after the 2027 season

Seranthony Dominguez: Free agent after the 2025 season

Andrew Kittredge: Club option for 2026, out until June or July recovering from knee surgery

Gregory Soto: Free agent after the 2025 season

Keegan Akin: Free agent after the 2026 season

Yennier Cano: Free agent after the 2028 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Levi Wells, 23, Double-A: Similar stuff/upside as Zach Fruit, but Wells has been better as a SP at Double-A; High ceiling in relief or as SP if third pitch comes along, so great early-season add

2. Zach Fruit, 25, Double-A: Mini breakout during spring training due to triple-digit fastball velocity and nasty low-90s cutter, still working as a SP, but 15 BB% through three starts at Double-A

3. Juan Nunez, 24, Double-A: Returned to O's late in spring training after Padres took him in Rule 5 draft; Shoulder injury limited him in '24, working as reliever early this season; Starter's pitch mix with reliever's command/durability

4. Keeler Morfe, 18, Single-A: Slight, undersized righty (roughly 5-foot-9) with easy upper-90s fastball velocity, plus slider and good changeup; Disastrous start to the season, so young and throws so hard that TJS before MLB debut seems likely

5. Chayce McDermott, 26, Triple-A: Age and poor control strongly point to a future in relief, but stuff may be more 7th or 8th-inning caliber; On 15-day IL with lat strain

RED SOX

Incumbents

Justin Slaten: Free agent after the 2029 season

Aroldis Chapman: Free agent after the 2025 season

Garrett Whitlock: Club options for 2027 and 2028

Liam Hendriks: Mutual option for 2026

Top-5 Prospects

1. David Sandlin, 24, Double-A: Run prevention has never matched Sandlin's pure stuff as a SP, and he hasn't had a WHIP below 1.30 since getting dealt from KC to Boston in February 2024; Monster fastball/slider combo

2. Luis Perales, 22, Double-A: Best fastball (mid-to-upper 90s, excellent movement) in the system, took a step forward with secondaries in '24 before needing TJS in June, likely missing all/most of 2025; Has frontline SP upside but durability will dictate whether he starts or relieves long term

3. Payton Tolle, 22, High-A: Big 6-foot-6 lefty with plus fastball was a two-way player his first two years in college; If command and tertiary pitches don't improve, he could be a late-inning weapon

4. Brandon Clarke, 22, Single-A: One of the top pop up SP prospects this year (fifth-round pick in 2024 out of JUCO) but obviously old for his level; If command becomes a bigger issue in upper levels, fastball/slider could be electric in relief

5. Juan Valera, 18, High-A: Big-time 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame and aggressive assignment to High-A; Will be kept on SP indefinitely, but fastball/slider combo would play well in relief

CUBS

Incumbents

Ryan Pressly: Free agent after the 2025 season

Porter Hodge: Free agent after the 2030 season

Julian Merryweather: Free agent after the 2026 season

Nate Pearson: Free agent after the 2026 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Daniel Palencia, 24, MLB: Second full season working as reliever, barely under 50 MLB innings, 99.4 mph average fastball this year; Still developing secondaries, but could be a high-groundball closer in a year or two

2. Cade Horton, 23, Triple-A: Fastball velocity returned this year, but command has been shaky early; Stuff, pedigree and durability issues all scream future closer

3. Jaxon Wiggins, 23, High-A: Has steadily walked too many batters despite being old for his levels, Cubs could move him to bullpen within a year, where his plus fastball/slider combo could eat

4. Jack Neely, 24, Triple-A: Struggles in big leagues last year and Triple-A this year have dampened enthusiasm; Slider is good enough secondary, but fastball may fit better in 7th/8th inning

5. Kohl Franklin, 25, Triple-A: Recovering from May 2024 elbow surgery (not TJS) and already came with major durability concerns; Should return as a reliever with strong fastball/changeup combo

WHITE SOX

Incumbents

Cam Booser: Free agent after the 2030 season

Steven Wilson: Free agent after the 2028 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Jordan Leasure, 26, MLB: Acquired from the Dodgers two deadlines ago, movement and extension allow mid-90s fastball to play up, hard slider is go-to secondary, 97th percentile whiff rate in early going

2. Adisyn Coffey, 26, Triple-A: Pure reliever has been getting a ton of whiffs early this year on mid-90s fastball, upper-80s cutter

3. Peyton Pallette, 23, Double-A: Had Tommy John surgery before the 2022 draft, moved to bullpen midway through last season to much better results; Mid-90s fastball lacks prototypical shape, but curveball and changeup have plus potential

