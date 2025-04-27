Jaden Hill News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Hill to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Bradley Blalock, who will start against the Reds on Sunday. Hill has made three appearances out of the Rockies bullpen this season, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 2.2 innings. The 25-year-old could return to the majors this season if the Rockies need right-handed depth in the bullpen.