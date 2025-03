The Rockies optioned Hill to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Hill made his major-league debut with the Rockies last season, turning in a 5.06 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 10.2 innings over nine appearances. His shaky performance followed him into spring training (six runs allowed in 8.1 innings), so the Rockies will send him back to Albuquerque's bullpen to begin 2025.