4. Wikelman Gonzalez, 23, Double-A: Has the fastball for late-inning work, but TBD on the command and secondaries; Missing bats and missing the zone so far in return to Double-A

5. Prelander Berroa, 25, MLB: Had TJS in March, so out until early 2026; Upper-90s fastball and plus slider, but poor command/control would limit him to setup or mid-leverage work on a good team

REDS

Incumbents

Emilio Pagan: Free agent after the 2025 season

Alexis Diaz: Free agent after the 2027 season

Tony Santillan: Free agent after the 2027 season

Graham Ashcraft: Free agent after the 2028 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Zach Maxwell, 24, Triple-A: Pure reliever in 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame, regularly touches triple digits with elite movement on fastball, 70-grade upper-80s slider, but strikeouts are way down early (although so are his walks)

2. Luis Mey, 23, Triple-A: Has 80-grade fastball velocity but command, secondaries lag behind; On the 40-man roster, unlike Maxwell, but Mey has pitched worse early on

3. Connor Phillips, 23, Triple-A: With each passing year the chances of Phillips starting decrease; On the IL with shoulder fatigue but has several potentially plus pitches and very poor command

4. Lyon Richardson, 25, Triple-A: Stuff isn't quite as loud as the names above him, but he's pitching the best of the upper-level options and wasn't officially moved to the bullpen until this season

5. Ty Floyd, 23, Single-A: Had TJS in college and shoulder surgery after getting drafted, so durability is the main holdup on projecting Floyd as a mid-rotation starter; If he can't hold up, he'd be a pretty classic high-pedigree starter turned late-inning reliever

GUARDIANS

Incumbents

Emmanuel Clase: Club options for 2027 and 2028

Cade Smith: Free agent after the 2029 season

Hunter Gaddis: Free agent after the 2029 season

Paul Sewald: Free agent after the 2025 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Franco Aleman, 24, Triple-A: On IL recovering from hernia surgery and missed significant time last year with a lat strain, two plus pitches at his best and very strong statistical track record

2. Andrew Walters, 24, Triple-A: On IL with undisclosed injury, stuff isn't in question, but struggled to throw strikes in majors last year and pre-injury at Triple-A this year

3. Daniel Espino, 24, Triple-A: There's no recent example of a player with this many early-career arm injuries making it as a starter; Out until at least July after another shoulder surgery

4. Zak Kent, 27, MLB: Just got the call, had been ranked as SP prospect in the Rangers system thanks to fastball/curveball combo but move to bullpen always made sense; 57.1 GB% at Triple-A but a few too many walks (13.8 K-BB%)

5. Erik Sabrowski, 27, MLB: Older lefty off to dominant start in big-league pen; Elite movement on low-90s fastball and plus extension allows the pitch to play up

ROCKIES

Incumbents

Victor Vodnik: Free agent after the 2028 season; On IL with shoulder inflammation

Tyler Kinley: Club option for 2026

Jake Bird: Free agent after the 2028 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Seth Halvorsen, 25, MLB: Rockies best preseason reliever on-paper, but walk rate has tripled compared to his small-sample success last year; Still has the stuff to miss bats and generate a ton of groundballs but needs to locate

2. Zach Agnos, 24, MLB: Just got the call for his big-league debut after logging a WHIP under 0.90 at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A with 19 saves in 51 games; Mid-to-upper 90s fastball and low-90s cutter are top offerings

3. Jaden Hill, 25, MLB: Second-round pick in 2021, could be great at missing bats and generating groundballs, 36.4 K-BB% in Pacific Coast League before recent promotion

4. Juan Mejia, 24, Triple-A: Misses plenty of bats, but poor control has always been an issue, could end up with two plus pitches (his slider is slightly better than his mid-90s fastball), career-best 37.3 K% so far at Triple-A

5. Welinton Herrera, 21, High-A: Pure reliever with monster fastball from the left side and monster start to 2025, secondaries aren't elite, but checks every other box and still time to develop

TIGERS

Incumbents

Tommy Kahnle: Free agent after the 2025 season

Will Vest: Free agent after the 2027 season

Tyler Holton: Free agent after the 2028 season

Beau Brieske: Free agent after the 2028 season; On 15-day IL with ankle injury

Top-5 Prospects

1. Tyler Mattison, 25, Double-A: Pure reliever nearing the end of TJS recovery, 70-grade fastball sits in the upper-90s with good movement, above-average curveball plays up due to strength of fastball, control was already shaky pre-surgery

2. Ty Madden, 25, MLB: On 60-day IL with rotator cuff strain, hasn't had any success as a starter at Triple-A or in any role in the big leagues, but when fully healthy his fastball/slider combo can seem late-inning caliber

