Jacob deGrom News: Scaling back velocity in 2025

DeGrom plans to dial back the velocity on his pitches this season in an effort to stay healthy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

DeGrom's average fastball velocity was 96 miles per hour during his best season in 2018, but it climbed each of the three years after that, peaking at 99.2 mph in 2021. Persistent arm trouble accompanied the added velocity, and deGrom hopes pumping the brakes a bit can help keep him on the mound. He averaged 97.3 mph during his three starts last season with the Rangers and sat at 97 mph in his first spring training outing. While the Rangers don't have a strict innings limit with deGrom in 2025, they will manage his workload, which will include starting him at the back end of the rotation when the season begins.