Ian Happ Injury: Could play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Happ (oblique) played catch and took swings prior to Sunday's game against the Mets and could return to the lineup as soon as Monday against the Marlins, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Happ is on the bench Sunday for the second day in a row due to oblique discomfort, but his ability to take part in on-field work prior to the game suggests his injury is of the mild variety. He'll be re-evaluated when the Cubs return home Monday before a decision is made on his availability for the start of the team's three-game series with the Marlins.