3. Tyler Owens, 24, Triple-A: Pure reliever struggling in first exposure to Triple-A, former Ranger had 10 saves at Double-A last year, at his best he'll show a plus fastball, plus slider and plus control

4. Michael Massey, 22, Single-A: Still hasn't made pro debut after Tigers grabbed him in the fourth round last year, on IL with undisclosed injury, better in college as a reliever, where his shaky control was less of an issue, big-time fastball/slider combo in relief

5. Dylan Smith, 24, Double-A: Moved to bullpen this year after struggling with walks as SP at High-A last year (12.2 BB%), fastball/slider combo might be better suited for mid-leverage unless his fastball velocity ticks up into the upper-90s in shorter bursts

ASTROS

Incumbents

Josh Hader: Free agent after the 2028 season

Bryan Abreu: Free agent after the 2026 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Forrest Whitley, 27, MLB: Moved to bullpen last year, currently having success in small sample, mega pedigree/stuff, could put injury issues behind him now that he's no longer starting

2. Miguel Ullola, 22, Triple-A: Best fastball in the system, five walks in 6.2 innings so far at Triple-A, high upside as SP or RP, but needs to improve command/control by a grade to start, although Astros have a solid track record of coaxing enough control out of these types

3. Alimber Santa, 21, Double-A: Currently working as multi-inning reliever with an elite 77.4% groundball rate and an awful 12.2 K%, but had upper-90s fastball as a starter and still young enough to find the right bat-missing breaking ball

4. Michael Knorr, 24, Double-A: Moved to bullpen this year, 27.6 K-BB% in early going, lacked a plus pitch as a SP, but fastball and slider could have ticked up now that he can air it out in shorter bursts

5. Alonzo Tredwell, 22, Single-A: 6-8 righty has missed a ton of time with arm injuries and has never shown starter-level control, second-round pick in 2023 and should be moved to the bullpen permanently sometime this summer, where stuff could tick up

ROYALS

Incumbents

Carlos Estevez: Club option for 2027

Lucas Erceg: Free agent after the 2029 season

Hunter Harvey: Free agent after the 2025 season, On IL with shoulder strain

Daniel Lynch: Free agent after the 2028 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. L.P. Langevin, 21, Single-A: Fourth rounder last year out of Canada, currently on IL with lat strain, one of the best fastballs in the system but the rest of the profile needs significant refinement for him to start, could move quickly if moved to relief

2. Eric Cerantola, 24, Triple-A: Electric fastball/curveball combo screams high-leverage but below-average control may hold him back, not missing quite as many bats early this season

3. Luinder Avila, 23, Triple-A: On 40-man roster and still developing as SP, walks have been an issue in the past and fastball/curveball combo could eat in short stints

4. Chandler Champlain, 24, Double-A: Strikeout rates as starter don't scream ninth inning, but he doesn't have the command to start and fastball already touches 97 mph and could touch triple digits if he's airing it out in short stints, plus curveball has emerged as best pitch

5. Blake Wolters, 20, Single-A: No evidence yet to suggest Wolters has the command to start, big-time athlete and arm talent, at this point he'd be more interesting to me in dynasty if he were moved to the bullpen

ANGELS

Incumbents

Kenley Jansen: Free agent after the 2025 season

Ben Joyce: Free agent after the 2028 season; On IL with shoulder inflammation

Robert Stephenson: Club option for 2027; On 60-day IL recovering from internal brace, due back this summer

Top-5 Prospects

1. Jose Fermin, 23, MLB: Big 6-3 righty came into year with control concerns but 3.6 BB% early on and electric fastball/slider combo, just got promoted to majors

2. Ryan Zeferjahn, 27, MLB: Arguably the team's best reliever already, leads with 89-mph cutter and mixes in upper-90s four-seamer and sweeper with 154 Stuff+, only slight blemish is 11.1 BB%

3. Camden Minacci, 23, Double-A: College closer logged 18 saves in first pro season, touches 99 mph with his fastball and compliments with a plus slider, 6.7 BB% early on at Double-A

4. Chris Cortez, 22, High-A: Everyone expects Cortez to eventually relieve, but he's starting at High-A currently with a 13.8 BB%, 70-grade fastball and 60-grade slider could result in significant Ks and groundballs

5. Walbert Urena, 21, Double-A: More walks than strikeouts through three starts, so could be moved to bullpen in weeks, not months; arguably best fastball in a system full of great fastballs, changeup might be best secondary

