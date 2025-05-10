Ian Happ Injury: Nursing oblique injury

Happ isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets due to an oblique injury, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Happ's oblique reportedly began bothering him after his first at-bat in Friday's contest, but he was able to play through it for the rest of the night. The Cubs will sit him down Saturday as a precaution and start Seiya Suzuki in left field while Justin Turner starts as the DH.