DODGERS

Incumbents

Tanner Scott: Free agent after the 2028 season

Blake Treinen: Free agent after the 2026 season; On 15-day IL with forearm sprain

Kirby Yates: Free agent after the 2025 season

Evan Phillips: Free agent after the 2026 season

Michael Kopech: Free agent after the 2025 season; On IL with shoulder impingement after dealing with a forearm issue prior to spring training

Top-5 Prospects

1. Ben Casparius, 26, MLB: Not in fantasy-friendly role currently, but he's healthy and has dominant arsenal, could be stretched back out, especially given 4.2 BB%, but could also be a high-leverage weapon

2. Edgardo Henriquez, 22, MLB: On 60-day IL with foot injury, 98-mph fastball and elite 89-mph cutter, has struggled with walks but very young for a pure reliever who has already reached the majors

3. River Ryan, 26, MLB: Out until 2026 recovering from TJS, Dodgers may be more inclined to chase his upside as SP, but could also go the Mason Miller route and get a ton of value out of him as a reliever

4. Kyle Hurt, 26, MLB: Out until at least late 2025 after undergoing TJS in July 2024, showed late-inning caliber stuff in 2022-23, with mid-90s fastball and smutty changeup leading the way

5. Peter Heubeck, 22, Double-A: Still technically being developed as SP but probably doesn't even end up with good enough control for high-leverage work, but he's got the stuff for it with a plus fastball, two above-average breaking balls and 39.3 K% at Double-A

MARLINS

Incumbents

Anthony Bender: Free agent after the 2027 season

Calvin Faucher: Free agent after the 2029 season

Jesus Tinoco: Free agent after the 2029 season

Andrew Nardi: Free agent after the 2028 season; Opened season on 60-day IL with back inflammation

Edward Cabrera: Free agent after the 2028 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Josh Ekness, 23, Double-A: Big 6-4 righty with upper-90s fastball that touches triple-digits and plus slider, scoreless with as many walks (two) as saves and 45.8 K-BB% early on

2. Nigel Belgrave, 22, Double-A: Pure reliever with plus slider, mid-90s fastball, notched 10 saves last year and strong track record of generating groundballs, career-best 33.3 K-BB% early on

3. William Kempner, 23, High-A: Pure reliever with the sinker/slider combo to close, but command needs to jump a full grade for him to get high-leverage opportunities, dealt from Giants this offseason for international bonus pool money

4. Noble Meyer, 20, High-A: Teams can wait too long to pull the SP plug on someone with Meyer's pedigree and fast-track them in the bullpen, but Meyer isn't showing any signs of developing SP-level command

5. Ronny Henriquez, 24, MLB: Doesn't have the stuff or command to get ninth-inning work on most teams, but he could on this team, K% and BB% are both up early on

BREWERS

Incumbents

Trevor Megill: Free agent after the 2027 season

Abner Uribe: Free agent after the 2030 season

Nick Mears: Free agent after the 2027 season

Joel Payamps: Free agent after the 2026 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Craig Yoho, 25, MLB: I'd take Abner Uribe over Yoho if forced to predict who will get more saves over the next couple years, but Yoho probably has a higher floor as a steady setup man who could also close thanks to elite changeup and improved slider

2. Yerlin Rodriguez, 23, High-A: Elite and uncharacteristic 42.9 K-BB% early on after always walking too many batters at prior stops, upper-90s fastball with above-average slider, but pitches may have improved along with command

3. Jacob Misiorowski, 23, Triple-A: Ridiculous stuff but couldn't get control to a place where he could even debut as a reliever last year; so far has lowest BB% (13.5) since he was at High-A in 2023, very wide range of outcomes that includes him becoming an elite closer in a couple years

4. Brett Wichrowski, 22, Double-A: Has better stuff (touched 101 mph last year with 55-grade slider) than strikeout rates as SP suggest, command lags behind and stuff declined as season wore on; he's currently on the IL with an undisclosed injury, multiple factors (durability/command) could push him to relief

5. Ryan Birchard, 21, High-A: Should be converted from starer to reliever soon as his 15.4 BB% is actually an improvement from last year, multiple breaking balls with plus potential and fastball could tick up to plus in short bursts

TWINS

Incumbents

Jhoan Duran: Free agent after the 2027 season

Griffin Jax: Free agent after the 2027 season

Louis Varland: Free agent after the 2030 season

Cole Sands: Free agent after the 2028 season

Brock Stewart: Free agent after the 2027 season; On 15-day IL with hamstring injury

Top-5 Prospects

1. Marco Raya, 22, Triple-A: Slight 6-foot-1 righty has always had the hallmarks of a future reliever, career-best 32.4 K% at Triple-A while going through the lineup once per start, could have three plus pitches (slider, cutter, fastball) as reliever

2. Connor Prielipp, 24, Double-A: Easy plus slider and could touch the upper-90s from the left side in short bursts, will be kept on SP path for now, but has thrown 65.2 official innings (including college) since 2020

3. Adrian Bohorquez, 20, Single-A: Low-cost find out of Venezuela in 2023, finished last season at Single-A but hasn't been assigned yet so may be banged up, clear ninth-inning repertoire with electric fastball/slider combo and some potential SP red flags (shaky control, TBD durability)

4. Jose Olivares, 22, High-A: Still on SP path, but 40.7 K%, 14.8 BB%, 58.3 GB% at High-A points to future and upside in relief; plus fastball, chance for changeup and/or cutter to get to plus

5. C.J. Culpepper, 23, Double-A: On IL with undisclosed injury but that's not a new trend as he's never thrown 90 innings in a season; plus slider, above-average cutter and fastball could tick up to plus in shorter stints

METS

Incumbents

Edwin Diaz: Club option for 2028

Reed Garrett: Free agent after the 2029 season

Ryne Stanek: Free agent after the 2025 season

Clay Holmes: Player option for 2027

Top-5 Prospects

1. Blade Tidwell, 23, Triple-A: Fastball and slider would fit just fine in the eighth or ninth inning if the Mets pull plug on SP development, so far he's cut his Triple-A BB% from 13.7% in 2024 to 10.4%, but still probably more likely he ends up a reliever

2. Dedniel Nunez, 28, Triple-A: Registered high-end stuff metrics in MLB debut last year but control woes have him back at Triple-A; big-time fastball/slider combo

3. Raimon Gomez, 23, Single-A: Made return from TJS this year as SP, plus fastball and slider would play up even more in short bursts, control was already his biggest weakness and he's walked five with three wild pitches in 4.2 innings

4. Brandon Sproat, 24, Triple-A: Hasn't figured out Triple-A (7.8 K-BB% in 2024, 3.8 K-BB% this year); Fastball has always been better from a velocity standpoint than a shape/movement standpoint but could sit at 100 mph in relief

5. Calvin Ziegler, 22, High-A: Recovering from April 2024 TJS; Inability to build up workload due to multiple injuries and below-average command point to future in relief where fastball/curveball combo could give hitters fits in the late innings

YANKEES

Incumbents

Luke Weaver: Free agent after the 2025 season

Devin Williams: Free agent after the 2025 season

Fernando Cruz: Free agent after the 2028 season

Luis Gil: Free agent after the 2028 season; On 60-day IL with high-grade lat strain

Top-5 Prospects

1. Carlos Lagrange, 21, High-A: Maybe the most notable level assignment of the spring, he's shattering expectations thus far with an 8.6 BB% (prior career-low was 12.4% in FCL), fastball/slider combo plays up even more due to 6-7 frame

2. Eric Reyzelman, 23, Triple-A: Pure relief prospect working in a fireman role at Triple-A; dominant slider is best pitch, followed by mid-90s fastball, early 52.4 GB% is best mark of career

3. Clayton Beeter, 26, MLB: Officially moved to relief this year where control won't be an issue, on rehab assignment from shoulder injury, has the slider, and fastball could tick up enough in short bursts

4. Michael Arias, 23, Triple-A: Former shortstop with electric arm speed that the Yankees picked up from the Cubs for cash and added to the 40-man roster, currently shelved with undisclosed injury, control needs a lot of work, but has proximity and ceiling

5. Greysen Carter, 22, Single-A: Yankees will need to fix his control just for him to be a big-league reliever, but arguably the best fastball in the system (touches 103 mph, prototypical shape), currently working as SP but 18.9 BB% through three pro starts

PHILLIES

Incumbents

Jose Alvarado: Club option for 2026

Orion Kerkering: Free agent after the 2028 season

Matt Strahm: Free agent after the 2024 season

Jordan Romano: Free agent after the 2025 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Moises Chace, 21, Double-A: Clear ninth-inning repertoire with premium fastball and plus slider; Has been much worse as SP this year in early going with eight walks in 7.1 IP

3. Wen-Hui Pan, 22, High-A: Had TJS this spring and hadn't shown an ability to handle a starter's workload prior, fastball/splitter combo could be lethal in relief and pre-surgery track record could lead team to scrap starting upon his return

2. Griff McGarry, 25, Double-A: Working as SP at Double-A after failing as a reliever at Triple-A last year (2.7 K-BB%), has always had the strikeout stuff for late innings but has never had the control to start or even make the majors, but decent results so far albeit as a way-too-old for the level prospect

4. Casey Steward, 23, High-A: Multiple plus fastballs and plus slider, but below-average control should lead to him ending up in the bullpen; underwhelming 21.8 K% and 10.3 BB% as SP but strong 53.8 GB%

5. Eiberson Castellano, 23, Double-A: Returned to Phillies after Twins took him in Rule 5 draft, excellent start to year with 5.1 BB% and 69.2 GB% as piggyback option, plus curveball and mid-90s fastball should tick up in relief

PIRATES

Incumbents

David Bednar: Free agent after the 2026 season

Dennis Santana: Free agent after the 2026 season

Justin Lawrence: Free agent after the 2028 season; On 15-day IL with elbow inflammation

Colin Holderman: Free agent after the 2028 season; On 15-day IL with sprained knee

Kyle Nicolas: Free agent after the 2030 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Braxton Ashcraft, 25, Triple-A: Has all the ingredients to start except durability (73 innings last year were a career high), plus-plus slider and fastball would probably sit in the upper-90s as a reliever

2. Brandan Bidois, 23, High-A: Pure reliever on IL with undisclosed injury, touches 99 mph with good movement on fastball, cutter is best secondary, just needs to cut down the walks (12.9 BB% in 2024)

3. Wilber Dotel, 22, Double-A: Interesting add in deeper leagues based on early 2025 returns as SP, but upper-90s fastball and plus changeup would play well in bullpen if early command gains don't hold

4. Carlson Reed, 22, High-A: On 60-day IL with back injury; Lanky 6-4 righty has three above-average to plus pitches but poor control may push him to relief

5. Zander Mueth, 19, Single-A: Bloated walk rates point to potential future in relief, where power fastball/slider combo could be dominant and lead to plenty of Ks and groundballs

PADRES

Incumbents

Robert Suarez: Free agent after the 2027 season

Jason Adam: Free agent after the 2026 season

Jeremiah Estrada: Free agent after the 2028 season

Yuki Matsui: Player option for 2028 season, can opt out after 2026 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Tyson Neighbors, 22, High-A: Ideal relief-only prospect based on stuff, mentality, results; three plus pitches (fastball, slider, curveball), but can struggle to throw strikes (14.7 BB% so far), could rocket up to the majors if he can improve control

2. Bradgley Rodriguez, 21, Double-A: Three-pitch reliever with upper-90s fastball (touches triple digits), plus changeup and quality slider, has been pushed aggressively, walk rate over 11 percent at Double-A this year and last

3. Francis Pena, 24, Triple-A: Low-90s cutter is best pitch, but also has a strong upper-90s fastball with good life, uncharacteristically high walk rate thus far (five walks in six innings), not yet on 40-man roster

4. Manuel Castro, 22, Double-A: Numbers are better (41.9 K-BB%, 58.3 GB%) than public scouting reports suggests his stuff is, so maybe he had an offseason uptick;

5. Sean Reynolds, 27, MLB: On 15-day IL with foot injury; 6-8 and extension allows plus fastball to play up and has flashed a plus slider; had better walk rate in majors (10.2%) last year than Triple-A (13.1%)

GIANTS

Incumbents

Ryan Walker: Free agent after the 2029 season

Camilo Doval: Free agent after the 2027 season

Tyler Rogers: Free agent after the 2025 season

Jordan Hicks: Free agent after the 2027 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Trent Harris, 26, Double-A: 6-2 righty with plus fastball, plus curveball, career 1.43 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 143 Ks in 107 IP, but has always been old for his levels; has nine career saves and hasn't allowed a run yet this season

2. Carson Seymour, 26, Triple-A: Big 6-foot-6 righty whose groundball rates have typically been well north of 50% thanks to plus sinker and plus slider, throws enough strikes to start but below-average changeup and age make relieving seem more likely

3. Reggie Crawford, 24, Triple-A: If he can just stay healthy, Crawford could be an elite reliever (potentially 80-grade fastball in short bursts with plus slider); 6-4 lefty will miss all of 2025 recovering from shoulder surgery, has thrown 37.1 pro innings since getting drafted in the first round in 2022

4. Josh Bostick, 23, High-A: 6-4 righty with potentially plus-plus fastball, still being develop as SP, but 12.8 BB% as old-for-level prospect portends eventual move to bullpen

5. Gerelmi Maldonado, 21, Single-A: Returned this year from TJS, big-bodied righty with 70-grade fastball, plus slider and poor command (12.2 BB%)

MARINERS

Incumbents

Andres Munoz: Club options for 2026-28

Matt Brash: Free agent after the 2028 season; On rehab assignment

Jackson Kowar: Free agent after the 2029 season; On 60-day IL rehabbing March 2024 Tommy John surgery

Top-5 Prospects

1. Brandyn Garcia, 24, Double-A: Moved to bullpen this year, where his two plus pitches (fastball/slider) and shaky control fit better, two saves and 64.7 GB% early on

2. Troy Taylor, 23, MLB: A shortstop in high school and pure reliever since turning pro; Mid-90s sinker and mid-80s sweeper could each be plus offerings, hit hard in first big-league appearance this year

3. Carlos Vargas, 25, MLB: On third team now (dealt from Arizona to Seattle in Eugenio Suarez trade), ditched four-seamer for 97-mph sinker, which he pairs with low-90s cutter, has 58.7 GB% but just eight Ks in 13.1 IP

4. Jeter Martinez, 19, Single-A: Walk rates at complex (16.8 BB%) and early on at Single-A (17.5 BB%) are pretty troubling, gets groundballs and strikeouts regardless, and if he can't start showing signs of improvement with control, he could be fast-tracked as RP

5. Teddy McGraw, 23, Single-A: Had second Tommy John surgery in January of 2023 and has since missed plenty of more time with elbow trouble, currently on 7-day IL, three plus pitches when healthy

CARDINALS

Incumbents

Ryan Helsley: Free agent after the 2025 season

Phil Maton: Free agent after the 2025 season

Kyle Leahy: Free agent after the 2030 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Luis Gastelum, 23, Double-A: Changeup gets Devin Williams comps, 32.5 K-BB%, 52.6 GB% so far at Double-A, saved eight games at Single-A last year, but low-90s fastball could prevent him from closing at the highest level, slider might be second-best pitch

2. Tink Hence, 22, Triple-A: Hard-throwing undersized righty has never shown he can handle a starter's workload; On 60-day IL at Triple-A with rib cage strain, durability track record is poor enough that him being a valuable closer seems more likely than him having an extended run as a valuable starter

3. Matt Svanson, 26, MLB: Pristine groundball and walk rates at most recent stops and 27 saves at Double-A last year; Slider registered as elite by Stuff+ in lone MLB inning, but hasn't translated to elite strikeout rates yet

4. Tekoah Roby, 23, Double-A: Can't hold up under a starter's workload, but still being developed as such, fastball would need to tick up for him to close, but curveball is a ninth-inning caliber hammer

5. Zack Showalter, 21, High-A: Durability, command, secondaries have always pointed to future in relief, had great first start at High-A but has walked three in less than two IP in last three outings

RAYS

Incumbents

Pete Fairbanks: Club option for 2026

Edwin Uceta: Free agent after the 2028 season

Manuel Rodriguez: Free agent after the 2029 season

Drew Rasmussen: Free agent after the 2026 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Mason Montgomery, 24, MLB: Former SP has become stuff monster in relief, buy low if you can (5.00 ERA, 2.75 xFIP), could emerge as Rays' best reliever as early as this summer thanks to 70-grade fastball, 70-grade slider

2. Yoniel Curet, 22, Double-A: Some of the best pure stuff (and my favorite fastball) in a loaded pitching system, but has long faced bullpen questions due to shaky command and is on the 60-day IL with shoulder injury

3. Ty Johnson, 23, Double-A: Stats and the fact the Rays traded for him (from Cubs in the Isaac Paredes deal) oversell his long-term chances to start, fastball/slider combo plays up thanks to 6-6 frame, lacks quality third pitch and career-worst 13.5 BB% in first taste of Double-A

4. Hunter Bigge, 26, MLB: Stuff hasn't popped as much as it did in 2024, but still sitting upper-90s and picking up holds in big-league bullpen, has thrown plus slider more than fastball in early going

5. Evan Reifert, 25, Triple-A: Nationals selected him in Rule 5 but returned him, 11 of his last 12 outs have been Ks, throws elite slider roughly two-thirds of the time

RANGERS

Incumbents

Luke Jackson: Free agent after the 2025 season

Chris Martin: Free agent after the 2025 season

Robert Garcia: Free agent after the 2029 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Emiliano Teodo, 24, Triple-A: On IL with shoulder fatigue, had been pitching every 3-4 days out of the Triple-A bullpen after working mostly as a starter in past years, walks were still a problem (eight in 9.1 IP) but still has sky-high closer ceiling thanks to two 70-grade pitches (fastball, slider) and another plus pitch (changeup)

2. Kumar Rocker, 25, MLB: On 15-day IL with shoulder impingement and may have been demoted to minors soon anyway due to brutal start in rotation; Fallback option of elite reliever has always been there thanks to power fastball/cuveball combo

3. Paul Bonzagni, 23, High-A: On 7-day IL with elbow inflammation, has a high ceiling as either SP or RP, but his age, level and apparent inability to build up to a starter's workload point to a future in relief; fastball could be a 70-grade pitch in shorter bursts, with plus slider and lots of groundballs

4. Skylar Hales, 23, Double-A: Pure reliever in strapping 6-foot-4 frame, rounding into form after rough first couple outings of the year, 70-grade fastball is go-to offering, could take a jump with more consistency with slider/command

5. Izack Tiger, 24, High-A: Out for season after undergoing internal brace surgery, will be 25 next spring with 50 pro innings as SP, so move to relief seems highly likely, two plus pitches in fastball/slider

BLUE JAYS

Incumbents

Jeff Hoffman: Free agent after the 2027 season

Yimi Garcia: Free agent after the 2026 season

Chad Green: Free agent after the 2025 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. T.J. Brock, 25, Double-A: Had TJS in January and should return in early 2026; Upper-90s fastball but upper-80s slider (touches 90 mph) is best pitch, 13 saves in 2023, barely pitched in 2024, control will be determining factor

2. Ryan Jennings, 25, Double-A: 6-foot righty couldn't handle SP workload, missing time with injuries each of the past two seasons; Moved to bullpen and could have plus fastball and plus slider, but too many walks early this season (16.4 BB%)

3. Angel Bastardo, 22, MLB: Had TJS last summer and Jays poached him from Boston in Rule 5 draft (61.1 career innings at Double-A); Could return in late 2025, chance for three plus pitches but walk rates were always high as SP

4. Jake Bloss, 23, Triple-A: Scouts have always liked Bloss' stuff despite middling results as SP in upper levels; walk rates above 11 percent last two years for Buffalo

5. Connor Cooke, 25, Triple-A: On 60-day IL and won't pitch this year, wouldn't crack the top five in any other system, control has been a big problem at Triple-A

NATIONALS

Incumbents

Kyle Finnegan: Free agent after the 2025 season

Jose Ferrer: Free agent after the 2029 season

Michael Soroka: Free agent after the 2025 season

Top-5 Prospects

1. Cole Henry, 25, MLB: Second-round pick as SP in 2020, durability issues forced him to relief, but he's been excellent (29.2 K-BB%), late life on fastball makes up for mid-90s velocity, 80-mph curveball is top secondary

2. Cade Cavalli, 26, MLB: On 15-day IL, it's been a very long road back from March 2023 TJS, just had a strong rehab start at Double-A, but TBD if he can handle SP workload, power arsenal when healthy, stuff cold really pop in short bursts

3. Jarlin Susana, 21, Double-A: Stock as SP has increased significantly over past year, but shaky control (13.3 BB% this year) could still push him to the bullpen, where fastball could sit in triple digits

4. Marquis Grissom, 23, Double-A: Has the command and secondary pitch in his elite changeup, but will need fastball to tick up to mid-90s for him to close in majors, nine saves in 2024 and already five saves this year

5. Zach Brzykcy, 25, Triple-A: Has missed a lot of time with injuries, and stuff has diminished a bit, still strong numbers at Triple-A, and there's a chance his stuff improves as he gets further removed from April 2023 TJS

Best Reliever Prospects To Add:

Mason Montgomery (TB), Daniel Palencia (CHC), Ryan Zeferjahn (LAA), Craig Yoho (MIL), Josh Ekness (MIA), Jose Fermin (LAA), Tyson Neighbors (SD), Emiliano Teodo (TEX), Luis Gastelum (STL), Ben Casparius (LAD), Cole Henry (WAS), Trent Harris (SF), Bradgley Rodriguez (SD), Franco Aleman (CLE), Nigel Belgrave (MIA), Elison Joseph (ATL), Francis Pena (SD), Yerlin Rodriguez (MIL), Skylar Hales (TEX)

Best SP-To-RP Specs:

Jacob Misiorowski (MIL), Tink Hence (STL), Kumar Rocker (TEX), Cade Horton (CHC), Braxton Ashcraft (PIT), Hurston Waldrep (ATL), Levi Wells (BAL), David Sandlin (BOS), Carson Seymour (SF), Carlos Lagrange (NYY), Blade Tidwell (NYM), Marco Raya (MIN), Paul Bonzagni (TEX), Yoniel Curet (TB), Ty Johnson (TB)